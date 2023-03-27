NEWS GLEAMS | Wage Study Shows Care Industry Workers Underpaid; Metro Seeks Feedback on Bus Routes; ARTS Seeks New Director

A roundup of news and announcements we don’t want to get lost in the fast-churning news cycle!

curated by Vee Hua 華婷婷

✨Gleaming This Week✨

Wage Equity Study Showcases That Workers in Care Industries Are Paid Less

The University of Washington (UW) recently released a report entitled Wage Equity for Non-Profit Human Services Workers: A study of work and pay in Seattle and King County and associated interactive timeline, which summarized that workers in care industries are paid less than workers in non-service industries.

Two key findings are that “human services workers are systemically paid less than workers in non-care industries, with estimated pay gaps of 30% or more across different econometric models,” and that “human services workers are paid less than workers in other industries or sectors whose tasks are rated as comparable through a systematic job evaluation process.”

The report offers short-term recommendations which include: raising real wage rates by a minimum of 7% to nonprofit human services workers, adjusting separately for inflation, maintaining or improving benefits, and considering wages in racial and gender equity work, in particular.

The full study can be viewed on the website of UW’s School of Social Work.

King County Metro’s South Base. Jan. 13, 2013. Photo is attributed to Atomic Taco (under a Creative Commons, CC BY-SA 2.0 license).

King County Metro Seeks Recommendations on Bus Routes 10, 11, 12, and 47

King County Metro is working with Seattle Department of Transit (SDOT) on the Madison Street Area Bus Service Project and RapidRide G Line. To help inform changes to the future line, they have launched the Madison Street Project Survey, to help gain feedback from the public on bus Routes 10, 111, 12, and 47.

Construction is slated to begin service in late 2024.

Changes to the RapidRide G Line will bring more frequent bus service routes along the Madison Street corridor, which runs between Madison Valley (Madison and Martin Luther King Jr. Way) and downtown Seattle. These improved routes endeavor to bring transit closer to First Hill hospitals and transportation opens such as the Seattle Streetcar, additional Metro bus lines, Washington State Ferries, and water ferries.

Service is slated to begin in late 2024 and is currently at 50% of construction.

Community feedback through the first phase of public engagement will help determine changes in the bus network later this year.

Passengers who ride Routes 10, 11, 12, and 47 are encouraged to take the survey by May 8.

Molly Vaughan’s “Her Body” and “After Boucher” and Hanako O’Leary’s “Izanami” and “Yomi” were on display at ARTS at King Street Station through July 7, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Seattle Office of Arts & Culture.)

Office of Arts and Culture Seeks New Director

The City of Seattle is presently seeking a permanent director for its Office of Arts and Culture (ARTS), which is funded by the City’s Municipal Arts Fund, which is supported by the City’s 1% for Arts program, and oversees much of the City’s grantmaking to individual artists and arts organizations, as well as a number of public art projects and the gallery at King Street Station.

The role is currently held by interim Director royal alley-barnes and has not had a permanent director since the departure of Randy Engstrom in December 2020.

The City of Seattle, on their job posting, is “seeking [an] innovative leader reflecting Seattle’s storied history of arts excellence, search will center community and creative voices, feature search committee of prominent Seattle arts leaders.”

The next director will be hired by a committee of 16 individuals from a broad interdisciplinary background, as well as Councilmember Tammy Morales. A full listing can be seen on the ARTS’ website.

Those who are interested in the role can learn more or apply on GovernmentJobs.com.

