NEWS GLEAMS | Washington State Shield Law Helps Protect Reproductive, Gender-Affirming Health Care

A roundup of news and announcements we don’t want to get lost in the fast-churning news cycle!

curated by Vee Hua 華婷婷

✨Gleaming This Week✨

Westlake Park protest on May 3, 2022. (Photo: Maile Anderson)

Washington State Shield Law Helps Protect Reproductive and Gender-Affirming Health Care

Following last week’s two contradictory lower court rulings centered around access to the FDA-approved drug, mifepristone, the Supreme Court made an emergency decision last Friday to pause the decision made by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit in Texas, thus maintaining access to mifepristone for the time being. The Supreme Court decision was made in response to the Justice Department’s request for an administrative stay and came from Judge Samuel Alito, who is in charge of applications for emergency relief from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit. Other appeals, including one from the Biden administration, are expected, and Danco Laboratories, who manufacture the drug, also filed an emergency appeal last week.

Regardless, such access has remained protected in Washington State. The same day as the Texas ruling, a Washington State judge — in a case filed by attorney generals from more than a dozen states, including Washington — called to hold the “FDA’s original conclusion that mifepristone is safe and effective, preserv[e] the status quo by enjoining any actions by Defendants to remove this critical drug from the market, and enjoin the necessary and burdensome January 2023 restrictions.”

Furthermore, the Washington State Senate passed House Bill 1469 on Monday, April 10, a “shield law” that protects people seeking reproductive or gender-affirming health care in Washington. The law protects people from the reach of laws in other states like Texas where abortion and gender-affirming care are restricted or criminalized. The law will prevent issuance of out-of-state subpoenas, criminal charges or arrests, extraditions, or surveillance of Washington residents who receive reproductive or gender-affirming care. The bill is now on Gov. Jay Inslee’s desk where he is expected to sign it into law.

Opportunities Available for Bryn Mawr-Skyway High School Seniors and Muralists

Scholarships for High School Seniors

According to a press release from West Hill Community Association, “Bryn Mawr United Methodist Church has raised funds to award scholarships to local high school seniors who will be continuing their education at college, junior college, or a technical school.” Interested parties can request an application by emailing BrynMawrUMC@Gmail.com; the application deadline is May 7, 2023.

Call for Mural Artists

The 2023 Skyway-West Hill Community Mural Project is seeking to compensate a local artist in an upcoming community mural project. A call for applications is available on Typeform, including an opportunity to share work samples.

Community Event to Distribute Box-Fan Filter Kits and Dusting Supplies Distribution

On April 22, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., the Duwamish River Community Coalition and Duwamish Clean Valley Clean Air Program Partners will be distributing a free box-fan kit, including a fan, filter, and clips, to help reduce air pollution in small rooms. Their goal is to help reduce asthma rates in the Duwamish Valley, and the distribution is free while supplies last.

Register at TinyURL.com/AirFair2023 to show your interest.

Aerial image over the Duwamish River and Greater Duwamish. (Photo: Alex Garland)

Write for the Emerald! Accepting Pitches

The Emerald is looking for new writers and video or photo journalists to help cover a number of specific focus areas of importance to us. Please email interim Managing Editor Vee Hua at Editor@SeattleEmerald.org if you have interest in writing on any of these topics:

Environmental justice.

Indigenous rights and Indigenous people.

Resilience of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander communities.

Other historically marginalized communities building solidarity with Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander communities.

General news stories.

Pitches can pertain to news stories, opinion pieces, arts and culture, video features, and more. Please send along your resume and three related samples of your work.

