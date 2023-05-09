2023 Elections: What Questions Would You Ask South End Candidates?

Elections take place this year on Nov. 7, 2023, and with candidate filings ending on May 19, the South Seattle Emerald wants to hear from you!

Up for grabs this year are seven of nine Seattle City Council and four of the nine King County Council seats which are in even-numbered districts. As part of the Emerald‘s election coverage, we will send a crowd-sourced set of interview questions to each candidate who represents a South End community, in order to give them an opportunity to share their vision. These candidates include:

Seattle City Council

District 1 : West Seattle & South Park (currently held by Lisa Herbold)

: West Seattle & South Park (currently held by Lisa Herbold) District 2 : Rainier Beach, Beacon Hill, Chinatown/International District, SoDo & Georgetown (currently held by Tammy Morales)

: Rainier Beach, Beacon Hill, Chinatown/International District, SoDo & Georgetown (currently held by Tammy Morales) District 3: Central District & Capitol Hill (currently held by Kshama Sawant)

King County Council

District 2 : U-District, Ravenna, Laurelhurst, Capitol Hill, Fremont, Beacon Hill, Central District, Seward Park, Rainier Valley, and Skyway (currently held by Girmay Zahilay)

: U-District, Ravenna, Laurelhurst, Capitol Hill, Fremont, Beacon Hill, Central District, Seward Park, Rainier Valley, and Skyway (currently held by Girmay Zahilay) District 8: Burien, part of Tukwila, White Center, South Park, Georgetown, SoDo, Downtown, Vashon Island, Maury Island (currently held by Jim McDermott)

The candidates you vote for will shape important local policies, which is why we are reaching out to you, our readership, to ask: What key issues are most important to you, and what questions would you ask local candidates?

Fill out the form below or submit your questions online, and the Emerald will select some of them in our candidate surveys.

Don’t forget the last day to register to vote for the primary election is Aug. 1. Register to vote, or update your information at the official King County Elections website.

Please submit your questions to the Emerald by May 31 at 11:59 p.m. PST.

