South End Scoop: Books & More From KCLS — May 2023

Celebrate Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander (AA&NH/PI) Heritage Month with fun and educational events and stories from AA&NH/PI experiences and authors. For more suggestions, check out KCLS’ reading list online.

LIBRARIAN PICKS

Kids (ages 3 to 7)

Punky Aloha by Shar Tuiasoa

Punky Aloha, a shy Polynesian girl, is on a mission to obtain butter for her Grandma’s banana bread in this delightful tale. With the help of her “magical brave glasses” that instill courage in the wearer, Punky embarks on a journey across the island of Oʻahu. Along the way, she meets various creatures and people, and realizes that making friends isn’t as daunting as she once thought. The story is accompanied by Shar Tuiasoa’s vivid illustrations that capture the island’s warmth and convey a heartwarming intergenerational tale, perfect for readers of all ages.

“Punky Aloha” by Shar Tuiasoa

Kids and Tweens (ages 8 to 13)

Golden Girl by Reem Faruqi

This is coming-of-age novel follows Aafiyah, a Pakistani American seventh-grader. She enjoys tennis, reading, and spending time with her best friend Zaina. However, Aafiyah has a troubling habit of “borrowing” pretty things without permission. When her father is wrongly accused of a crime and taken into custody, Aafiyah springs into action to help pay for his legal fees. She comes up with a scheme to utilize her bad habit, but discovers that she may not have chosen the perfect plan after all.

“Golden Girl” by Reem Faruqi

Teens (ages 14 to 17)

Last Night at the Telegraph Club by Malinda Lo

The moment Lily Hu and Kathleen Miller walk under the neon sign of the Telegraph Club, a lesbian bar, Lily feels an indescribable desire to be closer to Kathleen. However, it is 1954 in America, and falling in love with another girl is dangerous. In Lo’s captivating narrative, Lily’s journey towards self-discovery unfolds gradually, painting a vivid picture of her struggle to navigate between her identities while exploring her sexuality. This timeless story of queer love beautifully captures the complexities of intersecting identities in an unforgiving world.

Adults (ages 18 and older)

Oh My Mother! by Connie Wang

In her memoir, journalist Connie Wang explores her complex relationship with her mother, Qing Li, through their travels together and the “Oh my God/Wo de ma ya” moments they share. Narrated by Wang herself, this audiobook follows the larger-than-life duo as they venture into the world and find their place in it, while also discovering that freedom can come from letting go of the fear of rejection. From a Magic Mike strip show in Vegas to edibles in Amsterdam, this mother-daughter journey of discovery is one wild ride!

Recommendations courtesy of KCLS Librarian Ruth Hernandez. Ruth is an adult services librarian at the Burien and Tukwila Libraries. When she’s not at the library, you’ll find her baking and cheering for the Seattle Sounders and Mariners. Drop into one of her SilverKite programs on Mindfulness and Gratitude or Collage Art to say hello!

UPCOMING EVENTS

KCLS offers a variety of in-person and online events and activities for all ages! All events are free. Find one that interests you at KCLS.org/Events.

Saturday, May 13, 11:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m.

Online

Learn how to plan for an overnight bicycle tour! Discuss route finding, gear, and more at this informative event.

Saturday, May 13, 2:30–3:30 p.m.

Online

Join a live interactive tour of the Wing Luke Museum, a Smithsonian Institution affiliate. The Wing Luke Museum is the only museum in the nation that focuses on the Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander experiences.

Monday, May 15, 12:00–1:00 p.m.

Online

Join Dr. Jim deMaine for a discussion about his memoir, Facing Death: Finding Dignity, Hope and Healing at the End. Dr. deMaine will explore the role of spirituality, conflicts between doctors and families, cultural traditions, and more.

Tuesday, May 16, 6:00–7:00 p.m.

Online

Play Kahoot! Trivia and celebrate the contributions and achievements of Asian American and Pacific Islanders in sports, politics, music, movies, and much more!

Wednesday, May 24, 5:00–6:30 p.m.

Online

Get to know your tenant rights and your landlord’s responsibility to address repairs and issues in this helpful workshop. You’ll learn about the Residential Landlord Tenant Act and how to request repairs. A visiting attorney from the Tenant Law Center will be on hand to help answer questions. Presented by Solid Ground Tenant Counselors.

Wednesday, May 24, 6:00–7:00 p.m.

Online

Join award-winning author Adib Khorram for a frank discussion about creating mental health spaces for youth, with examples from his life and books. Khorram’s young adult novels have won YALSA’s William C. Morris Award for Best Debut Author, the Asian/Pacific American Literature Association’s Young Adult Award, a Stonewall Honor, and more.

Wednesday, May 31, 6:00–7:30 p.m.

Federal Way 320th Library

Start planning for your financial future with help from the Washington Office of the State Treasurer. Learn about credit and debt, how to establish credit history, which factors impact credit scores, and how to pay down debt at this valuable workshop.

Thursday, June 8, 7:00–8:30 p.m.

Carco Theatre

Join us for an evening with Alison Mariella Désir, author of Running While Black: Finding Freedom in a Sport that Wasn’t Built for Us, moderated by Tanisha Brandon-Felder. Running While Black follows Désir‘s non-traditional path to long distance running, framed in the history of American running, including the contributions of little known, yet influential Black runners in the narrative.

