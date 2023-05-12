Celebrating Mother’s and Caretaker’s Day 2023

by Mark Van Streefkerk

Mother’s Day is this Sunday, and the South Seattle Emerald would like to take a moment to recognize the incredible mothers, grandmothers, aunts, caregivers, LGBTQ+ parents, older siblings, mentors, and anyone who loves and nurtures our communities!

Whether providing love and care at home, in our schools, or throughout extended family and friend groups, mothering and caregiving are efforts that don’t get thanked enough.

Check out some of these events recommended by the Emerald for ideas on celebrating the mothers and caretakers in your community.

Mother’s Day Tea Party

Saturday, May 13, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Tacoma Arts Community Center

1102 S. 11th St., Tacoma

This Mother’s Day Tea Party in Tacoma is hosted by Maya Washington and features guest speaker Dr. Addie B. Davis. Mothers and caregivers will be treated to a wide selection of teas and coffee, live music, and prizes from local “Mompreneurs.” The tea party is presented by Better Together Event Planning & Management, which encourages attendees to “wear your fancy hat and Sunday’s best.” Buy tickets to the event at Better Together’s website.

Mother’s Day Plant Sale

Saturday, May 13, and Sunday, May 14, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Volunteer Park Conservatory

1400 E. Galer St., Seattle

Stroll through Volunteer Park’s historic greenhouse conservatory, and shop from a wide selection of indoor plants, succulents, and more. It’s free to attend, but Friends of the Conservatory asks that you RSVP at the Eventbrite website in advance.

Sunday, May 14, 2 to 5 p.m.

Daybreak Star Indian Cultural Center

5011 Bernie Whitebear Way, Seattle

Sacred Circle Gallery presents this event honoring Indigenous matriarchs. There will be a complimentary buffet, art by Nancy Clark, and a jazz performance featuring Native American vocalist Julia Keefe.

Mother’s Day Craft and Tea

Sunday, May 14, 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Renton Highlands Library

2801 NE 10th St., Renton

At this casual event, people can enjoy tea and cookies and use supplies provided to craft a pendant necklace. Open to all, regardless of celebrating a mother or caregiver.

Where to Grab Mother’s Day Brunch

These are just a few of the many amazing spots for Mother’s Day brunch. If you have a favorite of your own, make sure to call ahead and reserve a table!

iconiq

Sunday, May 14, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

1421 31st Ave. S., Seattle

This eclectic Mount Baker restaurant is offering reservations for a three-course Mother’s Day brunch, with options like lobster cake benedict and bacon and mushroom quiche. Reserve your seats at iconiq’s Resy site.

Red Lounge

Sunday, May 14, 1 to 8 p.m.

1212 E. Jefferson St., Seattle

Get ready for a sumptuous Caribbean feast! This all-ages Mother’s Day event features barbecue fried chicken, plantains, ackee and saltfish, and mimosa pitchers.

Stonehouse Cafe

Sunday, May 14

9701 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle

Rainier Valley’s Stonehouse Cafe will have special Mother’s Day brunch and drink specials, along with flower arrangements for sale on-site. There are no reservations available for this event; service is on a walk-in basis.

Mark Van Streefkerk is a South Seattle-based journalist, freelance writer, and the Emerald’s Arts, Culture, & Community editor. He often writes about restaurants, LGBTQ+ topics, and more. Visit his website and follow him on Twitter at @VanStreefkerk.

📸 Featured image by KieferPix/Shutterstock.com.

