Celebrating Mother’s and Caretaker’s Day 2023

by Mark Van Streefkerk
Mother’s Day is this Sunday, and the South Seattle Emerald would like to take a moment to recognize the incredible mothers, grandmothers, aunts, caregivers, LGBTQ+ parents, older siblings, mentors, and anyone who loves and nurtures our communities!
Whether providing love and care at home, in our schools, or throughout extended family and friend groups, mothering and caregiving are efforts that don’t get thanked enough.
Check out some of these events recommended by the Emerald for ideas on celebrating the mothers and caretakers in your community.
Mother’s Day Tea Party
Saturday, May 13, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Tacoma Arts Community Center
1102 S. 11th St., Tacoma
This Mother’s Day Tea Party in Tacoma is hosted by Maya Washington and features guest speaker Dr. Addie B. Davis. Mothers and caregivers will be treated to a wide selection of teas and coffee, live music, and prizes from local “Mompreneurs.” The tea party is presented by Better Together Event Planning & Management, which encourages attendees to “wear your fancy hat and Sunday’s best.” Buy tickets to the event at Better Together’s website.
Mother’s Day Plant Sale
Saturday, May 13, and Sunday, May 14, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Volunteer Park Conservatory
1400 E. Galer St., Seattle
Stroll through Volunteer Park’s historic greenhouse conservatory, and shop from a wide selection of indoor plants, succulents, and more. It’s free to attend, but Friends of the Conservatory asks that you RSVP at the Eventbrite website in advance.
Honoring the Matriarchs Mother’s Day Event
Sunday, May 14, 2 to 5 p.m.
Daybreak Star Indian Cultural Center
5011 Bernie Whitebear Way, Seattle
Sacred Circle Gallery presents this event honoring Indigenous matriarchs. There will be a complimentary buffet, art by Nancy Clark, and a jazz performance featuring Native American vocalist Julia Keefe.
Mother’s Day Craft and Tea
Sunday, May 14, 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Renton Highlands Library
2801 NE 10th St., Renton
At this casual event, people can enjoy tea and cookies and use supplies provided to craft a pendant necklace. Open to all, regardless of celebrating a mother or caregiver.
Where to Grab Mother’s Day Brunch
These are just a few of the many amazing spots for Mother’s Day brunch. If you have a favorite of your own, make sure to call ahead and reserve a table!
iconiq
Sunday, May 14, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
1421 31st Ave. S., Seattle
This eclectic Mount Baker restaurant is offering reservations for a three-course Mother’s Day brunch, with options like lobster cake benedict and bacon and mushroom quiche. Reserve your seats at iconiq’s Resy site.
Red Lounge
Sunday, May 14, 1 to 8 p.m.
1212 E. Jefferson St., Seattle
Get ready for a sumptuous Caribbean feast! This all-ages Mother’s Day event features barbecue fried chicken, plantains, ackee and saltfish, and mimosa pitchers.
Stonehouse Cafe
Sunday, May 14
9701 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle
Rainier Valley’s Stonehouse Cafe will have special Mother’s Day brunch and drink specials, along with flower arrangements for sale on-site. There are no reservations available for this event; service is on a walk-in basis.
Mark Van Streefkerk is a South Seattle-based journalist, freelance writer, and the Emerald’s Arts, Culture, & Community editor. He often writes about restaurants, LGBTQ+ topics, and more. Visit his website and follow him on Twitter at @VanStreefkerk.
📸 Featured image by KieferPix/Shutterstock.com.
Before you move on to the next story … The South Seattle Emerald is brought to you by Rainmakers. Rainmakers give recurring gifts at any amount. With over 1,000 Rainmakers, the Emerald is truly community-driven local media. Help us keep BIPOC-led media free and accessible. If just half of our readers signed up to give $6 a month, we wouldn't have to fundraise for the rest of the year. Small amounts make a difference. We cannot do this work without you. Become a Rainmaker today!