PONGO POETRY | Jealousy

Pongo Poetry Project’s mission is to engage youth in writing poetry to inspire healing and growth. For over 20 years, Pongo has mentored poetry with children at the Child Study and Treatment Center (CSTC), the only state-run psychiatric hospital for youth in Washington State. Many CSTC youth are coping with severe emotional, behavioral, and mental health challenges. Approximately 40% of youth arrive at CSTC having been court ordered to get treatment; however, by the end of their stay, most youth residents become voluntary participants. Pongo believes there is power in creative expression and articulating one’s pain to an empathetic audience. Through this special monthly column in partnership with the South Seattle Emerald, Pongo invites readers to bear witness to the pain, resilience, and creative capacity of youth whose voices and perspectives are too often relegated to the periphery. To partner with Pongo in inspiring healing and relief in youth coping with mental and emotional turmoil, join the Pongo Poetry Circle today.

Content Warning: Some of these poems discuss abuse, death, and neglect.

Jealousy

by a young person at CSTC

The last time I felt jealous was yesterday

It made me feel angry that other people have nice things

that I don’t have

like having family and feeling loved by them

like having gifts like shoes and clothes

so then I write my own songs to myself

deep, sad songs

with lyrics that talk about how I feel

in the present moment

and, when I’m lonely,

how I feel about the past

and I sing the songs to myself to feel better

But when I hear the others bragging again

I still feel jealous

Losing My Other Half

by a young person at CSTC

when death comes suddenly

you chase it

it grabs you

it rips the air from your lungs

drowning you in its darkness

on a sunny day

the sky turned grey

the flashing lights

filled my mind

i heard the sirens

i smelled the sanitizer

i touched his cold grey hand

i felt my joy

my light, my life

slip away the moment

My Journey

by a young person at CSTC

Things weren’t perfect for me at home

First, my mother is a sex and drug addict

Then my dad left me for dead

like the stab of a knife, I hoped for a better life

My brother the only light in my life

went down a road to emptiness

Like the witch from Stardust

his heart cut out

no more brightness

But now getting help

i find myself

having brighter days

i know it’s not home

but my heart still knows

everything will be ok

📸 Featured image by Black Salmon/Shutterstock.com.

