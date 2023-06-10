The ‘Emerald’ Guide to Juneteenth Events, 2023

by Jas Keimig

Every year, Black communities celebrate Juneteenth, the day in 1865 when enslaved African Americans in Texas finally got word of their emancipation. The holiday — which gets its name from the contraction of “June” and “nineteenth” — got its start in the South, but with the Great Migration in the 20th century, Black people brought this celebration to their newfound communities across the country, including Seattle. Juneteenth got an even bigger boost in popularity following the George Floyd uprising in 2020, and it became a federal holiday in 2021.

Here at the South Seattle Emerald, we’ve put together a guide in chronological order to Juneteenth events across the city. Check back for updates!

Thursday, June 15 Events

Thursday, June 15, 5:30–8 p.m.

Washington State History Museum

Start Juneteenth weekend at the Washington State History Museum’s Juneteenth Commemoration. According to the museum’s website, writers from the African-American Writers’ Alliance will “compose and read original works reflecting on items from the WSHS collection and the historical significance of the holiday.” In addition to hearing local youth writers present their original work, participants will have the opportunity to use a letterpress printer. This commemoration also serves as the official launch of the app Black Washington; the museum writes on the event description that the app will connect users with “the inspiring stories, influential icons, and historic landmarks that have shaped Washington’s Black history.”

Thursday, June 15, 6:30–9pm

Washington Hall

Now in its second year, Crosscut’s Black Arts Legacies project is an evolving digital archive that highlights the work and lives of Seattle’s Black arts ecosystem and the essential role Black artists have had in shaping this city. This Black Arts Legacies Celebration toasts the 15 artists featured in the 2023 edition of the project. (Disclaimer: I wrote several profiles for Black Arts Legacies this year.) Come through to hear poetry from Quenton Baker and Jourdan Imani Keith, listen to music from Tiffany Wilson, and chow down on food from That Brown Girl Cooks. There will also be a portrait gallery of Black artists from Meron Menghistab, as well as giveaways (and a cash bar!).

Friday, June 16 Events

Friday, June 16, to Sunday, June 18, various times

Northwest Film Forum

Though this isn’t strictly a Juneteenth event, Fela Kuti is always worthy of celebration. The Nigerian musician and Afrobeat pioneer shaped music as we know it. In honor of Black Music Month and as part of its Black Sonic Evolutions program, Black Cinema Collective (BCC) will be screening Finding Fela: Music Is the Weapon at Northwest Film Forum. The documentary, directed by Alex Gibney, follows Kuti’s life, specifically highlighting his musical contributions and his revolutionary politics. If you find yourself wanting more after watching the film, head over to the Loving Room, where founder Kristina Clark curated a book selection to complement BCC’s Black Sonic Evolutions program.

Saturday, June 17 Events

Saturday, June 17, 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

Yes Farm

Spend some time smelling fertile earth at Black Farmers Collective’s Black Liberations Cookout. Celebrating both Pride and Juneteenth, this cookout is a chance for Black folk to commune with nature and one another at Yes Farm. With a menu curated by Chef Stephanie Simmons and ingredients sourced from Yes Farm, eat some grilled chicken or veggie skewers while pursuing wares from Black vendors and pick up some produce from Small Axe Farms. Bring your own blanket or lawn chair to revel in the sun.

Saturday, June 17, 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

Rainier Beach Community Center

For Juneteenth, Atlantic Street Center is throwing its 22nd annual Juneteenth Celebration at the Rainier Beach Community Center. This free, all-ages event will feature local food, entertainment, raffles and prizes, vendors like Public Health — Seattle & King County and Merle the Art Lady, as well as community resources for all to check out. Rainier Avenue Radio will also host a live radio broadcast streaming the event on the radio.

Saturday, June 17, Sunday, June 18, and Monday, June 19, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Northwest African American Museum

NAAM has a weekend full of events with a little something for everybody. Celebrations start on Saturday, June 17, with a day of youth programming, including giveaways, storytelling, a soccer clinic, and the debut of the Sistah Scifi vending machine. Saturday features a film fest with five films, including Harriet Tubman: Visions of Freedom, The 1619 Project: Race, and Juneteenth: The Galveston Story. The main celebration takes place on Monday, with Black vendors and food trucks, yoga at Jimi Hendrix Park, and a skate party at Judkins Park. Registration isn’t necessary to attend, but you can RSVP and make a donation at NAAM’s Eventbrite site.

Sunday, June 18 Events

Sunday, June 18, 7 p.m.

Paramount Theater

Songs of Black Folk returns to Paramount Theater for its second year to celebrate Black musical traditions that have served as both a survival tool and a source of spirituality and joy. The night will feature a wide variety of Black musical genres, following specifically how the Negro Spiritual laid the foundation for gospel, jazz, spoken word, blues, R&B, and hip-hop. Maestro Ramón Bryant Braxton will conduct a 50-piece orchestra to accompany The Choir, a group of 40 Black singers from the Puget Sound Community, as well as an impressive lineup of special guests. Opera singer Soloman Howard, composer-conductor-pianist Darin Atwater, lyric soprano Jacqueline Echols, gospel and R&B singer James Connor, gospel singer Crystal Renee Aikin, and vocalist Josephine Howell are among those featured in the show, which celebrates both local and national talent. KING 5’s Lionel Donovan and 28th District State Sen. T’wina Nobles will emcee this unmissable event.

Monday, June 19 Events

Monday, June 19, 10–1 p.m.

ILWU Local 19 Hall

The A. Philip Randolph Institute (APRI) will celebrate Juneteenth with a worker shutdown this year following the firings of International Longshore and Warehouse (ILWU) Local 52 earlier this month during union contract negotiations. Seattle workers join West Coast workers in this work stoppage. APRI plans to hold a rally with guest speakers on the waterfront outside of ILWU Local 19 Hall and then march to the Terminal 46 main truck entrance on Alaskan Way South and Atlantic Street. Bring comfortable shoes and a sign!

Monday, June 19, 12–8 p.m.

Jimi Hendrix Park

As part of Africatown’s Summer of Soul series, it is teaming up with King County Equity Now to host its Juneteenth celebration in Jimi Hendrix Park this year. Bring your family to check out vendors, eat some food, and take in all the good vibes. There will also be performances by singer-songwriter Kevin Ross and rapper Talib Kweli (who was banned from Twitter for allegedly harassing a journalist and from Instagram for alleged trolling and harassment).

Monday, June 19, 7 p.m.

Museum of Pop Culture

For the past 50 years, hip-hop has radically shifted culture around the world, becoming one of the most popular genres and a strong force in fashion. To celebrate its 50th birthday, Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP) has curated a pop-up exhibition called My Mic Sounds Nice: Hip-Hop Feminism in History, which highlights how Black women shaped hip-hop as we know it. On Juneteenth, MoPOP will debut this show as well as unveil its Online Hip-Hop Collection Vault. There will also be panels with special guests Sha-Rock, DJ Lady Love, and A Tribe Called Quest’s Jarobi White, as well as dancing with DJ Yaddy. Come for the community, stay for the freestyle rap battle!

Monday, June 19, doors at 7 p.m.

The Moore Theatre

While not strictly a Juneteenth event, what better way to celebrate the beauty of Blackness and queerness than at an all-Black drag show? Featuring RuPaul’s Drag Race contestants no less! At The Moore, Nubia: A Brave New World drag performers Bebe Zahara Benet, Shea Couleé, Yvie Oddly, Mo Heart, Ra’Jah O’Hara, and La La Ri are all bringing their excellence to the stage, where you can expect incredible performances. Bring cash!

