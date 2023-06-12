NEWS GLEAMS | Trump Indicted for Alleged Mishandling of Classified Documents

A roundup of news and announcements we don’t want to get lost in the fast-churning news cycle!

✨Gleaming This Week✨

Former President Donald Trump Indicted for Alleged Mishandling of Classified Documents

Last Thursday, June 8, 2023, former president Trump was indicted on federal charges related to his alleged mishandling and storing of classified government documents at his Florida Mar a Lago resort home. Trump has been ordered to appear in a Miami federal court tomorrow.

The indictment follows the seizure of over a hundred classified documents at Mar a Lago by the FBI last August. Boxes of classified material were stored in a Mar a Lago bathroom, ballroom, and mixed in with personal belongings. The recent indictment includes 37 federal charges against Trump, including 31 charges related to willful retention of classified documents, and one for conspiracy to obstruct justice. At least four charges carry a maximum prison sentence of 20 years. Read all 49 pages of the indictment at The Seattle Times.

This is just one of the cases against the legally embroiled former president and his businesses, including 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in Manhattan, a criminal investigation into whether he interfered with election results in Georgia, and his role in inciting violence during the Jan. 6 insurection at the U.S. Capitol.

Despite promising to continue his 2024 campaign for president, Trump is the first president (former or present) to face federal criminal charges.

Teenager Killed in Skyway Shooting

In the early morning on June 8, a 17-year-old was shot and killed while another person was injured at Creston Point Apartments at 13400 Martin Luther King Jr. Way S in Skyway. According to KING5, no arrests have been made, and investigators do not have suspect information. Detectives with the King County Sheriff’s Major Crimes Unit are investigating the shooting.

The family of the teenager who was killed has set up a Launch Good site to cover funeral costs.

This is a developing story; check back for a future follow-up on the Emerald.

Dead Fish on Shores of Lake Washington

There have been reports of dead fish on the shores of Lake Washington, including Seward Park. The Department of Fish and Wildlife confirms this is not alarming. These dead fish (mostly yellow perch) are a by-product of warming water temperatures and a naturally occuring bacteria.

Is the lake safe to swim in? Check out King County’s official websites for bacterial monitoring, toxic algae blooms, and the Department of Ecology’s beach monitoring website.

Send the Emerald Your Questions for Seattle City Council and King County Council!

Elections take place this year on Nov. 7, 2023, and the South Seattle Emerald wants to hear from you!

Up for grabs this year are seven of nine Seattle City Council and four of the nine King County Council seats which are in even-numbered districts. As part of the Emerald’s election coverage, we will send a crowd-sourced set of interview questions to each candidate who represents a South End community, in order to give them an opportunity to share their vision. These candidates include:

Seattle City Council

District 1, West Seattle & South Park (currently held by Lisa Herbold)

District 2, Rainier Beach, Beacon Hill, Chinatown/International District, SoDo & Georgetown (currently held by Tammy Morales)

District 3, Central District & Capitol Hill (currently held by Kshama Sawant)

King County Council

District 2, U-District, Ravenna, Laurelhurst, Capitol Hill, Fremont, Beacon Hill, Central District, Seward Park, Rainier Valley, and Skyway (currently held by Girmay Zahilay)

District 8, Burien, part of Tukwila, White Center, South Park, Georgetown, SoDo, Downtown, Vashon Island, Maury Island (currently held by Jim McDermott)

The candidates you vote for will shape important local policies, which is why we are reaching out to you, our readership, to ask: What key issues are most important to you, and what questions would you ask local candidates?

Please submit your questions to the Emerald. Thank you for your participation!

