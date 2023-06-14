El Centro de la Raza Breaks Ground on Columbia City Housing Development

by Ronnie Estoque

On Wednesday, June 14, El Centro de la Raza hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for The Four Amigos – Beloved Community, a mixed-use building development at 3818 S. Angeline St. that is projected to provide 87 affordable apartment units. Construction for the project began last April and is scheduled to be completed in November of 2024.

According to Miguel Maestas, who serves as the associate director at El Centro de la Raza, the development carries an estimated cost of approximately $64 million, which covers all recorded expenses in the closing settlement statement, such as land acquisition, legal fees, title fees, construction start funds, and other development costs. The total cost for construction was $35,536,227, and the organization secured funding for the project through a combination of public and private sources.

“One of the reasons this development is important to El Centro de la Raza is because affordable housing is part of advancing racial equity. People of Color disproportionately experience homelessness and displacement,” Maestas said. “We all know how vital, safe, quality affordable housing is for our most vulnerable people; it is critical to improving physical and mental health and employment and economic opportunity.”

The construction contractor for the development is Walsh Construction, which also built El Centro’s Plaza Roberto Maestas – Beloved Community at its main campus on Beacon Hill. The architects are SMR Architects, with the Beacon Development Group as development consultant on the project. Artistic design for the building is being completed by 7 Directions Architects.

“The affordable housing crisis continues to be exacerbated by rising costs and gentrification of our neighborhoods, including Columbia City,” Maestas said. “Half of the units will be 2- and 3-bedrooms; it will be the largest single development of this type in Columbia City to date.”

The Four Amigos – Beloved Community will also include a four-classroom José Martí Child Development Center, offices for Consejo Counseling Services, and a Church of Hope worship space. The development will be made available for tenants earning 30% to 60% of the Area Median Income, with rent amounts being based on the income category tenants qualify for. Affordable housing rent limits are established annually in Seattle.

According to Maestas, the application process will begin during the summer of 2024, and El Centro de la Raza will also host community information sessions about the project.

Currently, the organization is in the feasibility and pre-development phase of the El Centro de la Raza Beacon Hill TOD project. The project, located across from the Beacon Hill Station, would provide 84 affordable housing units and 3,800 square feet of commercial space. During the grant period, El Centro will be collaborating with EDGE Developers, Beacon Development Group, and the project architect to further develop the design and seek funding opportunities to secure funding for construction and financing.

In addition to The Four Amigos, El Centro is currently involved in another child care project, which “is located in Northgate as part of a mixed-use affordable housing development project in partnership with Community Roots Housing and BRIDGE Housing,” Maestas said. “Upon receiving the Certificate of Occupancy and licensing approval in fall 2025, the child care center will be operational. The Northgate project site is situated in north Seattle, adjacent to the Northgate light rail transit station, ensuring accessibility for people across the region.”

As reported by the Emerald in January, El Centro de la Raza will be utilizing the development space of the North Lot Project as the José Martí Child Development Center, which will be operated as a 10,000-square-foot early childhood education center on the ground floor of the development.

“For organizations like El Centro dela Raza serving Communities of Color, to be able to develop housing means [being] able to be part of directly addressing the affordable housing crisis for our communities. It is also part of building assets for our communities for generations to come,” Maestas said. “And just as important is the hope it provides that lower-income and working families, and their children, do have a future in Seattle.”

Ronnie Estoque is a South Seattle-based freelance photographer and videographer. You can keep up with his work by checking out his website.

📸 Featured Image: Columbia Park is just a few blocks away from El Centro de la Raza’s The Four Amigos – Beloved Community, a mixed-use building development at 3818 S. Angeline St. in Columbia City. The Four Amigos is projected to provide 87 affordable apartment units. (Photo: Alex Garland)

