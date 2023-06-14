South End Scoop: Books & More from KCLS — June 2023

The King County Library System (KCLS) and the South Seattle Emerald are teaming up to bring you the “South End Scoop.” Dig into this community-centered column each month for great book, music, movie, and event recommendations from your local librarians.

KCLS’ annual Summer Reading Program has begun! Each year, we challenge King County residents of all ages to track minutes spent reading during the summer to help keep minds active and engaged.

Here’s how to participate!

Visit your KCLS library to pick up a Reading Challenge log or sign up online.

Read anything you like for 20 minutes a day, through Aug. 31.

Track your time to earn prizes.

Get started with our Summer Reading Program — and celebrate Pride month! — with these great titles, selected by KCLS Librarian Alexis Carter.

LIBRARIAN PICKS

Kids (Ages 3 to 7)

“Mama and Mommy and Me in the Middle” by Nina LaCour

Mama and Mommy and Me in the Middle by Nina LaCour

Award-winning young adult author Nina LaCour ventures into picture books with this touching debut. Narrated from a child’s perspective, a little girl tries to cope with her mom’s upcoming work trip and the slew of emotions her departure brings. With beautiful illustrations throughout, this sweet story will resonate with any child who has ever missed a loved one. Available as a physical book, eBook, and a streaming read-along title on hoopla.

Kids and Tweens (Ages 8 to 13)

“In the Key of Us” by Mariama J. Lockington

In the Key of Us by Mariama J. Lockington

Feeling adrift after the loss of her mother, 12-year-old Andi heads off to music camp but struggles to find her artistic spark. She meets a returning camper named Zora, and the two connect over their losses, insecurities, and hopes for the future. A special author’s note in the book includes mental health resources for Black women and LGBTQ+ youth.

Teens (Ages 14 to 17)

“Only on the Weekends” by Dean Atta

Only on the Weekends by Dean Atta

Mack is a hopeless romantic — so when he discovers that his long-term crush Karim has feelings for him too, he’s ecstatic. That is, until his dad gets a new job, and he’s forced to move to Scotland. He’s willing to try being in a long-distance relationship, but Finley, a charming actor on the set of his dad’s film, challenges his resolve. This novel in verse by the Stonewall Award-winning author of The Black Flamingo is a powerful tale about pursuing the love you deserve.

Adults (Ages 18 and older)

“Moonlight,” written and directed by Barry Jenkins

Moonlight, written and directed by Barry Jenkins

Available in DVD and streaming on Kanopy, Moonlight follows Chiron from adolescence to adulthood. Chiron grapples with heartache, violence, and bullying as he explores his sexuality and identity in this remarkable coming-of-age film set in Miami. Written and directed by Barry Jenkins, Moonlight is based on Tarell McCraney’s unpublished autobiographical play In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue.

Recommendations courtesy of KCLS Librarian Alexis Carter. Alexis is a teen services librarian at the Burien Library. When she’s not at the library, you’ll find her out and about exploring other cities. Drop into one of her fun art programs in Burien or an online trivia night this summer!

UPCOMING EVENTS

KCLS offers a variety of in-person and online events and activities for all ages! All events are free. Find one that interests you at KCLS.org/Events.

Friday, June 16, 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Burien Library

Tap into your creativity to make something special for your dad, grandpa, or an important person in your life who you’re grateful for. We will provide the art supplies.

Tuesday, June 20, 1:30 p.m.–2:30 p.m.

Boulevard Park Library

Build and test flying contraptions with The Museum of Flight using basic household materials. Fly them in portable wind tubes, then rebuild them to investigate how design changes affect their flight.

Tuesday, June 20, 6:30 p.m.–7:30 p.m.

Skyway Library

Join Fleece Parrish, former Art Institute student, to learn how to prepare beautiful, healthy pescatarian and vegetarian dishes.

Wednesday, June 21, 1 p.m.–8 p.m.

Federal Way Library

Celebrate Make Music Federal Way and explore our audio production equipment at the Federal Way Library Makerspace. An audio expert from foundry10 will be in attendance to show patrons how to use the soundproof booth.

Wednesday, June 21, 1 p.m.–2:30 p.m.

Online

Celebrate Juneteenth with music, movement, and reflection. Facilitated by Merri Ann Osborne and The Mahogany Project.

Wednesday, June 21, 6 p.m.–7 p.m.

Renton Library

Summer is a great time to experience the wonders of Puget Sound ecosystems while exploring our many beaches during a low tide. Join the Environmental Science Center for an engaging, family-friendly presentation that will teach patrons about Puget Sound’s ecosystem and how we can be better stewards of the environment.

Wednesday, June 28, 4 p.m.–5 p.m.

Skyway Library

Join the Skyway community for an awe-inspiring tap dancing performance with Cipher Goings and Lacey Lemon, Northwest Tap Connection alumni.

Friday, June 30, 2 p.m.–4 p.m.

Renton Library

Celebrate Pride with KCLS! Drop in for arts, crafts, snacks, and more! Pride art activity provided by The Fat Brush Art Workshop.

NEED A LIBRARY CARD?

Residents in the KCLS service area (in King County, outside the city of Seattle) can sign up instantly for a physical card to access our full collection, or a digital eCard to access our digital collection. Visit KCLS.org/Library-Cards to get started. Contact Ask KCLS at KCLS.org/Ask if you need assistance with your account, or call 425-462-9600 or 800-462-9600.

