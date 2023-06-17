The ‘Emerald’ Guide to Father’s Day Events 2023

by Mark Van Streefkerk

Our fathers — as well as uncles, grandfathers, older siblings, mentors, and LGBTQ+ parents — inspire, care for, protect, and nourish our families and communities. This Father’s Day, Sunday, June 18, take some time to celebrate the father figures in our lives with these fun events in the South End.

From a Juneteenth celebration that honors Black fathers to car shows to a Dads and Daughters event — there’s a little something for everyone.

Sunday, June 18, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

SoDo

Is dad a racing fan or motor sport enthusiast? Take him out to brunch at SoDo restaurant Derby. There will be brunch specials, like Matt’s Bad A$$ Bacon Benedict, Uli’s breakfast sausage patties, vegan pesto pasta salad, and a televised F1 race to watch. Plus, Derby will offer free tours of The Shop, an auto shop and social club for car and motorcycle aficionados. Make a reservation for Father’s Day Brunch at Derby’s official website. Seats are limited.

Sunday, June 18, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Downtown Burien

Check out cool classic cars in downtown Burien for Father’s Day. It’s also the second day of Burien’s Strawberry Festival — so there will be plenty of live music, vendors, and food trucks.

Sunday, June 18, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Les Gove Park

Celebrate both Father’s Day and Juneteenth with this free Auburn event that uplifts Black fathers. There will be a pop-up market, food vendors, and a spray park and bounce house for the kids, as well as live entertainment and DJs.

Sunday, June 18, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Tacoma

Head to the American Car Museum for a free-admission day just for Father’s Day. Check out current exhibits 75 Years of Porsche and the LeMay Legacy Collection, as well as Lucid Motors new luxury electric cars. Grab a burger or hot dog from Full Throttle Cafe and sweet treats from Kona Ice from Lakewood and David’s Ice Cream.

Father’s Day at Ark Lodge Cinemas

June 18

Columbia City

Okay, so Columbia City’s movie theater doesn’t have any dedicated Father’s Day events, but it’ll have plenty of family-friendly matinees on that day. Check out Elemental, The Little Mermaid, or Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. For more showtimes and to buy tickets, head to the official Ark Lodge website.

June 24, 12–4 p.m.

Rainier Beach Community Center

Happening a little later in the month, Fathers and Sons Together (F.A.S.T.) is hosting a Dad and Daughter’s Day at the Rainier Beach Community Center. This free event includes dancing, games, face painting, and other activities. All father figures are welcome. Register to attend at F.A.S.T.’s official website.

Mark Van Streefkerk is a South Seattle-based journalist, freelance writer, and the Emerald’s Arts, Culture, & Community editor. He often writes about restaurants, LGBTQ+ topics, and more. Visit his website and follow him on Twitter at @VanStreefkerk.

📸 Featured image by Jacob_09/Shutterstock.com.

