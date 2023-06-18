PONGO POETRY | Blank Canvas

Pongo Poetry Project’s mission is to engage youth in writing poetry to inspire healing and growth. For over 20 years, Pongo has mentored poetry with youth at the Clark Children & Family Justice Center (CCFJC), King County’s juvenile detention facility. Many CCFJC residents are Youth of Color who have endured traumatic experiences in the form of abuse, neglect, and exposure to violence. These incidents have been caused and exacerbated by community disinvestment, systemic racism, and other forms of institutional oppression. In collaboration with CCFJC staff, Pongo poetry writing offers CCFJC youth a vehicle for self-discovery and creative expression that inspires recovery and healing. Through this special bimonthly column in partnership with the South Seattle Emerald, Pongo invites readers to bear witness to the pain, resilience, and creative capacity of youth whose voices and perspectives are too often relegated to the periphery. To partner with Pongo in inspiring healing and relief among youth coping with mental and emotional turmoil, join the Pongo Poetry Circle today.

This Is Who You Are to Me

by a young person at CCFJC

In my ocean you are the waves,

because there’s no ocean without waves

In my field of weeds, you are my rose

because you are the good in a bad day

In my galaxy you are the sun,

because you bring light to my life.

In my heart you are the beat,

because you keep me going.

You are my world.

A poem to my mother

Blank Canvas

by a young person at CCFJC

When I was born my heart was a blank canvas.

Every person is a paint brush,

every interaction is a stroke and my life is an art piece.

Although there are rips from heartbreaks

and stains from mistakes,

there is a spectrum of bold colors

to basic nudes to black and white,

expressing nothing but the characteristics of those whom I’ve been in contact with.

Some holes are patched up to resemble growth and acceptance,

as others are left open

to remind myself that there are always things I simply cannot control,

and I have to move on.

The further away you stand,

the more you’ll realize how small the negatives are

compared to the positives,

as the colors meld together making any blank space so small,

they’re nearly gone.

Some colors fade,

and some are painted over,

but they can never be erased,

leaving you with foggy memories.

Half of your colors are fate.

The other half is your decision.

Whether it’s people you come across,

or people you chose to be around,

your painting will be beautiful.

Some may like it, some may not.

All art is different

and even if your final piece doesn’t look like the starry night,

it should look like the most realistic version of

impact that others have on your heart,

which is artistically beautiful on its own.

I Wish

by a young person at CCFJC

I feel alone yet feelings I won’t reveal.

Secrets I keep are words that will make you weep.

I find myself climbing steeper than steep,

blood in my veins runs red but my feelings stay blue.

When I walk this road, I think of you

Since you left no words have been spoken

You left the sound of your voice

I kept it like a token.

I want to keep it to myself

Sounds kinda selfish,

I know you don’t understand,

if you met yourself, you would see what I see.

You would see the smile that I crave.

When you stand in front of a crowd you are so brave.

I wish I never had to say goodbye.

I really wish I had what you have.

📸 Featured artwork by 杰意 Jieyi Zhou.

Before you move on to the next story … The South Seattle Emerald is brought to you by Rainmakers. Rainmakers give recurring gifts at any amount. With over 1,000 Rainmakers, the Emerald is truly community-driven local media. Help us keep BIPOC-led media free and accessible. If just half of our readers signed up to give $6 a month, we wouldn't have to fundraise for the rest of the year. Small amounts make a difference. We cannot do this work without you. Become a Rainmaker today!