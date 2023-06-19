C.A.M.P. Q Brings Queer Summer Camp to Seattle

by Patheresa Wells

Summer camp, with its newfound friendships and fun-filled activities, is not something that everyone had the luxury of enjoying in their youth. If the rise in temperatures makes you nostalgic for spontaneous play, check out C.A.M.P. Q: A Queer-Centered Summer Meet-Up Series from June 9 to Aug. 27. While June is full of larger one-off Pride events, C.A.M.P. Q is a place to foster Pride all summer long. So if chill connections are what you are after, come check out these events.

C.A.M.P. (Connecting and Meeting People) Q is a collaboration between Made Space and Queer The Land. Linda Chastine (L.C.), operations and development coordinator for Queer The Land, said the idea came from wanting to hold events that “include the many facets of queer identity, which encompass and center our creativity, and our abundant ways of presenting in the world, and also be a place of restoration and rest and care in terms of social activities.”

C.A.M.P. Q attendees playing games. (Photo courtesy of Made Space and Queer The Land)

Queer The Land’s mission of focusing on collective care for the QT2BIPOC community joined with that of Made Space, an Afro-Latina woman-owned event space in the Central District. Owner Stephanie Morales wanted to be inclusive with her offerings to the community in her location dedicated to “Making Time, Space, Art, and Connection.” Together with L.C., they worked to craft events that build deeper bonds as the series continues. They started with a low-key game night where the competitive fun of playing games could fuel connection.

Upcoming events held at Made Space and off-site at various locations include a Speed Connection night similar to speed dating in a cocktail hour environment, a beach day barbecue, a maker date where participants will construct a hands-on craft project, and a writing workshop to get expressive. L.C. said the goal is that people can come together regularly, see familiar faces, and build genuine connections over time, so that each month in the summer, there is a way to continue to reengage with each other.

The final event will be a field trip to Bainbridge Island. With the last offering, Morales wanted to provide an opportunity for the exploration and adventure that comes with summer camp. The group will take a ferry to the island, participate in activities like a scavenger hunt, have time to wander in smaller groups, and meet at the end of the day for dinner before returning to Seattle.

Attendees playing cards at C.A.M.P. Q’s Game Night on June 9. (Photo courtesy of Made Space and Queer The Land)

L.C. emphasized that there are not a lot of spaces where QT2BIPOC can come to congregate and socialize and build genuine connections. C.A.M.P. Q is a chance to get out of your comfort zones and meet new people. And to build lasting friendships forged over a summer camp-like experience. And it’s a space for folks in the organizing world, for artists, creatives, and entrepreneurs to bring communities together.

“If we don’t utilize these spaces, we’re not going to get support for having the spaces. It’s really important … so just come out and support and do something different, even if it’s just one event,“ said L.C.

Posing together after C.A.M.P. Q’s Game Night. (Photo courtesy of Made Space and Queer The Land.)

Dates for each event are listed below. Tickets are available for individual events, and discounts are offered for combined events and the full camp experience.

Wednesday, J﻿une 21 — Speed Connection

Sunday, July 2 — Beach Day

Wednesday, July 19 — Maker Date

Wednesday, Aug. 9 — Writing Workshop & Open Mic

Sunday, Aug. 27 — Bainbridge Ferry and Field Trip

Tickets for C.A.M.P. Q events range from $28 to $50 and can be purchased through Eventbrite, and follow Queer The Land’s and Made Space’s Instagrams for more information on upcoming events.

Patheresa Wells is a Queer poet, writer, and storyteller who lives in SeaTac, Washington. Born to a Black mother and Persian father, her experiences as a multicultural child shaped her desire to advocate for and amplify her community. She is currently pursuing a B.A. in creative writing. Follow her on Twitter @PatheresaWells.

📸 Featured Image: C.A.M.P. Q attendees pose for a group picture during Game Night on June 9. (Photo courtesy of Made Space and Queer the Land.)

