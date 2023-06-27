Palengke Summer Party Celebrates Filipino Community

by Ronnie Estoque

On June 10, community members gathered at The Stonehouse Café on Rainier Avenue for the Palengke Summer Party, a festive celebration of local Filipino food, businesses, and artists. FCS Negosyante’s sponsorship contributed to making the event a reality, alongside a partnership with Max Heigh of Heigh Connects Food Group and LeeAnn Subelbia of The Stonehouse Café to host the event on their property. DJ K-Boogie performed a lively set for the event, which included vendors such as Ma Arté Co., Neighborhood Bubble Tea & Coffee, Ube Books, Your Kuyas, and many more.

Palengke, which translates to “marketplace,” was organized by The Palengke National; co-founders Jennifer Marie Johnson and Gracie Santos Guce were interviewed by the Emerald in a video below.

The next Palengke event will take place at the Filipino Community of Seattle on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. Follow the official Instagram account at @ThePalengkeNational for more information about upcoming events.

This article is published under a Seattle Human Services Department grant, “Resilience Amidst Hate,” in response to anti-Asian violence.

Ronnie Estoque is a South Seattle-based freelance photographer and videographer. You can keep up with his work by checking out his website.

📸 Featured Image: The Palengke National co-founders Jennifer Marie Johnson (left) and Gracie Santos Guce at the Palengke Summer Party at The Stonehouse Café. (Photo: Christina Crawford of Creative Solutions)

