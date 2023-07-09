Sunday Comix | Hiatus

Don’t worry, Brett Hamil will return with more political satire next month!

South End cartoonist, writer, and performer Brett Hamil has been dishing up his “Sunday Comix” every week continuously for three years. That’s a pretty long time without a break — over 150 consecutive cartoons! This month, Hamil is taking a much-deserved hiatus while gearing up to unveil a new serialized cartoon in August, “Doom Loop.” You can expect the same political and social satire — and many of the same characters, from Blocky to Mayor Bruce — but now in a longform story that continues each week.

Hamil said, “It’s time for a changeup. This new story is gonna be bigger and weirder and tell a much longer, more involved and convoluted story about this city.”

Stay tuned for the premiere of “Doom Loop” in a few weeks, and in the meantime, enjoy some of our favorite Sunday Comix installments in the Emerald archives. Follow Hamil on Instagram and Twitter for updates and more.

Brett Hamil is a writer, cartoonist, and performer living on the South End of Seattle. He co-produces the comedy show Joketellers Union at Clock-Out Lounge on Beacon Hill every second and fourth Wednesday. The Seattle Weekly (RIP) once called him “the city’s premier political comic.” You can order the newest collection of Sunday Comix here and follow him on Instagram here.

