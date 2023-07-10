NEWS GLEAMS | Seattle City Council Eases Design Review for Low-Income Housing

A roundup of news and announcements we don’t want to get lost in the fast-churning news cycle!

by Vee Hua 華婷婷

The redeveloped Yesler Terrace, the city’s first publicly subsidized housing community, grand opening in 2015. Photo is attributed to Seattle City Council (under the CC0 1.0 Universal Public Domain).

Seattle City Council Eases Design Review Processes for Select Low-Income Housing Projects

Last week, the entire Seattle City Council passed a legislative package consisting of two bills which will aim to increase the production of affordable housing across the city by streamlining the permitting process. Originally proposed by Mayor Bruce Harrell, the legislation will exempt affordable rental and for-sale housing from the City’s extensive design review process. These changes may expedite the amount of time it takes to build affordable housing, though such projects are still subject to the City of Seattle’s regular health and safety requirements, as well as building and Land Use codes.

Council Bill 120591 will make permanent the temporary exemptions from design review which were originally passed during the COVID-19 pandemic. “This exemption had been previously applied only to rental housing projects with 40% of the units affordable at up to 60% AMI, but it has been expanded to include home-ownership projects with 40% of the units affordable at up to 80% AMI as well,” writes a press release from the City Council.

Relatedly, Council Bill 120581 introduces temporary provisions to the permit review process — valid for 24 months — which may allow exemption from design review for housing projects that meet the City’s Mandatory Housing Affordability (MHA) requirement. “To achieve the goal of providing affordable housing in Seattle, development subject to the MHA requirements must contribute to affordable housing as part of most commercial, residential, or live-work projects. This contribution can be provided by including affordable housing units within new development (performance option) or paying into a fund that will support the development of affordable housing (payment option),” writes the Seattle Department of Construction & Inspections website.

The bill also updates outdated language in the City’s Land Use code, to provide more clarity around its definition of affordable housing. If successful, these temporary provisions may be made permanent.

Outdoor Series for Individuals Diagnosed With Early-Onset Alzheimer’s to Launch July 12

The University of Washington Medicine Memory and the Brain Wellness Center and Seattle Parks and Recreation have teamed up to offer SOAR (Shared Outdoor Adventures for Resilience), a new program with outdoor exploration opportunities for individuals diagnosed with Alzheimer’s prior to age 65. Starting on July 12, SOAR will host free small-group hikes every month around the Puget Sound area, which are designed to lessen the isolation often felt by those who are diagnosed at a younger age. These individuals comprise only 10% of the population with Alzheimer’s, and as a result, most services are designed for those in later life stages.

The hikes are anticipated to be up to 3 or 4 miles, on moderately challenging terrain that SOAR hopes will be accessible to a wide range of individuals. All hikes will be led by a Lifelong Recreation Specialist from Seattle Parks and Recreation, with optional transportation, and on select events, volunteer naturalists may provide education on local flora and fauna.

On Wednesday, July 12, SOAR will host the program’s kickoff event at Washington Park Arboretum from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participants are encouraged to bring a friend or family member.

Sign up and learn more on the Memory Hub’s website.

Georgetown is one of the neighborhoods that will have Summer Art Activations this year. Photo is attributed to WikiMedia Commons user Another Believer (under a Creative Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0 license.)

Watershed Presents Summer Activations in Georgetown and South Park

Eight artist teams selected by Watershed Community Development — and with funding from the City of Seattle Office of Arts & Culture Neighborhood Recovery Program — will create Summer Art Activations in the Georgetown and South Park neighborhoods.

A press release shared by Watershed names the eight teams that were given $75,000 in grant funding and “were selected by a community review panel based on their proposed projects’ strength, relationship to the neighborhoods, and focus on serving traditionally underserved communities.”

Among the artists and artist teams selected and their related projects are:

Cultivate South Park: Three summer sessions of a variety dinner show called “The Build-Up,” taking place on July 21 and Aug. 25 at South Park Hall, along with live music and entertainment every Tuesday through mid-September at El Mercadito.

Friends of Georgetown History: Two public events this summer which will highlight the histories and cultures of Georgetown.

Gage Academy: Their free weekly drop-in program for teens, called Teen Art Studios, is designed for King County teens ages 13–18 and taught by professional artists. The program runs every Friday through Sept. 29 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. This grant will support a Teen Art Studios program in South Park, which will be hosted at the Sea Mar Museum of Chicano/a/Latino/a Culture.

Global Chill: The Global Chill Cafe Pop-Up Series will combine homestyle dinners with a community-led song circle which centers healing and creative expression.

Mari Shibuya: A series of community workshops facilitated by artist Mari Shibuya will lead to an interactive zine and help guide their work as a muralist for Georgetown’s new Live/Work District.

Rebundance: A series of community workshops which will create large hanging banners centered around recovery, through the use of upcycled fabrics.

Seattle ReCreative: Drop-in art workshops on Aug. 12 and Sept. 9 using materials that would otherwise end up in the landfill, hosted in collaboration with reuse artists. They will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Seattle ReCreative’s new location in Georgetown.

Urban ArtWorks: A Summer Mural Apprentice Program, led by professional artists, will engage and pay 15 Georgetown teens to design and install a mural at Mini Mart City Park. The program runs from July 11 to Aug. 31.

