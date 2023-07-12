New Moon Movie Night Is Taking a Breather

by Saira B

Our readers and listeners may or may not have noticed, but there hasn’t been an episode of New Moon Movie Night for a few months. After a couple of years and multiple platforms, NEVE and I are putting a pause on New Moon Movie Night. We love this podcast and article as a space to bring our media critique together with our spiritual and political minds. We have enjoyed experimenting across social media and landing with writing for the South Seattle Emerald. In late 2022, we planned and got excited about our romance season.

With the launch of new opportunities and the reality of producing a podcast, we have to put a hold on this season. We look forward to the day when our timing, production team, and energies line up so we can finish this deep dive into on-screen love. For now, we have to bow out. Thanks to our readers and listeners. Thanks also to the Emerald for its support.

Listen to past episodes of New Moon Movie Night at the official podcast website.

I will take this moment to announce the Mouthwater Festival, a dance-heavy, disabled arts festival showcasing burlesque, durational performance, and multidisciplinary artists from all over the country. It will launch in Seattle during fall 2024 with an artist incubator and two weeks of free and ticketed events. Both the Mellon Foundation and Velocity Dance Center have signed on to support Seattle’s premiere disabled dance festival. NEVE and I will be joined by artist-organizer Vanessa Hernández Cruz in producing this new fringe festival. Keep an eye out for more writings from NEVE and more information on the Mouthwater Festival.

Since 2015, Saira B (he/she/they/ze) has been based in Seattle creating performance art, films, and events that explore mythology, eroticism, AfroPsychedelic dreams, ritual objects, and glitch as digital expressionism. Barbaric-art.com and Vimeo have more about Saira’s projects and past works.

NEVE (they/(s)he) is a multigender, multiracial, multiply Disabled, multidimensional, multidisciplinary terpsichorean artist of the stage, street, field, stream, and screen. They are an Indigenous African living in Duwamish and Coast Salish lands and traveling wherever they have access and an invitation. (S)He is a 2020 Pina Bausch Fellow and a 2022 Arc Artist Fellow. Visit them online at nevebebad.com and beyond.

📸 Featured Image: New Moon Movie Night is a podcast by a pair of nerdy and disabled artists, Saira and NEVE, featuring spoiler-heavy movie picks and discussions synced with the new moon. Image courtesy of New Moon Movie Night

