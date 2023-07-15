The South End Sounds Off on Seafair: We Want To Hear From You!

It’s almost that time of year when the booming of fighter jets tears across the sky and hydroplanes rip across Lake Washington. It’s Seafair, and you’ll most likely hear it even if you’re not attending the festivities the first weekend in August.

Seafair events start in July with neighborhood celebrations (like the Seafair pirates landing on Alki beach in July, a Seafair triathlon, and the Alaskan Airlines Torchlight Parade) and culminate the weekend of Aug. 4–6 with demonstrations from the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and Hydroplane Races at Genesee Park.

The Emerald wants to know what our South End readers think!

Love Seafair? Hate it? Don’t care either way? Think boats and planes are cool but could do without the military flex?

Let us know by filling out the form below and we’ll publish selected answers* on Aug. 4.

Loading…

The South Seattle Emerald is committed to holding space for a variety of viewpoints within our community, with the understanding that differing perspectives do not negate mutual respect amongst community members.



The opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed by the contributors on this website do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the Emerald or official policies of the Emerald.

📸 Featured Image: Photo via Eliyahu Yosef Parypa/Shutterstock.com

Before you move on to the next story … The South Seattle Emerald is brought to you by Rainmakers. Rainmakers give recurring gifts at any amount. With over 1,000 Rainmakers, the Emerald is truly community-driven local media. Help us keep BIPOC-led media free and accessible. If just half of our readers signed up to give $6 a month, we wouldn't have to fundraise for the rest of the year. Small amounts make a difference. We cannot do this work without you. Become a Rainmaker today!