NEWS GLEAMS | Primary Elections Are Aug. 1; A&NH/PI Candidate Forum at Wing Luke Museum

by Vee Hua 華婷婷

"Washington State Primary Election Fact Sheet" courtesy of Washington Office of the Secretary of State Elections Division.

Primary Elections Are Aug. 1

Important Dates and Information

Ballots were mailed out on July 14 for the Aug. 1 Primary! The top two candidates who receive the most votes in each position will move onto the November elections.

In King County, the Aug. 1 Primary includes candidates for King County Councilmembers, Port of Seattle Commissioner, School District Directors, Special Purpose District positions, and City Councilmembers in a number of cities — including eight positions within Seattle. A full list of candidates can be found on the King County Elections website.

July 24 is the deadline to register or change your address online or via postal mail, though in-person registration can take place until 8:00 p.m. on Election Day.

How to Vote: In-Person or Through Mail-In Ballot

King County recommends that voters mail in their ballots by July 25 — a week before the elections — to ensure that they are received on time.

Those who choose to wait until Aug. 1 can mail or put them in drop boxes by 8:00 p.m. on Election Day. However, for mailed ballots, voters should double-check when postal boxes are picked up by postal service carriers or when the post offices close on Election Day. Drop boxes are usually open 24/7 leading up to Election Day.

Results will be certified by County Canvassing Boards by Aug. 15 and by the Secretary of State on Aug. 18 for the final results.

Visit VoteWA.gov for voter registration, ballot drop box and voting center locations, replacement ballots, and to confirm your voter registration information.

Visit SOS.wa.gov/Elections for a complete list of ballot dropboxes, county elections contact information, election results, data, and statistics.

Flier courtesy of the Wing Luke Museum.

The 11th Annual A&NH/PI Candidate Forum will take place at the Wing Luke Museum on Thursday, July 20, to address issues impacting Asian, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander communities in Seattle and King County, including issues around homelessness, police accountability, social services funding, and more.

The forum will feature candidates from Seattle City Council Position 2 — Tammy J. Morales, Tanya Woo, and Margaret Elisabeth — as well as King County Council Position 8 — Teresa Mosqueda, Sofia Aragon, and GoodSpaceGuy.

Attendance is free and complimentary food will be provided.

Register online for the event.

The event is presented by Wing Luke Museum, Asian Counseling and Referral Service (ACRS), Utopia Washington, CHS, International Community Health Services (ICHS), InterIM CDA, and ReWA.

Poetry on Buses Streetcar at a stop.

4Culture’s Poetry on Buses Program Rebrands to Become Poetry in Public

4Culture’s highly-visible Poetry on Buses program — which was founded in 1992 in partnership with King County Metro — has published written work by over 1,000 regional poets, writers, and everyday citizens over the past 30 years. The program recently revealed its new brand and identity as Poetry in Public, to indicate its gradual expansion beyond buses and into other forms of public transit.

According to 4Culture, “From 1992 to 2007, 4Culture selected, printed, and displayed roughly 50 poems as part of Poetry on Buses, with different iterations spinning off a mix of related projects: collaborations with visual artists and graphic designers; collections of poems on websites and in printed booklets, including a 2005 anthology from Floating Bridge Press; framed editions that entered the County’s Portable Works Collection; and special events that celebrated community voices with workshops, readings, and more.”

From 2023 to 2025, the Poetry in Public program will explore the theme of “Places of Landing,” which Poet Planner Laura Da’ says encourages the embrace of “the importance of landing spaces in relation to community, transportation, and home.”

There will be a number of prompts and free workshops to encourage public writing of poetry. Upcoming events and poetry submissions will be available on the Poetry in Public website starting in early August.

Celebrate the Emerald’s 9th Birthday With Us!

We’re turning 9, and you’re cordially invited to paint the town green at the Emerald’s 9th Birthday Celebration!

Join us on Aug. 12, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Rainier Arts Center, located in the heart of the vibrant Columbia City neighborhood in the South End.

We’ve got an amazing lineup of live music that’s sure to have your soul soaring and feet tapping. The fantastic Soulology featuring Grammy Award-winning saxophonist Medearis “MD” Dixson will be gracing us with their smooth melodies. They’ll be followed by the always soulful Sheila Kay & Friends, ready to bring the house down. And as the sun starts to set, DJ Mr. Nyice Guy will be spinning the decks to keep us dancing into the evening.

This day is not just about us — it’s about celebrating YOU — our community, our support, and our friends who’ve been on this journey with us!

Save the date, and come toast to another fabulous year of community, music, laughter, and memories at the South Seattle Emerald!

Interested in volunteering to help make our birthday bash unforgettable? Sign up on online through our volunteer form.

📸 Featured Image:

