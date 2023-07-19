NEWS GLEAMS | Seattle City Council Updates Land Use Code for Industrial and Maritime Zoning; Tips for Black Bears

A roundup of news and announcements we don’t want to get lost in the fast-churning news cycle!

by Vee Hua 華婷婷

Aerial image over the Duwamish River and Greater Duwamish. (Photo: Alex Garland)

Seattle City Council Passes Industrial and Maritime Zoning Legislation to Update Land Use Code

The Seattle City Council unanimously passed a series of legislative bills called the “Industrial and Maritime Strategy,” updating maritime and industrial policies that were over 35 years old. According to a City Council press release, the land use code will “increase flexibility for maritime and industrial businesses while creating an estimated 35,000 new jobs over the next 20 years … this legislation will strengthen land use protections for existing industries, promote more sustainable environmental practices, and plans for the expansion of light rail.”

Three new industrial zones will be created by the legislation. They are:

Maritime, Manufacturing, and Logistics: Enhances protections for core and legacy industry or maritime areas, especially those near shore, port, or rail areas; may also prevent major retailers or storage facilities from being built in these zones.

Enhances protections for core and legacy industry or maritime areas, especially those near shore, port, or rail areas; may also prevent major retailers or storage facilities from being built in these zones. Industry and Innovation: Promotes construction of multi-story buildings which combine industrial businesses with non-industrial businesses, particularly near light rail stations and commercial areas; may create high-density employment areas.

Promotes construction of multi-story buildings which combine industrial businesses with non-industrial businesses, particularly near light rail stations and commercial areas; may create high-density employment areas. Urban Industrial: To support facilities for the arts or small-scale industries and aid in transitions to residential and mixed-used areas, such as in neighborhoods like Ballard and South Park.

In response to some criticisms that these changes in land use policy will affect housing development, Port of Seattle Commissioners Toshiko Hasegawa and Ryan Calkins wrote in The Stranger, “The proposed strategy is a solid compromise that preserves maritime industrial lands while also creating new industrial zoning to give businesses more flexibility. The proposal even creates opportunities for 3,000 new housing units, prioritizes economic activity that generates jobs and revenue, and balances the demands of a growing city.”

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Recommends Best Practices for Black Bears

In recent summer and spring months, black bear sightings have become increasingly prevalent, as bears return from hibernation and their natural habitats grow smaller. Roughly 20 thousand black bears live in Washington State, with the majority of sightings in the region taking place in eastern King and Snohomish counties. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife have set out a comprehensive guide of recommendations on how best to deal with bears in the event of encounters.

Recommendations include:

Don’t feed the bears. Bears have excellent memories and can become accustomed to food sourced in areas where humans live, which may put them in danger as it also increases the likelihood they may be put down. The majority of human-bear conflicts — more than 90% — are due to bears associating foods with humans. Feeding bears is also illegal.

Protect your garbage. Those who live in eastern King and Snohomish County are encouraged to take steps to make their trash less appealing for bears. This may involve ensuring cans with tight-fitting lids are placed in sheds, garages, or fenced areas until the pickup days, picking up fallen fruit in gardens, taking in pet foods, bringing in bird feeders, and putting meats and fish in the trash at the last possible moment. Residents are also encouraged to ask their local waste management companies if they have bear-proof containers available or if individually-purchased containers may be compatible with their system.

Those who spot a bear that they believe may pose a public safety concern may call WDFW at 360-902-2936 or file a report online.

Flier courtesy of Puget Sound Clean Air Agency and Black Farmers Collective.

Air Quality Info Session Offers Free Fan Kits

Co-hosted by the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency and the Black Farmers Collective, an info session will be held on July 22 to discuss air quality and offer free filter fan kits. The kits will take place on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The event takes place at Yes Farm, a 1.5-acre space along I-5, at the Yesler Terrace housing complex. They share space with the Black Farmers Collective.

Starfire Sports in Tukwila Celebrates 20th Anniversary

On Saturday, July 29, Starfire Sports in Tukwila will celebrate their 20th anniversary with music, free food, STEAM camp activities, and a number of sports, including soccer, rugby, and lawn games for the whole family. The free community event will also introduce their Community Advisory Board and recap their last 20 years of existence.

Starfire is a nonprofit recreation facility which is “dedicated to empowering youth with the skills required to become exemplary leaders in their community.” They provide educational and recreational experiences to thousands of youth annually.

A full schedule of the day’s events and more on Starfire’s work can be seen on their website.

