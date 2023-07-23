‘Our Stories’ Spotlights the Power of Personal Narratives and Artistic Expression

“We need to tell our stories; that’s what’s going to heal us.”

by Victor Simoes

Sheila Kay, local singer, songwriter, and the founder of Inspirational Productions, is hosting the second edition of “Our Stories” on July 29 at Rainier Arts Center. The show that combines storytelling and artistic expression to uplift and motivate people in the creative community and beyond is returning to the South End, with DJ sets, food, and live band performances.

The first “Our Stories” took place in March 2023 and exceeded Kay’s expectations. One notable story came from Taylormade Soundz, also known as Taylormade, who shared her tale of survival after a severe injury that left her in a coma for days. She also showed unwavering strength even after her son was shot years ago, and she continued to serve her community, celebrating local artists by creating the Soul Café Awards. According to Kay, Soundz’s story resonated with several attendees, sparking the will to contribute and foster their own communities.

The positive feedback and requests for future events motivated Kay to continue organizing these gatherings. The second edition will feature saxophonist Darren Motamedy as the main headliner. Motamedy will share the story of his own inspiring journey before his performance.

The lineup also includes LaTanya Horace, co-founder of Sistas Rock the Arts, where Kay worked producing events for five years; Dr. Emi, a Middle Eastern refugee who overcame significant challenges to become a physician in the United States; the Rev. Eric Odel, a minister with an awe-inspiring journey; and Bradley Fishookz Caldwell, who will add his transformative story of overcoming addiction to the mix.

Maureese Itson plays the saxophone at the first edition of “Our Stories” in March. (Photo courtesy of Sheila Kay)

“In the music community, we do music, and we do shows all the time,” said Kay. “It’s normal, and it’s fine, but I wanted to do something different where people leave feeling inspired, elevated, and encouraged.”

“Our Stories” originated from Kay’s own personal journey of resilience and self-discovery. In December of 2022, Kay was involved in a severe car accident just three days after losing her job. She walked away from the crash unharmed, but the close call plunged her into a bleak place where she questioned her purpose and motivation.

Searching for inspiration, Kay turned to uplifting videos of influential figures, such as Tyler Perry, Steve Harvey, and Oprah Winfrey. After hearing their personal stories about overcoming financial struggles and mental health challenges to become icons in their respective fields, a realization struck Kay: Stories have the power to heal and transform lives. Motivated by this revelation, she decided to create a show that would celebrate the human spirit by showcasing the personal narratives of individuals in the artistic community.

“I was in a really dark place. I couldn’t see a reason for living, and I didn’t necessarily want to die, but I just had no motivation,” said Kay. “Then I got really quiet and listened to my heart, and what came up was people’s stories. And then, all of a sudden, I just had this excitement. That’s it! We need to tell our stories; that’s what’s going to heal us.”

Kay initially sought out partnerships and funding from the nonprofit world. When that fell through, she started her own company, Inspirational Productions, to organize the event. According to Kay, “Our Stories” is not limited to a specific community but embraces a variety of artistries, including musicians, storytellers, visual artists, DJs, and art enthusiasts. Anyone seeking inspiration can attend and share in the collective experience.

In addition to the July 29 show, Kay plans to continue the “Our Stories” in-person events and expand into a documentary series, a format that will allow storytellers to delve deeper into their experiences and give them ample time to share their stories. Kay envisions these documentaries as a powerful tool for healing. She is still seeking mentorship and sponsors to make the series a success.

In addition to “Our Stories,” you can catch Kay performing at the Emerald’s 9th Birthday Celebration on Aug. 12. She is also working on a music video for her song “Black Boys Crying Out,” and she’s holding an open video shoot plus a barbecue potluck on Sept. 10.

For more information on that event, and to secure tickets for “Our Stories,” visit the official page on Eventbrite.

Victor Simoes is an international student at the University of Washington pursuing a double degree in journalism and photo/media. Originally from Florianópolis, Brazil, they enjoy radical organizing, hyper pop, and their beloved cats. Their writing focuses on community, arts, and culture. You can find them on Instagram or Twitter at @victorhaysser.

📸 Featured Image: Sheila Kay (far left) and Lizzie Sunshine (second from left) host and perform at the first “Our Stories” in March. (Photo courtesy of Sheila Kay)

