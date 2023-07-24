NEWS GLEAMS | Driving Change in Seattle: Equitable Zoning Legislation Passed, Racing Restrictions Await Vote

A roundup of news and announcements we don’t want to get lost in the fast-churning news cycle!

by Vee Hua 華婷婷

Pacific Science Center is inviting South Seattle Emerald readers to help inspire their new courtyard rehabilitation project! This important community feature will be shaped by your feedback. Add your voice and imagination to the process by clicking the image below and PacSci will thank you with a free general admission ticket.

Photo is attributed to H. Michael Miley (under a Creative Commons, CC BY-SA 2.0 license).

Changes to Equitable Development Zoning Code

Seattle City Council and Mayor Bruce Harrell have recently passed legislation to modify the Seattle Municipal Code, in order to reduce regulatory barriers to projects funded by the City’s Equitable Development Initiative (EDI). This is a part of the Equitable Development Zoning (EDZ) effort, and the amended codes will take effect on Aug. 16, 2023.

The City established the EDI in 2016 to “address financial barriers to equitable development projects that combat displacement, increase access to opportunity, and strengthen cultural networks development.” Dozens of community-led projects have since received funding through the initiative but still face difficulties in navigating land-use and zoning rules in the city.

The EDZ zoning effort attempts to better align EDI goals with logistical realities. In the Director’s Report from Rico Quirindongo, acting director of the Seattle Office of Planning and Community Development, he notes that the legislation would:

“Allow community centers and libraries as institution uses permitted outright in Neighborhood Residential zones rather than requiring a conditional use permit that adds time, cost, and uncertainty for applicants.

“Modify the amount of off-street parking required for community centers and libraries.

“Define and provide standards for ‘community farms’ as a type of institution allowed outright in Neighborhood Residential zones.

“Modify the definition of “community club or center” to better reflect the types of activities and programming commonly included in EDI projects and increase predictability in the permitting process.

“Allow community centers to include certain accessory commercial uses, subject to limits, to let these institutions provide additional community services and generate revenue that supports the nonprofit organization.

“For institutions in LR [Lowrise Multifamily] zones, apply setback requirements consistent with those for uses permitted outright in the zone rather than requiring larger setbacks, and eliminate specific setback requirements for outdoor play equipment and game courts.”

The EDZ strategies were informed by a stakeholder group who had previously been involved in equitable development projects. They began convening in June 2022.

(Map courtesy of Councilmember Lisa Herbold’s Office.)

Seattle City Council to Vote on Restricted Racing Zones

On Tuesday, July 25, the full Seattle City Council will vote on the passage of CB 120600, which is a city ordinance that will designate restricted racing zones and establish automatic traffic safety cameras in those areas. The bill passed the Transportation and Seattle Public Utilities Committee in a 4-0 vote and is sponsored by Councilmembers Lisa Herbold and Alex Pedersen.

The proposed streets which would be designated as racing zones are all located in District 1, which includes the neighborhoods of West Seattle and South Park. They are:

Alki Avenue Southwest, between 63rd Avenue Southwest and Harbor Ave Southwest.

Harbor Avenue Southwest, between Alki Avenue Southwest and Southwest Spokane Street.

West Marginal Way Southwest, between Southwest Spokane Street and 2nd Avenue Southwest.

A car crash on Alki Avenue Southwest this past Sunday serves as a reminder of why the councilmembers are looking to pass the legislation. A two-car collision had resulted in one car crashing on land, on a sidewalk, and one being flipped into the water and submerged. The police believed it was a high-speed, head-on collision.

A Number of Grant Opportunities for Diverse Communities

ArtsFund recently released a comprehensive list of grants available for a number of diverse communities. They include:

Deadline: Friday, July 28, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. PST

Provides funding for building, remodeling, and buying specialized space that houses and facilitates cultural work in King County. It is designed to create a racial equity pathway in such funding, and a commitment to racial equity must be demonstrated.

Deadline: Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, by 8:59 p.m. PST

A creative placemaking program that uses “arts, culture, and design to strengthen communities and advance local priorities such as economic, physical, health, community development, environment/climate, and public safety, among other community issues and aspirations.”

An applicant Q&A session is available on Aug. 10. An existing feedback session also exists on YouTube.

Deadline: Monday, Aug. 14, 2023

An annual general operating support grant for culture and community-building organizations, provided by the Seattle-based consulting firm, Scandiuzzi Krebs. The funds are available for Washington State organizations with budgets under $250,000.

A Zoom webinar takes place on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. PST regarding the grant application.

Deadline: Friday, Aug. 18, 2023

A youth arts funding opportunity for organizations that provide arts opportunities for underserved youth grades K–12. Organizations which tend to dedicate more than 25% of their operating budget towards youth programming are those which tend to receive awards, regardless of budget size. The general operating support grants will range from $2,500 to $15,000.

Vee Hua 華婷婷 (they/them) is a writer, filmmaker, and organizer with semi-nomadic tendencies. Much of their work unifies their metaphysical interests with their belief that art can positively transform the self and society. They are the interim managing editor of the South Seattle Emerald, editor-in-chief of REDEFINE, and a co-chair of the Seattle Arts Commission. They are also a film educator at the interdisciplinary community hub, Northwest Film Forum, where they previously served as executive director and played a key role in making the space more welcoming and accessible for diverse audiences. Their latest short film, Reckless Spirits (2022), is a metaphysical, multilingual POC buddy comedy, for which they are working on a feature-length version. Follow them at @hellomynameisvee or over at veehua.com

📸 Featured Image: Photo is attributed to H. Michael Miley (under a Creative Commons, CC BY-SA 2.0 license).

Before you move on to the next story … The South Seattle Emerald is brought to you by Rainmakers. Rainmakers give recurring gifts at any amount. With over 1,000 Rainmakers, the Emerald is truly community-driven local media. Help us keep BIPOC-led media free and accessible. If just half of our readers signed up to give $6 a month, we wouldn't have to fundraise for the rest of the year. Small amounts make a difference. We cannot do this work without you. Become a Rainmaker today!