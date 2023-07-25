Experience the Vibrant Culture of Umoja Fest: Seattle’s African Heritage Celebration

Umoja Fest “represents the embodiment of Black excellence in all its glory.”

by Patheresa Wells

For over 70 years, Seattle residents have come together for a festival that has had many names but one purpose: to celebrate cultural diversity. The tradition continues as Umoja Fest Africatown Heritage Festival & Parade brings food, fashion, music, art, and more to Judkins Park on Aug. 5–6, 2023.

While Umoja Fest is one of many free, family-friendly events this summer, its roots are a unique part of Seattle’s history, which makes its legacy worth preserving. The event dates back to the late 1940s and the International Festival. During this time, the city’s Black, Chinese, Filipino, and Japanese communities came together in the ​​Chinatown-International District for an event that combined culture and community. According to HistoryLink, large crowds ultimately led City authorities to urge each individual community to host its own festival. The International Festival is recognized as a catalyst for the Seafair festival, which began in 1950 and eventually coordinated with these community celebrations to align with Seafair’s schedule.

“Umoja Fest stands as a powerful legacy, embodying the essence of unity, resilience, and strength within our community. It pays homage to our esteemed elders, instills hope in the hearts of the next generation, and revitalizes our neighborhood by generating vital revenue. Truly, it represents the embodiment of Black excellence in all its glory,” said Margo Jones, creative producer of Umoja Fest.

Buffalo Soldiers pose for a photo after the Umoja Fest parade in 2019. (Photo by Mujale Chisebuka of Outside Thinc)

This year’s event continues its legacy by honoring the richness of African heritage found in Seattle. The festival commences with the dynamic Africatown Heritage Parade, beginning at 1 p.m. from 23rd and Cherry. This year’s grand marshal, Elmer Dixon, a distinguished member of the Black Panther Party, will lead participants that include drill teams, drummers, floats, and community organizations along the parade route.

Performers will include singer-songwriter Goapele, R&B artist Kenyon Dixon, and the renowned DJ Mars. Other artists, such as Izzy Baba Melo, JHP Legacy, and Danz Eko, will perform on the two event stages. And the Afrobeats & Kulture Stage will bring all the vibes with a themed Black 2 Africa fashion show!

Food vendors will include Ma & Pops, Big Dawgs Hot Dogs, Jumpin Jambalaya, and Kim’s Savory Kuisines. Plus, a marketplace will feature unique offerings from local artists AxSM, Mimi’s Creation Shop, and The Baldie Brand, among others.

And because Umoja Fest is a joyous time for the entire family, the Children’s Village will be full of engaging activities, from face painting and slime making to bouncy houses and more.

Umoja Fest is a chance to observe the vibrancy of African American and African Diaspora culture through food, music, fashion, and entertainment for the entire family. As Margo Jones said, “There’s something special for everyone at Umoja Fest!”

The crowd at Umoja Fest filled Judkins Park in 2022. (Photo: Mujale Chisebuka of Outside Thinc)

The festivities extend from 12 to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 12 to 7 p.m. on Sunday. For updates on the festival, follow the Umoja Fest Instagram.

Patheresa Wells is a Queer poet, writer, and storyteller who lives in SeaTac, Washington. Born to a Black mother and Persian father, her experiences as a multicultural child shaped her desire to advocate for and amplify her community. She is currently pursuing a B.A. in creative writing. Follow her on Twitter @PatheresaWells.

📸 Featured Image: Nansare Consolata, AfroBeats & Kulture stage producer, pictured with her daughter Olivia Barcelos, at Umoja Fest in 2022. (Photo: Mujale Chisebuka of Outside Thinc)

