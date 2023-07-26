NEWS GLEAMS | The Emerald Welcomes Managing Editor Rosette Royale; Celebrate Our 9th Birthday on Aug. 12!

A roundup of news and announcements we don’t want to get lost in the fast-churning news cycle!

by Vee Hua 華婷婷

(Photo courtesy of Rosette Royale.)

South Seattle Emerald Welcomes Managing Editor Rosette Royale

The South Seattle Emerald is delighted to announce the appointment of Rosette Royale as our first full-time managing editor. Royale is set to join the team on Aug. 14, 2023. Their hiring marks a significant addition to the already talented and dedicated newsroom.

With a passion for journalism and a distinguished career spanning 28 years, Royale brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the position. As an award-winning journalist, Royale has consistently demonstrated their commitment to reporting on issues that impact communities, making them a perfect fit for the South Seattle Emerald.

“Rosette’s diverse background in journalism and their experience as a managing editor make them an exceptional addition to our team,” said Michael McPhearson, executive director of the South Seattle Emerald. “Their dedication to storytelling, community, and journalistic integrity aligns perfectly with our mission, and we are thrilled to have them on board.”

Throughout their career, Royale has made valuable contributions to journalism, with experience gained from newsrooms like Real Change and the Provincetown Banner in Provincetown, Massachusetts. Royale’s writing expertise spans a spectrum of topics, from arts and culture to hard-hitting news, showcasing their versatility and adaptability in reporting.

Having been a resident of Seattle for more than two decades, Royale is deeply rooted in the community, particularly in South Seattle. This longstanding connection to the region ensures the stories covered by the South Seattle Emerald will continue to reflect the community’s values and concerns.

“Rosette has written for the Emerald as a contributor. I am excited to work with them as managing editor,” added McPhearson. “They advocate for community-driven journalism, and their insights and understanding of South Seattle will undoubtedly enrich our reporting and further strengthen the bond we share with our readers.”

SAVE THE DATE: Celebrate the Emerald’s 9th Anniversary on Aug. 12

Bring your family and friends of all ages to celebrate the Emerald on Aug. 12 at Columbia City Park! Running all afternoon from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., the event will feature local musicians and DJs, including vocalist Sheila Kay and Friends, DJ Mr. Nyice Guy, and the band Soulology featuring Grammy Award-winning saxophonist Medearis Dixson.

The event will also give you an opportunity to meet incoming managing editor Rosette Royale, who will be in conversation with the Emerald’s Voices editor and KUOW reporter Mike Davis.

More details coming soon!

Proposals Are Open for Shunpike’s Storefronts Public Art Program

Shunpike is now accepting artist applications for their Storefronts Program, which is a public art and pop-up exhibition program that transforms empty storefront spaces into art installations and displays. They host 24 artists a year with a stipend of $1,000 per artist, with half paid upfront and half paid upon completion. Proposals submitted can be of existing works or new ones, and all types of visual works are accepted.

Apply by Aug. 23, 2023, to be considered for installation in spring, summer, or fall 202.

Recent artists have included JoEllen Wang, Kamari Bright, Symonne Larison, and Bailey Zahniser.

Vee Hua 華婷婷 (they/them) is a writer, filmmaker, and organizer with semi-nomadic tendencies. Much of their work unifies their metaphysical interests with their belief that art can positively transform the self and society. They are the interim managing editor of the South Seattle Emerald, editor-in-chief of REDEFINE, and a co-chair of the Seattle Arts Commission. They are also a film educator at the interdisciplinary community hub, Northwest Film Forum, where they previously served as executive director and played a key role in making the space more welcoming and accessible for diverse audiences. Their latest short film, Reckless Spirits (2022), is a metaphysical, multilingual POC buddy comedy, for which they are working on a feature-length version. Follow them at @hellomynameisvee or over at veehua.com

📸 Featured Image: Headshot courtesy of Rosette Royale; background collage of photos from the Emerald archive created by Nikki Barron.

