PONGO POETRY | Struggling

Pongo Poetry Project’s mission is to engage youth in writing poetry to inspire healing and growth. For over 20 years, Pongo has mentored poetry with children at the Child Study and Treatment Center (CSTC), the only state-run psychiatric hospital for youth in Washington State. Many CSTC youth are coping with severe emotional, behavioral, and mental health challenges. Approximately 40% of youth arrive at CSTC having been court ordered to get treatment; however, by the end of their stay, most youth residents become voluntary participants. Pongo believes there is power in creative expression and articulating one’s pain to an empathetic audience. Through this special monthly column in partnership with the South Seattle Emerald, Pongo invites readers to bear witness to the pain, resilience, and creative capacity of youth whose voices and perspectives are too often relegated to the periphery. To partner with Pongo in inspiring healing and relief in youth coping with mental and emotional turmoil, register for Speaking Volumes 2023, its fourth annual fall celebration.

Struggling

by a young person at CSTC

I feel bad

because I can’t control

my fists

they fly or soar

not like a bird

I’m scared

let’s say I’m worried

about not getting out of CSTC

because I can’t control my fighting

I fight

and I’m scared

I can’t make friends

I’m an introvert

Sometimes I hurt

people I love

I wish I could reverse time

to where it supposedly lied

If I could go back in time

I’d just use my coping skills

and breathe in and out

I dedicate this poem to whoever is struggling.

War With Myself

by a young person at CSTC

I never liked being alone

I fear it so I’ve never been by myself

Always someone with me – my grandma, my mom, my dad

Knowing you can talk to someone – to have company

I come from a big family, but I want to thrive on my own

Like a young panther going through life

Waiting for the universe to revel

I am ready for the next chapter

I need to know I can do it on my own

To be alone – really alone

With myself and my thoughts – not worrying about others all the time

It seems horrifying – like going through a dark tunnel without seeing the light at the end

I know there is going to be light,

So I just need to keep going

To be resilient, to trust the universe

And know it is not forever

Addicted

by a young person at CSTC

I am addicted.

I am addicted to anything I can get my hands on

In my addiction, my life is filled with lost friends

In my addiction, I am glad to feel normal and at peace

In my addiction, I hate to think about responsibilities

In my addiction, the real me becomes amplified

I am addicted.

I am addicted to anything I can get my hands on

In my addiction, betrayal comes in the form of being stolen from

In my addiction, I struggle to stay on track

In my addiction, I am hiding my confusion

In my addiction, I’m in a constant battle with my consciousness and the outside world

I am addicted.

📸 Featured Image: Illustration by 杰意 Jieyi Zhou.

