NEWS GLEAMS | Update on Rainier Beach Safeway Shooting Victims; Federal Way Mosque Seeks Leads in Burglary

by Vee Hua 華婷婷

At about 9 p.m. on Friday, July 28, two suspected shooters fired “dozens and dozens” of shots toward the Rainier Beach Safeway parking lot wounding five people. (Photo: Phil Manzano)

The victims in Friday night’s shooting at Rainier Beach Safeway were all upgraded to satisfactory condition over the weekend, according to a University of Washington press release, including a 25-year-old male who arrived in critical condition and a 24-year-old female. Likewise, a 34-year-old male and 28-year-old male were treated and discharged.

As reported by South Seattle Emerald on July 29, a shooting took place at a Safeway in Rainier Beach on Friday evening, while the community organization, SE Network SafetyNet — which includes the local Boys and Girls Club — was hosting a pop-up event handing out free food and attempting to deter violence and crime.

Police originally said four victims were taken to Harborview Medical Center, two in critical condition.

Federal Way Mosque Seeks Leads in Burglary

The Islamic Center of Federal Way shared a video of two men burglarizing their mosque by entering the facility through a window, then breaking into the office and stealing charitable donations made to the organization. They are seeking information regarding the crime and ask community members to contact them via Facebook with any leads.

This burglary follows a five-month period in 2021 and 2022 when a number of mosques around Washington State faced vandalism, burglary, or other crimes. Among them were a car crash into the window of Muslim American Youth Foundation’s center in Burien and a fire set to the Islamic Center of Tacoma.

The Washington chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-WA), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today called on the public to help identify two individuals caught on video burglarizing the Islamic Center of Federal Way.

CAIR-WA, which aims to “protect rights, enhance understanding of Islam, promote justice, and empower American Muslims,” also invites mosques and Islamic institutions to view a booklet made by CAIR, entitled “Best Practices for Mosque and Community Safety.” It contains information that organizations can implement to help keep their facilities safe.

Tips include for Islamic institutions to:

Develop a legal contact list.

Develop positive relationships with law enforcement agencies.

Meet with elected officials to discuss community concerns.

Build coalitions with interfaith and minority groups.

Meet with local school officials to discuss student safety.

Build an emergency contact list.

Hold a community meeting to inform others of safety guidelines.

Last Day to Vote in Primary Elections Is Aug. 1

Important Dates and Information

Ballots were mailed out on July 14 for the Aug. 1 Primary!

In King County, the Aug. 1 Primary includes candidates for King County Councilmembers, Port of Seattle Commissioner, School District Directors, Special Purpose District positions, and City Councilmembers in a number of cities — including eight positions within Seattle. A full list of candidates can be found on the King County Elections website.The top two candidates who receive the most votes in each position will move onto the November elections.

The deadline has passed for registration online or via mail, but in-person registration continues until 8:00 p.m. on Election Day.

How to Vote: In-Person or Through Mail-In Ballot

Those who choose to wait until Aug. 1 to vote can mail or put them in drop boxes by 8:00 p.m. on Election Day. However, for mailed ballots, voters should double-check when postal boxes are picked up by postal service carriers or when the post offices close on Election Day. Drop boxes are usually open 24/7 leading up to Election Day.

Results will be certified by County Canvassing Boards by Aug. 15 and by the Secretary of State on Aug. 18 for the final results.

Visit VoteWA.gov for voter registration, ballot drop box and voting center locations, replacement ballots, and to confirm your voter registration information.

Visit SOS.wa.gov/Elections for a complete list of ballot dropboxes, county elections contact information, election results, data, and statistics.

