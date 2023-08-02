NEWS GLEAMS | Early Results From Primary Election; Celebrate Little Saigon This Weekend

A roundup of news and announcements we don’t want to get lost in the fast-churning news cycle!

by Vee Hua 華婷婷

Tanya Woo (left) and Tammy Morales (right) are two candidates vying for Seattle City Council’s District 2 seat. (Photos courtesy of Tanya Woo’s and Tammy Morales’ campaigns, respectively.

Early Results From Primary Election

Incumbent Seattle City Councilmember Tammy Morales was holding a slim lead in the City Council District 2 race over challenger Tammy Woo, according to early results from Tuesday night’s primary election.

Morales was leading 48% to 45% over Woo, 5,624 to 5,305, a 319 vote difference. Third candidate Margaret Elisabeth gained nearly 6% with 694 votes.

District 2, Seattle’s only majority-minority district, encompasses the Chinatown-International District, Beacon Hill, Rainier Valley, SoDo, and Georgetown.

King County Elections released early results from the August primary elections, where 19.15% of eligible King County voters cast their ballots. The top two candidates from each position will move on to the November general election. Results applicable to the City of Seattle and South King County cities frequently covered by the Emerald are listed below.

KING COUNTY COUNCIL

Metropolitan King County Council District No. 4

Jorge L. Barón: 47.81%

Sarah Reyneveld: 30.83%

Metropolitan King County Council District No. 8

Teresa Mosqueda: 54.75% (current City of Seattle Councilmember)

Sofia Aragon: 39.77%

CITY OF SEATTLE

City of Seattle Council Position No. 1

Maren Costa: 29.05%

Rob Saka: 25.40%

City of Seattle Council Position No. 2

Tammy J. Morales: 48.14% (incumbent)

Tanya Woo: 45.41%

City of Seattle Council Position No. 3

Joy Hollingsworth: 40.15%

Alex Hudson: 32.41%

City of Seattle Council Position No. 4

Ron Davis: 40.90%

Maritza Rivera: 34.03%

City of Seattle Council Position No. 5

Cathy Moore: 32.26%

ChrisTiana ObeySumner: 21.38%

City of Seattle Council Position No. 6

Dan Strauss: 50.77% (incumbent)

Pete Hanning: 29.61%

City of Seattle Council Position No. 7

Andrew J. Lewis: 40.90% (incumbent)

Bob Kettle: 32.99%

PORT OF SEATTLE

Port of Seattle Commissioner No. 5

Fred Felleman: 53.42%

Jesse Tam: 27.58%

PROPOSITIONS

King County Proposition No. 1

Veterans, Seniors and Human Services Levy

Approved: 69.51%

Rejected: 30.49%

OTHER CITY COUNCIL RACES

City of Auburn Council Position No. 5

Clinton Taylor: 49.15%

Robyn Mulenga: 38.67% (incumbent)

City of Auburn Council Position No. 7

Hanan Amer: 52.08%

Brian Lott: 43.51%

City of Burien Council Position No. 2

Linda Akey: 32.47%

Rut Perez-Studer: 27.61%

City of Burien Council Position No. 4

Kevin J. Schilling: 58.18%

Patricia Hudson: 30.15%

City of Kent Council Position No. 3

John Boyd: 35.74%

Kelly Wiggans-Crawford: 22.97%

City of Renton Council Position No. 7

Kim-Khánh Văn: 42.07% (incumbent)

Randy Corman: 26.09%

City of SeaTac Council Position No. 3

Peter Kwon: 65.11% (incumbent)

Elizabeth Greninger: 27.88%

Results related to school, park, utility, and fire protection districts can also be found among the vote tallies. Following this initial wave, King County Elections will update and post results on its website at 4:30 p.m. daily.

Stay tuned for more in-depth coverage by the South Seattle Emerald with some of these candidates.

Former President Donald Trump Indicted on More Criminal Charges

On Tuesday, Aug. 1, former President Donald Trump was charged with four criminal counts related to allegedly attempting to subvert the will of voters during the 2020 elections. No reliable evidence has been found in support of his claim that he was the winner over current President Joe Biden, and lawsuits challenging the legality of Biden’s presidency have failed time and time again.

The latest indictment — the third but by far the most serious to date — was filed by special counsel Jack Smith in a federal district court in Washington, D.C. It builds off of Congress’ fact-finding missions from the Jan. 6 Committee Hearings conducted a year ago, in summer 2022.

Trump’s two previous indictments were related to his alleged hush money payments to Stormy Daniels to keep quiet regarding a sex scandal and his mishandling of classified documents.

Citing Trump’s involvement in activities such as a “fake electors” scheme and pressuring state officials as well as former Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the results, the four charges in the most recent indictment include:

One count of conspiracy to defraud the United States: regarding the various methods former President Trump and those working with him spread false claims regarding the November 2020 election results and trying to overturn them.

regarding the various methods former President Trump and those working with him spread false claims regarding the November 2020 election results and trying to overturn them. One count of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding: regarding attempts to disrupt vote certification by Congress at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

regarding attempts to disrupt vote certification by Congress at the Capitol on Jan. 6. One count of obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding: regarding attempts to plot for obstruction between the November 2020 election and Jan. 7, 2021.

regarding attempts to plot for obstruction between the November 2020 election and Jan. 7, 2021. One count of conspiracy against rights: regarding attempts to reverse election results in swing states during the November 2020 election.

Trump is currently the sole defendant in the case, though six co-conspirators were listed by affiliation in the indictment. They have not yet been named or charged.

Trump is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Aug. 3, in Washington, D.C., to be arraigned. It is unclear, however, whether the case will reach criminal trial by the time he runs for reelection in November 2026. Appeals in his past indictments have greatly delayed timelines, and critics worry Trump may pardon himself or find a way to dismiss the charges, in the event he wins the next bid for presidency. None of his indictments affect his run for the presidency.

If convicted, however, Trump could serve up to 50 years in prison based on the current charges, according to the New York Times’ The Daily podcast.

(Photo courtesy of Friends of Little Saigon.)

Celebrate Little Saigon on Aug. 5

Celebrate Little Saigon, a festival of Vietnamese cuisine and culture, takes place on Saturday, Aug. 5. The annual festival highlights local artists, vendors, businesses, and performers, in a celebratory gathering of community. Experience rotating dessert vendors all day and a phở eating contest!

A limited number of meat and vegetarian meal tickets can be purchased to be used at the event between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Vee Hua 華婷婷 (they/them) is a writer, filmmaker, and organizer with semi-nomadic tendencies. Much of their work unifies their metaphysical interests with their belief that art can positively transform the self and society. They are the interim managing editor of the South Seattle Emerald, editor-in-chief of REDEFINE, and a co-chair of the Seattle Arts Commission. They are also a film educator at the interdisciplinary community hub, Northwest Film Forum, where they previously served as executive director and played a key role in making the space more welcoming and accessible for diverse audiences. Their latest short film, Reckless Spirits (2022), is a metaphysical, multilingual POC buddy comedy, for which they are working on a feature-length version. Follow them at @hellomynameisvee or over at veehua.com

📸 Featured Image: Tanya Woo (left) and Tammy Morales (right) are two candidates vying for Seattle City Council’s District 2 seat. (Photos courtesy of Tanya Woo’s and Tammy Morales’ campaigns respectively.)

The South Seattle Emerald website contains information and content supplied by third parties and community members. Information contained herein regarding any specific person, commercial product, process, or service by trade name, trademark, manufacturer, or otherwise, does not constitute or imply its endorsement, recommendation, or favoring by the South Seattle Emerald, its directors, editors, or staff members.

Before you move on to the next story … The South Seattle Emerald is brought to you by Rainmakers. Rainmakers give recurring gifts at any amount. With over 1,000 Rainmakers, the Emerald is truly community-driven local media. Help us keep BIPOC-led media free and accessible. If just half of our readers signed up to give $6 a month, we wouldn't have to fundraise for the rest of the year. Small amounts make a difference. We cannot do this work without you. Become a Rainmaker today!