PONGO POETRY | Love Again

Pongo Poetry Project’s mission is to engage youth in writing poetry to inspire healing and growth. In the spring of 2022, Pongo began mentoring poetry with young people at the Echo Glen Children’s Center, a juvenile institution for youth serving criminal sentences. Studies of incarcerated youth indicate that up to 70% suffer from a mental health disorder and that many have experienced childhood trauma. The isolation, economic upheaval, and turmoil of the last two years have only exacerbated this issue. Youth at Echo Glen have endured significant mental and emotional challenges in the last two years, including increased rates of depression, anxiety, sleep issues, and behavioral challenges.

Pongo believes there is power in creative expression, and articulating one’s pain to an empathetic audience. Through this special monthly column in partnership with the South Seattle Emerald, Pongo invites readers to bear witness to the pain, resilience, and creative capacity of youth whose voices and perspectives are too often relegated to the periphery. To learn more about Pongo’s work of inspiring healing and relief among youth coping with mental and emotional turmoil, register for Speaking Volumes 2023, its fourth annual fall celebration.

Love Again

by a young person at the Echo Glen Children’s Center

When I was young, I used to wish that everybody would like me.

today I wish to be left alone

Every day I wish to go back home

my wish is the color of gray rain clouds

and the smell of concrete when the rain hits it

it is the sound of quietness

my wish feels like love and happiness

My wish is always the same because it means too much

My wish is never to get left again

My wish is to have a wife and family.

Family

by a young person at the Echo Glen Children’s Center

I’d like to be home with my family

So it’s not as worrisome

Being away from them is hard

Much different here than home

Only able to hear their voice through the phone

It’s kind of sad not being able to see them

Christmas felt like just a normal day without them

Watching TV, being in your room

Reading a book to get your mind off the real world

New Year’s brought me a new niece

Maybe she’s not doing the best

I’m like stuck now, is this a test

There’s a lot of stuff going on in my head

But I can’t put it into words, scrambling

Being with all these people, but still feeling

So alone

Waiting to be with my family again

Time slows down the more I think about it

But I can’t stop thinking about it

Cause they’re my family

Keeping It Real

by a young person at the Echo Glen Children’s Center

I’m getting out in less than two months

It’s not long at all

Just wish I was out right now

Seeing family and being in actual school

Playing with friends

When I get out, I’m going to go to school

Try to get my GED and

Try not getting suspended and coming back here

Hopefully I could stay out when I get out

Maybe do basketball, baseball, and football to keep me busy

And get a job

So, I don’t get in trouble

📸 Featured Image: Featured artwork by 杰意 Jieyi Zhou.

