PONGO POETRY | Love Again

Pongo Poetry Project’s mission is to engage youth in writing poetry to inspire healing and growth. In the spring of 2022, Pongo began mentoring poetry with young people at the Echo Glen Children’s Center, a juvenile institution for youth serving criminal sentences. Studies of incarcerated youth indicate that up to 70% suffer from a mental health disorder and that many have experienced childhood trauma. The isolation, economic upheaval, and turmoil of the last two years have only exacerbated this issue. Youth at Echo Glen have endured significant mental and emotional challenges in the last two years, including increased rates of depression, anxiety, sleep issues, and behavioral challenges.
Pongo believes there is power in creative expression, and articulating one’s pain to an empathetic audience. Through this special monthly column in partnership with the South Seattle Emerald, Pongo invites readers to bear witness to the pain, resilience, and creative capacity of youth whose voices and perspectives are too often relegated to the periphery. To learn more about Pongo’s work of inspiring healing and relief among youth coping with mental and emotional turmoil, register for Speaking Volumes 2023, its fourth annual fall celebration.
Love Again
by a young person at the Echo Glen Children’s Center
When I was young, I used to wish that everybody would like me.
today I wish to be left alone
Every day I wish to go back home
my wish is the color of gray rain clouds
and the smell of concrete when the rain hits it
it is the sound of quietness
my wish feels like love and happiness
My wish is always the same because it means too much
My wish is never to get left again
My wish is to have a wife and family.
Family
by a young person at the Echo Glen Children’s Center
I’d like to be home with my family
So it’s not as worrisome
Being away from them is hard
Much different here than home
Only able to hear their voice through the phone
It’s kind of sad not being able to see them
Christmas felt like just a normal day without them
Watching TV, being in your room
Reading a book to get your mind off the real world
New Year’s brought me a new niece
Maybe she’s not doing the best
I’m like stuck now, is this a test
There’s a lot of stuff going on in my head
But I can’t put it into words, scrambling
Being with all these people, but still feeling
So alone
Waiting to be with my family again
Time slows down the more I think about it
But I can’t stop thinking about it
Cause they’re my family
Keeping It Real
by a young person at the Echo Glen Children’s Center
I’m getting out in less than two months
It’s not long at all
Just wish I was out right now
Seeing family and being in actual school
Playing with friends
When I get out, I’m going to go to school
Try to get my GED and
Try not getting suspended and coming back here
Hopefully I could stay out when I get out
Maybe do basketball, baseball, and football to keep me busy
And get a job
So, I don’t get in trouble
📸 Featured Image: Featured artwork by 杰意 Jieyi Zhou.
