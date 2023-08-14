NEWS GLEAMS | Thank You for Celebrating With Us; City Revisits Land Disposition Policy

A roundup of news and announcements we don’t want to get lost in the fast-churning news cycle!

by Vee Hua 華婷婷

Sheila Kay & Friends perform soulful melodies on Rainier Arts Center’s porch overlooking Columbia City Park for the Emerald’s 9th Birthday on Aug. 12, 2023. (Photo: Grant Wu)

Thank You for Celebrating the Emerald’s Ninth Anniversary!

This weekend’s celebration of the South Seattle Emerald’s Ninth Anniversary was a joyous event full of storytelling, testimony, and seeing friends both old and new! Thank you to everyone who came out in the 80-degree weather, and a special thanks to our performers: the Soulology band featuring Medearis Dixson, Neo Soul and R&B vocalist Sheila Kay & Friends, and the always-amazing DJ Mr. Nyice Guy. Another round of thanks to our sponsors: KVRU, Real Change, Rainier Ave. Radio, Mizz Tish Productions, and Under8ted Movement.

We couldn’t have done it without you! See you next year for our 10th Birthday Celebration!

Muckleshoot Indian Tribe’s Vice Chairman Donny Stevenson shares ways in which Tribal interests should be prioritized in the City’s land disposition policy. (Screenshot from Finance & Housing Committee’s July 19, 2023, meeting stream.)

Seattle City Council Includes More Indigenous Participation in Land Disposition Policy

In July 2023, the Seattle City Council’s Finance & Housing Committee began a renewed discussion around its land disposition policies, which were first put into effect in 2018 under the leadership of Speaker of the Washington State House Frank Chopp. The legislation enacted then gave local jurisdictions the ability to declare surplus property as surplus and have the freedom to keep it in public possession or use it for public good in partnership with community partners, as opposed to selling it on the open market.

The policy was updated by the City of Seattle in 2019 “to prioritize affordable housing to be built on that land wherever possible, and that we transfer land at low or no cost to affordable housing partners to create housing on-site,” Councilmember and Committee Chair Teresa Mosqueda (at-arge Position 8) noted during that meeting. She added that it prioritized “folks who are building affordable housing who were led by and serving communities at highest risk of displacement.”

Four sites have thus far been transferred to community partners to build affordable housing under this initiative. Additional conversations to amend the policy will unfold over the next few months and are likely to involve further nation-to-nation meetings with Indigenous governments, as well as other stakeholders who are at the highest risk of displacement, including a number of diverse communities. It will also involve Seattle City Council working with the Office of Housing to create a plan that integrates with the recently passed Initiative 135, related to social housing.

The Indigenous Advisory Council, created in 2021 under the leadership of City Council President Debora Juarez (Blackfeet), will serve as advisers on the City’s future land disposition policy, to help guide any potential prioritization of Indigenous communities. The City of Seattle, notably, is taking inspiration from similar legislation that has already been passed by Pierce County and the City of Tacoma. Tacoma recently included a clause in its land disposition policy that reads, “Where a General Government surplus property lies within the Puyallup Tribe of Indians (‘PTOI’) historic geographical boundaries existing prior to the Medicine Creek Treaty, the City shall give PTOI a right of first refusal to either purchase the property or to exchange tribal property or property rights for the surplus property.”

“Prioritizing Tribal and urban Native communities for land disposition is a critical next step in repairing the on-going harm of colonization. The City of Seattle would be among the first jurisdictions in the entire country to move beyond land acknowledgements and towards meaningful action that cedes power and resources to Tribes and urban Indian organizations placing traditional Indigenous lands back in Indigenous hands,” Muckleshoot Indian Tribe’s Vice-Chairman Donny Stevenson said during the meeting. “In taking this important step, we look forward to working with the City to strengthen Tribal sovereignty and support the self-determination of Native people through land access that will increase opportunities in tangible and meaningful ways for culturally attuned affordable housing development. As Tribal governments and urban Indian organizations, we absolutely know best how to serve our people as we have done for thousands of years and hundreds of generations, since time immemorial.”

Hot Weather Precautions for This Week’s Heat

While summer 2023 has thus far managed to avoid soaring heat temperatures of years prior, this week sees a consistent influx of temperature increase through Friday, with little evening cool-off. Prolonged heat exposure can be detrimental to one’s health, especially for those who are unhoused, are under the influence of a substance, are taking certain medications, or have certain existing health conditions.

211 offers resources for heating centers statewide, though all are encouraged to call prior to visiting to double-check available services

The Washington Department of Public Health also offers hot weather precautions in English and Spanish, including ways to reduce the risk of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, plans for working and being outside, and what to do should power go out or air conditioning be unavailable.

For more resources on how to stay cool in the South End, check out the Emerald’s “Beat the Heat: A Cool-Off Guide for the South End.”

Vee Hua 華婷婷 (they/them) is a writer, filmmaker, and organizer with semi-nomadic tendencies. Much of their work unifies their metaphysical interests with their belief that art can positively transform the self and society. They are the interim managing editor of the South Seattle Emerald, editor-in-chief of REDEFINE, and a co-chair of the Seattle Arts Commission. They are also a film educator at the interdisciplinary community hub, Northwest Film Forum, where they previously served as executive director and played a key role in making the space more welcoming and accessible for diverse audiences. Their latest short film, Reckless Spirits (2022), is a metaphysical, multilingual POC buddy comedy, for which they are working on a feature-length version. Follow them at @hellomynameisvee or over at veehua.com

📸 Featured Image: Sheila Kay & Friends perform soulful melodies on Rainier Arts Center’s porch overlooking Columbia City Park for the Emerald’s 9th Birthday on Aug. 12, 2023. (Photo: Grant Wu)

