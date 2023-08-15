New Mural Is a Beacon Hill Tribute to Seattle’s Biggest Hip-Hop Fan

by Julie-C

Early Thursday morning, Aug. 11, 2023, on 2544 Beacon Ave. S., South Seattle creative and street art catalyst Crick “Dozer” Lont unveiled a heartwarming dedication to hip-hop’s 50th anniversary — a 90-square-foot aerosol portrait of a man named Charles, the local legend known to many as “Seattle’s biggest hip-hop fan.”

The mural was created by Dozer, widely known for his work galvanizing the groundbreaking guerilla gallery and cultural space Dozer’s Warehouse, with the support of sculptor Katie Kurkjy to honor the day being hailed as hip-hop culture’s 50th anniversary. In a social media artist statement, Dozer wrote that he wanted to spotlight the unsung heroes of hip-hop — the fans. In Charles, he found the local embodiment of that spirit. “I been coming to [hip-hop] shows since I was 16 thanks to my brother Mic Flont sneaking me in. [Charles] was always, I mean always, front and center ready to enjoy the show,” Dozer wrote.

As a hip-hop artist myself, I can attest to the long-standing and impactful presence of Charles in the Seattle scene. For decades, he has been a persistent force of encouragement and support, a champion for the local artist, always front row at shows and always first to cop the merchandise. If you rap in Seattle, Charles not only knows your name, but also your affiliations, crews, past projects, collaborations, and more. It wouldn’t be uncommon for you to be met with an enthusiastic reminder of this breadth of knowledge when you come across him at an event, or in the streets, or in the South End, where he can be found occasionally peddling newspapers or catching a bus. I am thrilled to see him getting some of the flowers back that he’s been growing and throwing to Seattle hip-hop for decades.

I caught up with Dozer later that day when he was on his way to another hip-hop anniversary dedication — Vivid Matter Collective’s “Subway Cypher” exhibit in Occidental Square — to deliver a collaboration piece with Perry Porter. “I’ve been wanting to do a mural for [Charles] for a while. He’s a staple in the hip-hop community,” Dozer said. “Nobody ever celebrates the fans, and this was the perfect time to do this.”

Dozer (left), the artist, stands with Charles in front of his mural. (Photo: Perry Porter)

Porter added that he was lucky enough to witness the moment Charles first noticed the mural of himself Thursday while running errands across the street. “Is that me?!” he had asked, beaming his trademark smile.

In a time where the relationship between street artists and the City of Seattle feels especially precarious, works like these serve as a reminder that communities remain the heart and soul of the culture. “Charles is really that guy that embodies what love for the city looks in the ways he continues to show up and support,” hip-hop artist Yirim Seck commented on Dozer’s artist statement. “Love this guy.”

Julie-C is a hip-hop artist, storyteller, and network weaver surfing intersections of creative and cultural organizing, self and community empowerment, collective imagination, collaborative manifestation, and the holistic healing of all things relational. Co-founder of On the Block Seattle, Forever Safe Spaces, and Seattle ACED, she believes in alchemy through the upliftment of artists and human creativity. Follow her @JouleSea on all platforms.

📸 Featured Image: Charles, Seattle hip-hop’s most devoted fan, stands in front of a new mural in his honor in Beacon Hill. (Photo: Perry Porter)

Before you move on to the next story … The South Seattle Emerald is brought to you by Rainmakers. Rainmakers give recurring gifts at any amount. With over 1,000 Rainmakers, the Emerald is truly community-driven local media. Help us keep BIPOC-led media free and accessible. If just half of our readers signed up to give $6 a month, we wouldn't have to fundraise for the rest of the year. Small amounts make a difference. We cannot do this work without you. Become a Rainmaker today!