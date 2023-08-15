OPINION | WSDOT Must Be More Transparent About High-Speed Transportation Project

by Arvia Morris and Iris Antman

To address expected population growth, promote economic development, and develop a more sustainable transportation system, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has been studying an ultra-high-speed ground transportation (UHSGT) system between Vancouver, British Columbia, and Portland, Oregon, for the past six years and is required to report progress to the Washington State Legislature. Its most recent report to the Legislature is shockingly substance-free, casting doubt on WSDOT’s ability to communicate effectively about this enormous infrastructure commitment. Most egregiously of all, the report does not include any updated cost estimates, which is not only essential information but is also required by law in updates such as this.

In addition, there is a conspicuous lack of timeline discussion. The only reference with a timeline for the project is WSDOT’s 2018 report. This report predicts the system being operational by 2035, which is clearly not possible. This misinformation is not specifically updated in subsequent reports, including the June 30, 2023, report. A project of this nature takes decades to complete, as we see with the California high-speed rail project.

By contrast, an independent review of the UHSGT project provided by the Joint Transportation Committee clearly states that WSDOT’s cost estimates are woefully low and the project is likely to cost north of $70 billion, double the original estimates.

Cost numbers are hard to put our heads around, so let’s go to an example. We all remember the Alaskan Way Viaduct project — just under 2 miles of tunnel, projected to cost $1 billion — wound up costing $3.3 billion, and the tolls are not covering the costs. The UHSGT project calls for something like 80 to 90 miles of tunnel, so the math is pretty scary. By its nature, UHSGT has the potential for enormous cost escalations; this needs to be out front for everyone to see.

WSDOT also fails to acknowledge that investing in our existing Amtrak Cascades service could provide many of the benefits ascribed to the UHSR project, but in a shorter time frame and for much less cost. Realizing the high growth scenario in the 2019 state rail plan would provide more frequent and reliable trips along the corridor, with travel times of 2.5 hours between Seattle and Portland and 2 hours and 45 minutes between Seattle and Vancouver, British Columbia. According to a 2021 report from Amtrak, these improvements would advance mobility equity, grow the economy, reduce emissions, build resilience, use resources efficiently, and bring communities together. This could all be done in the next 10 to 15 years.

A recent report from the University of Washington stresses the need for community engagement when developing public infrastructure. Successful community engagement starts with transparency and public education. The most recent UHSGT report to the Legislature demonstrates WSDOT’s eagerness to move ahead with UHSGT before providing the most basic facts about this mega-project to the public or Legislature for a meaningful discussion and decision-making process.

WSDOT must provide transparency regarding key issues, such as costs, timeline, and integration with regional transportation projects, including Amtrak Cascades. Communities need to know how transportation planning is integrated to achieve Washington’s climate and equity goals.

Arvia Morris is a volunteer with Climate Rail Alliance who lives in Wallingford, Seattle.

Iris Antman is a climate advocate who lives in Columbia City, Seattle.

