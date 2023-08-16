South End Scoop: Books & More from KCLS — August 2023

The King County Library System (KCLS) and the South Seattle Emerald are teaming up to bring you the South End Scoop. Dig into this community-centered column each month for great book, music, movie, and event recommendations from your local librarians.

KCLS’ all-ages Summer Reading Program is still going strong! You have until Aug. 31 to track time spent reading to get prizes. Visit KCLS’ Summer Reading Program webpage to join our community of readers, pop into a fun event or two, and track your minutes. Let these great book recommendations carry you to the finish line!

LIBRARIAN PICKS

Kids (Ages 3 to 7)

“Cannonball” by Sacha Cotter

Cannonball by Sacha Cotter

In Sacha Cotter’s New Zealand import, a young Maori child in pursuit of the perfect cannonball seeks the confidence to jump into the pool from up high. With bright illustrations and a lesson about being brave, this is a great summer picture book for little swimmers everywhere. Available in print book and e-book formats.

Kids and Tweens (Ages 8 to 13)

“Lei and the Fire Goddess” by Malia Maunakea

Lei and the Fire Goddess by Malia Maunakea

Fans of the Percy Jackson and the Olympians series will enjoy this fantasy adventure set in Hawai‘i. Anna Leilani Kama‘ehu lives in Colorado with her parents and spends her summers with her grandma on the Big Island so she can learn about her Hawaiian heritage. But this summer will not be like the others. Anna angers the goddess Pele and discovers curses can be real. Available in print book, e-book, and downloadable audiobook formats.

Teens (Ages 14 to 17)

“The Night Marchers and Other Oceanian Stories” edited by Kate Ashwin, Sloane Leong, and Kel McDonald

The Night Marchers and Other Oceanian Stories, edited by Kate Ashwin, Sloane Leong, and Kel McDonald

This book is part of the Cautionary Fables and Fairytales series published by Iron Circus Comics. It includes 17 comic-book-style tales, each with its own distinct style. The stories are based on Hawaiian, Filipino, and Fijian folktales; some are traditional, and some have a modern twist. This is a great choice for readers who enjoy graphic novels and spine-tingling scary stories.

Adults (Ages 18 and older)

“Baby Done” directed by Curtis Vowell

Baby Done, directed by Curtis Vowell

Comedian Rose Matafeo stars in Baby Done as a mother-to-be desperately trying to live it up before settling down into parenthood. Her more conventional boyfriend is played by Matthew Lewis (you may recognize him as Neville Longbottom from the Harry Potter movies). From Executive Producer Taika Waititi, this New Zealand rom-com is recommended for fans of Knocked Up. Available on DVD and streaming on Kanopy.

Recommendations courtesy of KCLS librarian Destinee Sutton from the White Center Library. Destinee enjoys helping readers of all ages find great books. You can find her at Story Times and online at kcls.org/author/destinee.

UPCOMING EVENTS

KCLS offers a variety of in-person and online events and activities for all ages! All events are free. Find one that interests you atKCLS.org/Events.

Wednesday, Aug. 16, 11:30 a.m.–12 p.m.

Online

Join Lindz Amer — award-winning LGBTQ+ activist, author, and co-host of the beloved indie web series Queer Kid Stuff — for songs and stories that celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.

Friday, Aug. 18, 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

Renton Library

Local service providers help connect community members to resources they need during Resource Days. Learn how to get an ID and get a free haircut, gently used clothes, hygiene kits, and a free lunch. Participating agencies include Evergreen Beauty College, Healthpoint, ICHS, Kindering, Ideal Option, Childhaven, Renton Technical College, Gen Mobile, DSHS, Peer Kent, and more!

Friday, Aug. 18, 3–5 p.m.

Boulevard Park Library

Learn about moths and butterflies while creating your own felted insect! Mix up some moth bait to take home.

Saturday, Aug. 19, 11 a.m.–12 p.m.

Federal Way Library

Learn how to convert vinyl records, VHS tapes, cassette tapes, and 8mm film into digital files with our digitization equipment at the Federal Way Library Makerspace.

Saturday, Aug. 19, 1–2 p.m.

Online

Starting a new school year can be daunting. Get tips and advice from fellow students at this supportive event to help ease your worries.

Wednesday, Aug. 23, 5–6:30 p.m.

Online

Get to know your rights as a senior renter and find housing that fits your needs. Presented by Solid Ground tenant counselors. A visiting attorney from the Tenant Law Center will also be on hand to answer questions.

Wednesday, Aug. 23, 6–8 p.m.

Skyway Library

Join Seattle/King County Coalition on Homelessness and the Urban League of Metropolitan Seattle for a conversation on the significance of voting, who is eligible to vote, and how to register and cast your ballot.

Thursday, Aug. 24, 7:30–8:30 p.m.

Online

Join a conversation with The New York Times bestselling author Julia Quinn about her newest novel, Queen Charlotte, co-written with television pioneer Shonda Rhimes. The book is a powerful and romantic novel about Bridgerton’s Queen Charlotte and King George III’s great love story and how it sparked a societal shift. Moderated by writer and podcaster Kelly Reynolds.

Saturday, Sept. 2, 1–2:15 p.m.

Redmond Library

International bestselling author, mental health advocate, and speaker Taanvi Arekapudi is the author of Uplift Teens Today. She will share her personal journey, creative process, and some publishing tips. She will also talk about the importance of mental health among teens.

Tuesday, Sept. 5, 6:30–7:30 p.m.

Online

The student loan repayment pause is ending. Payments will resume starting in October. Learn about the basics of repayment from a Hopelink Financial Coach in a small group setting. Presented in partnership with Hopelink.

Thursday, Sept. 7, 7:30–8:30 p.m.

Online

Join The New York Times bestselling author R. F. Kuang for a discussion about her new novel, Yellowface.

NEED A LIBRARY CARD?

Residents in the KCLS service area (in King County, outside the city of Seattle) can sign up instantly for a physical card to access our full collection, or a digital e-card to access our digital collection. Visit KCLS.org/Library-Cards to get started.Contact Ask KCLS at KCLS.org/Ask if you need assistance with your account, or call 425-462-9600 or 800-462-9600.

