Teen Summer Musical Encourages People of All Ages to Pursue Their ‘Dream!’

by Patheresa Wells

The Teen Summer Musical (TSM) has been a Seattle institution for over 25 years, providing an opportunity for young performers of color to share their theatrical talents with the community. This year’s family-friendly show, Dream!, runs Aug. 18–27, 2023, at the Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute.

“It is our hope that Dream! will remind an audience that it’s never too late for dreams to come true. Settling for less than your dream can be the difference between happiness and contentment,” said Michelle Lang-Raymond, executive director of Acts On Stage Theatre.

TSM is run in partnership between Acts On Stage, a Black-owned and -operated community theater, and Seattle Parks and Recreation. In addition to getting the chance to act in a production, participants also earn a stipend for the nine-week program.

Aleah Bruce, a ninth grader at Seattle Academy of Arts and Sciences, has been in TSM for five years. She says her father was a past participant who wanted her to be able to express herself at a young age and break out of her shell. “Every year, I walk out of this program with something new, but one major thing that sticks with me is to be comfortable with being uncomfortable, put yourself out there, because many opportunities can come with that,” said Bruce.

This year’s Dream! production encapsulates the idea of putting yourself out there. The main characters, Ebony and Cameron, pursue their passions as they navigate the next steps in their lives, figuring out what they want to do versus their parents’ expectations. The show is written and directed by Isiah Anderson Jr., with music by Cedric Paul Thomas and choreography by Myke Hodges.

From left to right: Jewels Carter, Isiah Ticeson, Josilyn Harrell, Alana Edwards, Chrisean Green, Emia Beaver, Ashlyn Davies. (Photo: Gabrielle Johnson, courtesy of Teen Summer Musical)

Emia Beaver, an 11th grader at Holy Names Academy, plays the role of Ebony, a 17-year-old high school student. “I connect with Ebony a lot because Ebony’s parents don’t really understand she has a lot going on! They think acting, having a boyfriend, school, friends, and so much more is just simple. Ebony likes being involved, she loves playing basketball, she likes acting, and she wants to go to college! But she wants to make decisions for her life! She wants room to breathe! Ebony is a strong woman, but everyone is expecting so much from her, and it’s hard on her,” said Beaver.

Beaver auditioned for TSM because she had seen a previous production, Snow White and the 7, and was captivated by it. “After I saw that, it changed everything for me. The dancing, the singing, the acting! I had never seen kids put on a performance like that.”

Because of its more than two-decades-long history, TSM inspires the next generation of youth performers of color and provides a space for alumni to return as camp counselors and mentors. Alumni have gone on to pursue careers in the arts, including attending the Manhattan School of Music, Howard University, and New York University.

Raymond said, “There are at least four branches to the TSM tree, which includes the production team, the kids, the parents, and the community. It takes all of us to make this Seattle signature program go!”

Tickets for The Teen Summer Musical Dream! can be purchased at the Acts On Stage website.

Patheresa Wells is a Queer poet, writer, and storyteller who lives in SeaTac, Washington. Born to a Black mother and Persian father, her experiences as a multicultural child shaped her desire to advocate for and amplify her community. She is currently pursuing a B.A. in creative writing. Follow her on Twitter @PatheresaWells.

📸 Featured Image: Cast members of Dream! (From left to right) front Row: Romeo Boney, Keira Davies, Maya Russell, Aleah Bruce. Second row: Ariona Charles, Oliva Lykes, Nasir Forest-Parramore, Jaime Michele Charles, Chrisean Green. Third row: Sariyah Brown, Jordan Davies, Ashlyn Davies. (Photo: Gabrielle Johnson, courtesy of Teen Summer Musical)

