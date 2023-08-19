PHOTO ESSAY | Othello Park International Festival Celebrates Community

by Ronnie Estoque

Last Sunday afternoon, Aug. 13, local community members gathered for the Othello Park International Festival. The family-friendly event featured vendors, food, games, art, live music, dancing, and local organizations focused on community outreach.

As reported by the Emerald last year, the festival was “started in 2008 by the founding members of the Othello Park Alliance.” The Othello Park International Festival went on hiatus during 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic but received strong community support last year when it returned.

This year’s theme was “Let’s Try It!” Featured were food trucks from local eateries The Original Philly’s and Soul Fusion Food. Several hundred people attended in the scorching heat. Organizers provided free popcorn and water, and lively performances from the Daughters of Royalty Drill & Dance Ensemble and local Somali youth galvanized the crowd under a shaded tent in the afternoon.

A full list of event sponsors and vendors can be viewed on Othello Park Alliance’s website.

Members of the Filipino Community of Seattle offered resources to community members during the event. (Photo: Ronnie Estoque)

Youth play chess under a shaded area at Othello Park. (Photo: Ronnie Estoque)

Members of the SouthEast Seattle Senior Center attended the event. (Photo: Ronnie Estoque)

Daughters of Royalty Drill & Dance Ensemble dance in unison during their performance. (Photo: Ronnie Estoque)

Abdirizak Osman of Somali Community Services of Seattle stands by the organization’s banner. (Photo: Ronnie Estoque)

Daughters of Royalty Drill & Dance Ensemble perform a special routine during the event. (Photo: Ronnie Estoque)

Local Somali youth perform a cultural dance as the growing crowd watches from afar. (Photo: Ronnie Estoque)

Othello Park’s building for restrooms has a freshly painted mural. (Photo: Ronnie Estoque)

Ronnie Estoque is a South Seattle-based freelance photographer and videographer. You can keep up with his work by checking out his website.

📸 Featured Image: An excited crown watches as a vendor makes balloon animals at Othello Fest. (Photo: Ronnie Estoque)

