PONGO POETRY | The World’s Safety for You and Creatures

Pongo Poetry Project’s mission is to engage youth in writing poetry to inspire healing and growth. For over 20 years, Pongo has mentored poetry with children at the Child Study and Treatment Center (CSTC), the only state-run psychiatric hospital for youth in Washington State. Many CSTC youth are coping with severe emotional, behavioral, and mental health challenges. Approximately 40% of youth arrive at CSTC having been court ordered to get treatment; however, by the end of their stay, most youth residents become voluntary participants. Pongo believes there is power in creative expression and articulating one’s pain to an empathetic audience. Through this special monthly column in partnership with the South Seattle Emerald, Pongo invites readers to bear witness to the pain, resilience, and creative capacity of youth whose voices and perspectives are too often relegated to the periphery. To partner with Pongo in inspiring healing and relief in youth coping with mental and emotional turmoil, register for Speaking Volumes 2023, its fourth annual fall celebration.

I Love You

by a young person at CSTC

My Dad hasn’t answered

My mom’s phone calls

In a while

We don’t even know

What’s happening with him

Last time I talked to him

Was a year-and-a-half ago

I feel scared, sad, and mad

I’m scared because I don’t know if he’s okay

I’m sad because I haven’t seen him in a long time

I’m mad because he’s not telling us if he’s okay

If I could talk to him, I’d say…

I’m sorry if I let you down

I love you

Please come back

If I could talk to his girlfriend, I’d say…

Please keep my brother safe

What’s wrong?

Are you okay?

Please come back

If I could talk to my brother, I’d say…

I can’t wait to meet you

I love you to the moon and back

And then some

Please be okay

If I see you again

I’d cry

I’d say, I love you

And please don’t leave again

Because I care about you

And I don’t know what I’d do

If the good Lord called you home

I love you

Dedicated to my dad

Love

by a young person at CSTC

Love – it can be an interesting, hard thing

it can be difficult and hard to work with

it is unpredictable and impossible to figure out

the thing about love is you can lose it like that

it can slip from your hands like a wet bar of soap

I dedicate this poem to anyone who is having a rough time with love

The World’s Safety for You and Creatures

by a young person at CSTC

The world says things

It doesn’t mean it’s true

Just ignore it

And you’ll be good

For everyone and you.

Even though people step on the bugs

We need more things to protect them

To keep them safe and protected with love.

The world brings beauty

But some of it you might think is weird

You might destroy it

But it always brings good

No matter what you destroy

And this world will always be safe

There will always be things to protect it

Even though if you are unsafe

You can always be safe and make a choice

That’s when everyone—even the bugs, love you.

The world makes beautiful things

Some people destroy it

That doesn’t mean we can’t make a choice

We still can make a choice if we choose to

If you choose to that will make you,

the world, everyone you love will be safe

and so will you.

The world helps you

And you help it

That’s when everyone will accept you

If they don’t

Some people won’t

But you still have to try

Ignore, be your best

So everyone around you will be safe

Including you

A safer environment

A safer community

Please save the wildlife

