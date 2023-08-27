PONGO POETRY | The World’s Safety for You and Creatures

Pongo Poetry Project’s mission is to engage youth in writing poetry to inspire healing and growth. For over 20 years, Pongo has mentored poetry with children at the Child Study and Treatment Center (CSTC), the only state-run psychiatric hospital for youth in Washington State. Many CSTC youth are coping with severe emotional, behavioral, and mental health challenges. Approximately 40% of youth arrive at CSTC having been court ordered to get treatment; however, by the end of their stay, most youth residents become voluntary participants.
Pongo believes there is power in creative expression and articulating one’s pain to an empathetic audience. Through this special monthly column in partnership with the South Seattle Emerald, Pongo invites readers to bear witness to the pain, resilience, and creative capacity of youth whose voices and perspectives are too often relegated to the periphery. To partner with Pongo in inspiring healing and relief in youth coping with mental and emotional turmoil, register for Speaking Volumes 2023, its fourth annual fall celebration.
I Love You
by a young person at CSTC
My Dad hasn’t answered
My mom’s phone calls
In a while
We don’t even know
What’s happening with him
Last time I talked to him
Was a year-and-a-half ago
I feel scared, sad, and mad
I’m scared because I don’t know if he’s okay
I’m sad because I haven’t seen him in a long time
I’m mad because he’s not telling us if he’s okay
If I could talk to him, I’d say…
I’m sorry if I let you down
I love you
Please come back
If I could talk to his girlfriend, I’d say…
Please keep my brother safe
What’s wrong?
Are you okay?
Please come back
If I could talk to my brother, I’d say…
I can’t wait to meet you
I love you to the moon and back
And then some
Please be okay
If I see you again
I’d cry
I’d say, I love you
And please don’t leave again
Because I care about you
And I don’t know what I’d do
If the good Lord called you home
I love you
Dedicated to my dad
Love
by a young person at CSTC
Love – it can be an interesting, hard thing
it can be difficult and hard to work with
it is unpredictable and impossible to figure out
the thing about love is you can lose it like that
it can slip from your hands like a wet bar of soap
I dedicate this poem to anyone who is having a rough time with love
The World’s Safety for You and Creatures
by a young person at CSTC
The world says things
It doesn’t mean it’s true
Just ignore it
And you’ll be good
For everyone and you.
Even though people step on the bugs
We need more things to protect them
To keep them safe and protected with love.
The world brings beauty
But some of it you might think is weird
You might destroy it
But it always brings good
No matter what you destroy
And this world will always be safe
There will always be things to protect it
Even though if you are unsafe
You can always be safe and make a choice
That’s when everyone—even the bugs, love you.
The world makes beautiful things
Some people destroy it
That doesn’t mean we can’t make a choice
We still can make a choice if we choose to
If you choose to that will make you,
the world, everyone you love will be safe
and so will you.
The world helps you
And you help it
That’s when everyone will accept you
If they don’t
Some people won’t
But you still have to try
Ignore, be your best
So everyone around you will be safe
Including you
A safer environment
A safer community
Please save the wildlife
📸 Featured Image: Illustration by 周杰意 Jieyi Zhou.
