PHOTO ESSAY | Scenes From the Rainier Beach Back2School Bash 2023

Families who went to Rainier Beach Action Coalition’s Back2School Bash, in its 20th year, found more than just free school supplies — a host of services and vendors, food, and entertainment around supporting and celebrating children and families in Rainier Beach.

“Imagine a neighborhood full of youth that are happy, healthy, full of hope, and prepared for their future; youth who have equitable access to the educational opportunities and local resources that would improve quality of life for themselves and their families,” the Back2School Bash website states. “That’s the vision we set our sights on every year while planning the Rainier Beach Back2School Bash.”

About 2,000 people, 55 vendors, and many volunteers assembled at the Rainier Beach Community Center plaza where the focus was on children and youth whose focus is slowly turning from the last days of summer to a new school year.

Two little models from Liberated Village walk the runway on the plaza of the Rainier Beach Community Center during the 20th Annual Back2School Bash on Aug. 26. (Photo: Susan Fried)

A little girl receives one of the hundreds of backpacks given away during the 20th Annual Back2School Bash on Aug. 26 at Rainier Beach Community Center. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Hao, 9, Kison, 5, and Anson, 5, enjoy a popsicle during the 20th Annual Back2School Bash on Aug. 26 at the plaza next to Rainier Beach Community Center. The event included free backpacks, free haircuts, food, entertainment, and over 50 vendors. (Photo: Susan Fried)

A group of kids line up to learn some basic skateboard tricks from the organization Skate Like a Girl, during the 20th Annual Back2School Bash on Aug. 26 at Rainier Beach Community Center. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Emery Spearman, 11, a member of Detective Cookie’s Chess Club, contemplates his next move during the Back2School Bash on Aug. 26 at Rainier Beach Community Center. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Renee Hollingsworth-Busch and her grandchildren pose for a photo next to Seattle Police Officer M. M. Mullins during the 20th Annual Back2School Bash at Rainier Beach Community Center on Aug. 26. (Photo: Susan Fried)

The Scott family spends the afternoon on the plaza of the Rainier Beach Community Center during the 20th Annual Back2School Bash. In addition to over 50 vendors, the event featured free backpacks for kids, free haircuts, free food, and a variety of entertainment. (Photo: Susan Fried)

People dance the wobble on the plaza of Rainier Beach Community Center during the 20th Annual Back2School Bash on Aug. 26. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Susan Fried is a 40-year veteran photographer. Her early career included weddings, portraits, and commercial work — plus, she ’ s been The Skanner News’ Seattle photographer for 25 years. Her images have appeared in the University of Washington ’ s The Daily, The Seattle Globalist, Crosscut, and many more. She’s been an Emerald contributor since 2015. Follow her on Instagram @fried.susan.

📸 Featured Image: Frank Taylor,(center) from Frank’s Barbershop and dozen more barbers and beauticians offered free haircuts to kids and adults during the 20th annual Back2School Bash, Saturday at the Rainier Beach Community Center. (Photo: Susan Fried)

