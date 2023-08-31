Arts in the South End: A September 2023 Roundup

by Jas Keimig

With September comes the grand finale of summer. The days become shorter, temperatures become cooler, and the leaves start to turn yellow. But just because it’s a little darker outside and a little cooler, doesn’t mean we have to stop the fun!

The Emerald gathered a list of events happening this month in the South End and beyond, like a celebration of several Latin American countries’ independence and a festival highlighting the vibrant arts community in the Central District. September is also host to the Ethiopian New Year on Sept. 12, Rosh Hashanah on Sept. 15, Yom Kippur from Sept. 24 to 25, and Hispanic Heritage month. A lot is happening!

Think we missed something? Let us know at Arts@SeattleEmerald.org

Sept. 1–3

LANGSTON

104 17th Ave. S, Seattle

Now in its third year, the annual Verbal Oasis Spoken Word Festival celebrates all things spoken word by bringing together Black artists and art collectives to put their talents on display and build up community. From Sept. 1 through Sept. 3, you’re invited to come through LANGSTON to explore the craft of spoken word through open mics, dance performances, writing sessions and circles, and live painting. There will also be free food!

Sept. 8–10

Various locations along South Jackson Street, Seattle

Jackson Street has a long history with jazz. Since Miss Lillian Smith’s Jazz Band performed at Washington Hall in 1918, the music movement swept the Central District with a force that produced talents like Ernestine Anderson, Quincy Jones, and Ray Charles. The annual Jackson Street Jazz Walk honors that legacy with a weekend of music along the vaunted street. On Sept. 8 is the Red Dress Gala at the Langston Hughes Performing Arts Center featuring The Nathan Breedlove Quartet and Eugenie Jones. Sept. 9 is the big day, featuring 22 bands across 10 community stages in businesses along South Jackson Street.

Sept. 9, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

Seward Park

5898 Lake Washington Blvd., Seattle

Established in 1994, the Metropolitan Seattle Sickle Cell Task Force is an organization dedicated to educating and helping people with sickle cell disease in the Seattle area. Every year, they coordinate an annual Sickle Cell Walk — now in its 18th year — to fundraise for their programs and call attention to the disease. On Sept. 9, they will invite members of the community to walk, run, or bike the 2.6 mile lower loop of Seward Park. There will be live entertainment, food, and a Kid Zone sponsored by Camp Korey.

Sept. 9, 6–10 p.m.

Rainier Arts Center

3515 Alaska St., Seattle

Come to this black-tie award ceremony at Rainier Arts Center to recognize artists building up the Seattle community. Organized by local make-up entrepreneur Selena A. Taylor, there are 21 award categories — from Band of the Year to Radio/Media Host of the Year — and more than 50 nominees. Hosting the evening is comedian D. Lamont Hall and artist and activist Sharon N. Williams, with a whole bunch of live entertainment.

Sept. 12–17, various showtimes

The Paramount Theatre

911 Pine St., Seattle

Legendary music icon Tina Turner’s death earlier this year reverberated throughout the world. The musician put rock ʼn’ roll on the map with her powerful voice, electrifying moves, and iconic outfits. Now, her story is being told in musical form via TINA — The Tina Turner Musical written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall and directed by Phyllida Lloyd. Starring Naomi Rodgers in the titular role, TINA features Tina Turner’s world-altering hit songs as it tells the trials, tribulations, and triumphs of the Queen of Rock ʼn’ Roll’s career and life.

Sept. 15–24

Northwest Film Forum

1515 12th Ave., Seattle

The Pacific Northwest is a hotbed of creative filmmaking prowess. Northwest Film Forum’s 26th Annual Local Sightings Festival is dedicated to screening the best feature-length films and shorts that our mossy corner of the world has to offer — from freaky experimental fare to gut-wrenching dramas. Opening night is anchored by gonzo feature Fantasy A Gets a Mattress starring Seattle famous Black autistic rapper Fantasy A in the titular role. Other highlights include Della Chen and Amy Benson’s short film She Marches in Chinatown about the Seattle Chinese Community Girls Drill Team; Banshee Hanuse’s Aitamaako’tamisskapi Natosi: Before the Sun, which follows a Siksika woman diving into the world of bareback relay racing, and a hilarious short film from Netsanet Tjirongo and Bryan Tucker called Savi the Cat about a Kenyan husband and Black American wife’s struggles raising their chaotic cat. There are in-person and online offerings as well as workshops, panels, and special events. Learn more on NWFF’s Local Sightings homepage.

Sept. 16, 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Sea Mar Community Health Centers

1040 S Henderson St., Seattle

This weekend, Seattle’s Latino community comes together to commemorate the independence of many Latin American countries that celebrate their independence day in September. There are two parts to this event. One is a parade in South Park on Sept. 16 which will include “community participants, floats, hot rods, dancers, horses, and musical bands,” according to the Sea Mar website. The march kicks off at Sea Mar Community Health Centers and ends at the South Park Community Center.

The Sea Mar Fiestas Patrias will be held at Seattle Center on Sept. 16 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. as part of Seattle Center’s Festál series. Come for food, dancing, music, an art exhibition, and children’s activities.

Sept. 16, 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

Town Square Park

480 SW 152nd St., Burien

Get to know your neighbors, Burien! In honor of National Welcoming Week, the City of Burien and Discover Burien have organized an event to get Burienites familiar with one another. This afternoon event will feature multicultural games from Highline Heritage Museum, dance and music from Burien’s diverse communities, food from the city’s wide array of culinary offerings, and a “City Living Room” to provide feedback to City of Burien staff about upcoming projects.

Sept. 16 at 4 p.m.

Georgetown, Seattle

Ten years ago, the iconic red neon “R” sign rightfully returned to the top of the Old Rainier Brewery in Georgetown. In honor of this fateful moment, R-Day celebrates all things Rainier Beer with a FREE (and 21+) party in the heart of Georgetown. Come through to hear live performances from rockers Cherry Glazerr and Red Fang, Seattle-born R&B singer Parisalexa, as well as tunes from KEXP DJ Larry Mizell Jr. There will be tons of food, fun, merch, and — duh — Mountain Fresh Rainier beer! Come through with your Rainier gear!

Sept. 23, doors at 5 p.m.

The Crocodile

2505 1st Ave., Seattle

After a smashing success last year, Black and Loud Fest is back and bigger than ever at The Crocodile. The fest recognizes the Black-fronted bands and artists of the Pacific Northwest, bringing together over a dozen artists for a night of music and moshing. This year features feminist punk band Big Joanie, funky instrumentalist Nik West, Seattle alt-rockers King Youngblood, R&B singer LIVt, and more.

Legendary Children 2023

Sept. 29, 5–8 p.m.

SAM Olympic Sculpture Park

2901 Western Ave., Seattle

Mark your calendars — it’s time for Legendary Children! The party is a celebration of queer, trans, BIPOC communities, specifically highlighting Seattle’s house-and-ball community. While the exact lineup is still to be released, come through to the Olympic Sculpture Park to cheer on live performances, DJs, a public runway, and much more!

Sept. 30, 2–6 p.m.

Central District, Seattle

Close out your September with Wa Na Wari’s Walk the Block, an outdoor visual and performance art festival and fundraiser held every year in the Central District. The festival isn’t limited to just businesses like Fat’s Chicken and Waffles, but reaches into the streets, homes, parks, porches, and other public areas to offer a look at Black life in the neighborhood. Come through to look at video installations and sculptures, listen to live music, interact with your neighbors, and raise the funds so that Wa Na Wari can continue to be a force for Black art in years to come. Featured players include filmmakers Ephraim Asili and Kevin Jerome Everson, multimedia artists Ric’kisha Taylor and Melanie Stevens, performers Avana Evans and Rashida Bumbray, and music from Thaddeus Turner, The Last of the Red Hot Mamas, and more. They recommend dressing warmly and wearing comfortable shoes — best to come prepared! Get more info Wa Na Wari’s Walk the Block homepage.

Jas Keimig is a writer and critic based in Seattle. They previously worked on staff at The Stranger, covering visual art, film, music, and stickers. Their work has also appeared in Crosscut, South Seattle Emerald, i-D, Netflix, and The Ticket. They also co-write Unstreamable for Scarecrow Video, a column and screening series highlighting films you can’t find on streaming services. They won a game show once.

📸 Featured Image: Wa Na Wari’s Walk the Block visual and performing arts festival envelops the neighborhood with Black art for one afternoon of fun and community. The festival returns Sept. 30. Pictured: a scene from Walk the Block in 2022. (Photo: Sunny Martini, courtesy of Wa Na Wari)

