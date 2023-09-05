PHOTO ESSAY | ROOTS Family Celebration 2023: A Seattle Tradition

by Susan Fried

Dozens of families representing up to four generations gathered for the 51st ROOTS (Relatives of Old Timers) Family Celebration at Jimi Hendrix Park on Sunday, Sept. 3. Although the wind and ominous gray skies were a departure from the stretch of recent sunny days, ROOTS attendees weren’t going to let the clouds ruin their fun. The annual summer gathering brings together Seattle’s original Black families for fun, food, connection, and the renewing of old friendships.

The event included performances by Debbie Cavitt, Josephine Howell, CT Thompson, and Lizzie Sunchine, spoken word by Verbal Oasis, and dance with Toni Bailey and the Throwbacks. The ROOTS Committee honored Clarence Acox Jr. with the Community Award of Excellence and recognized local musical artists Josephine Howell, CT Thompson, Butch Harrison, and Sam Chambliss.

The Breakfast Club, one of the sponsors of the ROOTS Celebration (along with the Northwest Black Pioneers), presented five scholarships to local students.

ROOTS is a beloved tradition in Seattle’s Black community because it brings together old friends and family once a year to reminisce, laugh, and have lots of fun.

Friends Henry Nelson and Rico Hawkins share a laugh during the 51st ROOTS Family Celebration on Sept. 3 at Jimi Hendrix Park. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Shelby Washington stands by his 1966 Cadillac, part of the “Old Rides” car collection on display. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Quintile Banks, 9, takes a picture of Seattle Police Detective Denise “Cookie” Bouldin in a refurbished 1973 Dodge van, part of the “Old Rides” car collection display. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Debbie Cavitt performs during the 51st ROOTS Family Celebration. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Jason Chambliss plays the trumpet as part of the backup band for the performers at the 51st ROOTS Family Celebration, Sept. 3, at Jimi Hendrix Park. (Photo: Susan Fried)

People dance during a performance by Lizzy Sunchine. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Verbal Oasis performs spoken word. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Ariyah, 3, dances with the adults during the annual ROOTS Family Celebration. (Photo: Susan Fried)

People danced all afternoon to nonstop music during the annual ROOTS Family Celebration at Jimi Hendrix Park. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Clarence Acox Jr., who was awarded the Community Award of Excellence by the ROOTS Committee, posed by a poster featuring photos of him during his career as the band director at Garfield High School. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Friends Clifton Wyatt, KL Shannon, and Josephine Howell pose for a photo. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Susan Fried is a 40-year veteran photographer. Her early career included weddings, portraits, and commercial work — plus, she ’ s been The Skanner News’ Seattle photographer for 25 years. Her images have appeared in the University of Washington ’ s The Daily, The Seattle Globalist, Crosscut, and many more. She’s been an Emerald contributor since 2015. Follow her on Instagram @fried.susan.

📸 Featured Image: Karen Jones greets her old friend Josephine Howell at the 51st annual ROOTS Family Celebration. (Photo: Susan Fried)

