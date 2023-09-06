Conserving Washington’s Bumblebees: A Collaborative Strategy Blossoms to Safeguard Pollinators

by Alex Garland

Amid the stunning landscapes of the Pacific Northwest, a silent crisis looms — a steep decline in bumblebee populations that casts a far-reaching shadow. These unassuming yet crucial pollinators, with their fuzzy charm and industrious buzz, play an indispensable role in maintaining the delicate balance of countless ecosystems.

Across the region, bumblebee populations are dwindling, mirroring a global trend of pollinator decline. The Pacific Northwest, and Washington in particular, is no exception, and the consequences of this decline run deep. These insects contribute billions of dollars to the agricultural economy through their pollination services, and their vital role extends to maintaining the integrity of natural ecosystems.

Recognizing the urgency of their decline, a coalition of scientists, conservationists, and government bodies has come together in a pioneering collaborative effort with a joint mission: to protect these essential insects and thereby safeguard the intricate web of biodiversity that defines the Pacific Northwest.

Focusing on 8 Bumblebee Species

The Washington Bumble Bee Conservation Strategy, driven by cooperation and a shared vision, is dedicated to upholding the vital role of pollinators. As a result, Washington is the first state in the country to develop a statewide conservation strategy designed to safeguard bumblebees. At the heart of this strategy are eight particularly vulnerable bumblebee species:

Frigid bumblebee (Bombus frigidus),

Golden-belted bumblebee (B. kirbiellus),

Morrison bumblebee (B. morrisoni),

Western bumblebee (B. occidentalis),

Suckley cuckoo bumblebee (B. suckleyi),

Half-black bumblebee (B. vagans),

Yellow bumblebee (B. fervidus),

American bumblebee (B. pensylvanicus)

Notably, the impact of this conservation initiative transcends these eight species, as it encompasses a broader spectrum of bumblebee varieties and pollinators.

An indiscriminate cuckoo bumblebee, Bombus insularis. (Photo: Alex Garland)

The decline of bumblebees is not the result of a singular cause, but rather a complex interplay of challenges: habitat loss and degradation, pesticide exposure, diseases, climate change, and competition from non-native species. Each challenge contributes, in its unique way, to the decline of bumblebees, imperiling the stability and resilience of the ecosystems they inhabit.

“The Washington Bumble Bee Conservation Strategy identifies priority areas for the conservation of eight bumblebee species of conservation concern and provides a framework for integrating potential threats, existing land cover, and ownership/management status into management recommendations to benefit these species,” explained Molly Martin, an entomologist and spokesperson for The Xerces Society.

The Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation serves as a global nonprofit entity committed to safeguarding the natural environment by focusing on preserving invertebrates and their ecosystems. The name, pronounced “Zer-sees,” pays homage to the now-extinct Xerces blue butterfly (Glaucopsyche xerces), the first butterfly species to face extinction in North America due to human activities. Urban development in the sand dunes of San Francisco obliterated the Xerces blue butterfly’s habitat, leading to its official extinction by the 1940s.

An indiscriminate cuckoo bumblebee, Bombus insularis. (Photo: Alex Garland)

Habitat loss, driven by urban expansion and intensified agriculture, deprives bumblebees of the diverse foraging and nesting sites vital for survival. Pesticide application, meant to protect crops, can inadvertently harm these pollinators, disrupting their health and reproductive capabilities.

Climate change disrupts the timing of flowering and bumblebee emergence, creating mismatches between when the bees need sustenance and when it is available.

Invasive species, particularly non-native bumblebees and European honey bees, introduce new diseases and compete for limited resources, exacerbating the strain on native populations. The intricate interplay of these challenges culminates in a concerning decline in bumblebee populations — a decline that has not gone unnoticed.

A Morrison bumblebee, Bombus morrisoni. (Photo: Alex Garland)

Data-Driven

At the core of this conservation endeavor lies a potent tool — data. The Pacific Northwest Bumble Bee Atlas, an initiative that collects and analyzes data on bumblebee distribution and habitat preferences, stands as a testament to the critical role of science in conservation. This community science project, launched in 2018, focuses on bumblebees “because they are the species group for which we have the most abundant and up-to-date information,” Martin said.

“Data serves as our guiding star,” emphasized Martin, “It informs our decisions and shapes our strategies. The data amassed through initiatives like the Pacific Northwest Bumble Bee Atlas provides the foundation for effective conservation.”

This strategic blueprint empowers planners and conservation professionals in the field, equipping them with the tools necessary to craft and implement effective strategies that preserve bumblebee habitats.

“Users can utilize the information and tools presented in this strategy to determine how to adapt their management approach to benefit pollinators and pinpoint the most strategic avenues for conservation outcomes,” Martin said.

A yellow-faced bumblebee, Bombus vosnesenskii. (Photo: Alex Garland)

Critical Collaboration

Functioning as a science-driven conservation organization, The Xerces Society collaborates with an array of partners, including scientists, land managers, educators, policymakers, farmers, and communities. The Xerces Society strives to transform substantial and lasting conservation into tangible reality through practical research, advocacy, educational resources, policy analysis, and community engagement.

The Washington Bumble Bee Conservation Strategy brings together organizations such as The Xerces Society, the U.S. Forest Service, the Bureau of Land Management, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

“We were looking for things our agencies could do to promote conservation and hoping that this plan could guide us towards some of those things we could be doing instead of just seeing this as a priority for us, but scratching our heads a little bit about what the action is,” said Taylor Cotton, the conservation assessment section manager at the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

“Now we know something about the species. What can we do to advance conservation? I think that was the piece where we said, okay, the strategy might be the thing that we can use to prioritize and identify areas of priority to advance conservation instead of just collecting data on the species.”

John Chatel, the Threatened, Endangered and Sensitive Species program manager from the U.S. Forest Service, represents a significant facet of conservation efforts. Chatel’s role involves identifying priority areas for conservation, assessing threats to these species, and devising recommendations to preserve them and their habitats. The U.S. Forest Service was pivotal in funding this strategy and collaborating with the Bureau of Land Management.

“We were looking at where our agencies overlap regarding designations and habitat concerns for several years … we kept landing on bumblebees,” emphasized Chatel.

A yellow-faced bumblebee, Bombus vosnesenskii. (Photo: Alex Garland)

The broader implications of this phenomenon extend to a diverse range of species, all hinging on a critical factor: habitat. As Chatel explained, “In terms of how this benefits other species, it’s about the habitat.”

A vital aspect of this habitat equation is the presence of meadows. However, the gradual decline of meadow habitat persists, primarily attributed to the encroachment of coniferous trees, notably evident within the expanse of national forest.

The complexities of this issue are compounded by practices such as fire suppression coupled with the stark reality of large-scale wildfires. While these events have led to some degree of habitat recovery, the road map to a healthier ecosystem is not as simple as previously envisioned. Yet this narrative transcends the realm of bumblebees alone, casting a spotlight on an entire ecosystem of species intricately interwoven with the very habitats upon which bumblebees rely.

Adding to the collaborative endeavors is Rob Huff, an Interagency Sensitive and Special Status Species Conservation planning coordinator from the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management. Huff’s role extends to species that may not hold federal endangered or threatened status but are sensitive to ecological changes.

Within the expansive forests of Oregon and Washington, a complex tapestry of around 900 species, while not formally under federal protection, carries the designation of “sensitive,” warranting particular attention from both the Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management. This unique classification compels these agencies to consider conservation concerns when making critical management decisions.

“But with 900 species, it’s a lot of stuff there,” Huff said. “And we can’t put energy into all 900 species; we just don’t have the capacity to do so. So, some of them are a higher priority than others, and the bumblebees are a higher priority.”

“Numerous bumblebee species are facing severe declines,” Martin said. “This is particularly concerning given pollinators’ pivotal role in nearly every terrestrial ecosystem.”

A study conducted by The Xerces Society for the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Bumble Bee Specialist Group reveals that over a quarter of North American bumblebee species are at risk of extinction.

Delving into the conservation status of bumblebees, Martin elaborated, “Indeed, several bumblebee species are on the endangered species list, and others have been or are being considered for listing.” Among the bumblebees facing critical endangerment are the western bumblebee, the Suckley cuckoo bumblebee, the American bumblebee, Franklin’s bumblebee, and the rusty patched bumblebee.

A yellow-faced bumblebee, Bombus vosnesenskii. (Photo: Alex Garland)

To counteract these declines and bolster pollinator health, Martin underscored, “The primary course of action is to conserve and restore the existing habitats utilized by bumblebees and create additional habitats.” Encouraging the growth of native flowering plants, protecting them from pesticide exposure, and ensuring undisturbed areas, especially over the winter months, are essential steps. Martin also highlights the importance of securing Endangered Species Act protection for rare and vulnerable species, which provides access to additional funding for their preservation.

Not everyone is in lockstep with the strategy. David Jennings, the chair of the Washington Native Bee Society Conservation Committee, thinks it’s a good effort, but perhaps the wrong focus. The release of Washington State’s “Strategy to Protect State and Federally Recognized Bumble Bee Species of Conservation Concern” has ignited a necessary debate on the most effective approach to address the decline of pollinators. This comprehensive strategy, centered around safeguarding eight focal bumblebee species within high-priority areas, has garnered both applause and skepticism. Jennings has emphasized the importance of maintaining common bumblebee populations, urging for a recalibration of the strategy’s priorities.

In his words, “This is a good start, but what we really need is a state strategy to keep common bumblebees common. Focusing on the rare species may direct resources in an inefficient manner.” This sentiment resonates with many who advocate for a broader strategy that encompasses the conservation of more widespread species.

A yellow-faced bumblebee, Bombus vosnesenskii. (Photo: Alex Garland)

The Washington Bumble Bee Conservation Strategy focuses on bumblebee species such as the frigid bumblebee (B. frigidus), the golden-belted bumblebee (B. kirbiellus), and the Morrison bumblebee (B. morrisoni), species often found in high-elevation habitats. Jennings’ concern, shared by others, is that the strategy’s spotlight on these rare species might overlook the significance of common bumblebees in the overall pollination landscape.

While these high-altitude specialists are indeed critical indicators of ecosystem health, it’s worth scrutinizing the distribution and vulnerability of common species that might be equally vital in maintaining the delicate balance of pollination. Jennings’ viewpoint reflects the broader sentiment that an exclusive focus on rare species could potentially misallocate limited resources that could otherwise be used to bolster the abundance and diversity of bumblebees more universally.

A yellow-faced bumblebee, Bombus vosnesenskii. (Photo: Alex Garland)

In light of Jennings’ call to prioritize the conservation of common bumblebees, it’s crucial to recognize that the strategy’s concentration on rare species doesn’t diminish the broader goal of maintaining healthy pollinator populations. By striking a balance between protecting the unique contributions of rare species and nurturing the stability of common ones, Washington State’s strategy seeks to chart a course toward a more resilient and vibrant pollinator ecosystem.

Martin says the public plays a crucial role in this conservation effort: “Planting native flowering plants and safeguarding them from pesticides is an excellent starting point.” Individuals can contribute by cultivating pollinator-friendly spaces in gardens, yards, or balconies. The Xerces Society has taken a proactive approach by launching a habitat kit program distributing pollinator-friendly plants in specific regions of Washington. The transformation of communities into “Bee Cities” or “Bee Campuses” is presented as another impactful avenue for engaging in pollinator conservation.

(Photo: Alex Garland)

As concerns for bumblebees mount, Cotton sheds light on fascinating aspects of these essential insects. “Unlike most other bee species, bumblebees can engage in ‘buzz’ pollination, a process wherein they vibrate their flight muscles at precisely the right frequency to release pollen from specific types of flowers,” Cotton explained. Moreover, bumblebees are native social bees in North America, residing in nests, usually on the ground.

Martin reminds us that the global diversity of bumblebee species offers insights into their remarkable adaptability and distribution. “While many people think there are only a handful of bumblebee species, there are actually a lot. Globally, there are about 250 species of bumblebees. There are about 50 species in North America and almost 30 in the Pacific Northwest (Washington, Oregon, and Idaho). Bumblebees can survive in cold climates and fly in relatively bad weather. They are even found in the Arctic.”

The Washington Bumble Bee Conservation Strategy represents a significant stride toward preserving individual species and the intricate tapestry of life nurtured by pollinators.

This article is funded in part by an Environmental Justice Fund (EJ Fund) grant through the City of Seattle’s Office of Sustainability & Environment (OSE).

Alex Garland is a photojournalist and reporter. With a degree in emergency administration and disaster planning from the University of North Texas, Alex spent his early professional career as a GIS analyst for FEMA. Follow him on Twitter.

📸 Featured Image: A red-belted bumblebee, Bombus rufocinctus. (Photo: Alex Garland)

