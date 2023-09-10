PONGO POETRY | Addicted

Pongo Poetry Project’s mission is to engage youth in writing poetry to inspire healing and growth. For over 20 years, Pongo has mentored poetry with youth at the Clark Children & Family Justice Center (CCFJC), King County’s juvenile detention facility. Many CCFJC residents are Youth of Color who have endured traumatic experiences in the form of abuse, neglect, and exposure to violence. These incidents have been caused and exacerbated by community disinvestment, systemic racism, and other forms of institutional oppression. In collaboration with CCFJC staff, Pongo poetry writing offers CCFJC youth a vehicle for self-discovery and creative expression that inspires recovery and healing. Through this special bimonthly column in partnership with the South Seattle Emerald, Pongo invites readers to bear witness to the pain, resilience, and creative capacity of youth whose voices and perspectives are too often relegated to the periphery. To learn more about Pongo’s work of inspiring healing and relief among youth coping with mental and emotional turmoil, register for Speaking Volumes 2023, its fourth annual fall celebration.

Addicted

by a young person at CCFJC

I am addicted to alcohol.

In my addiction my life is filled with pain and confusion.

In my addiction, I feel better when I’m drinking

because I feel trapped in a box that only alcohol can dissolve.

When I’m drinking, life is bearable.

I don’t have to feel or think about my life; it’s an escape from unbearable anxiety.

I haven’t found a coping method,

but I wish I could find something to replace alcohol.

I wish I could be myself

without alcohol or other drugs

and feel like I did when I was young.

Being Locked Up

by a young person at CCFJC

Sometimes you have good days

sometimes you have bad days

I’ve been down, like three years.

When the judge gave me my time

my heart broke in two.

I thought of my baby sister,

She was three days old,

My first chance at being a big brother,

I messed up.

Six months into my sentence I got news

my mother was pregnant

and my sister, too.

I wasn’t going to be seeing them

Any time soon.

You go to bed at night in a cage,

four corners, four walls.

When you cry, no one hears you.

When you call your mom, she misses you.

Days turn into months, months into years

lie awake at night, shedding endless tears.

Life been movin’ on without you,

You miss birthdays, you miss Christmases

You miss all the holidays in the year.

While I’m locked up some of my homies

Get little misdemeanors and come in

for a few days to see me.

My Family

by a young person at CCFJC

What I’m thinking about is a phone call.

I’m waiting to talk to my family—

my dad, my mom, and my little sister.

Waiting feels like excitement to hear

their voices. I want to hear about what

they’ve been up to and how they’re doing.

My little sister is six years old.

She has short black hair and caramel skin.

She’s really hyper. She likes talking

and talks a lot. She loves toys, dresses,

school, and coloring. I miss her.

I mostly miss her laughter.

My mom is short with black hair,

brown eyes, same skin color as me.

She is loving and caring and soft-hearted.

Sometimes when I talk to her, she cries.

She’s a stay home mom who cooks rice

and noodles with eggs. I miss her cooking.

My dad is short with black eyes.

He is a very strict man, really strict.

He’s strict about us kids.

📸 Featured image by kwest/Shutterstock.com.

