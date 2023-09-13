Have a Question for City Council District 2 Candidates Tammy Morales or Tanya Woo? Share It for Our Upcoming Debate

On October 5, 2023, at 7:00 p.m., the South Seattle Emerald will host a debate between Seattle City Council District 2 incumbent Tammy Morales and challenger Tanya Woo, moderated by Mike Davis, the Emerald’s Voices editor.

The Seattle City Council has a great deal of impact on our communities. They are supposed to allocate funds and monitor the impact and effectiveness of all City services except education. As a community-based organization, serving District 2, we want to be sure these candidates hear YOUR questions and understand YOUR priorities.

Please fill out this short, 6-question form so we can be sure the questions we ask reflect your priorities and concerns.

📸 Featured Image: Tanya Woo (left) and Tammy Morales (right) are two candidates vying for Seattle City Council’s District 2 seat. (Photos courtesy of Tanya Woo’s and Tammy Morales’ campaigns, respectively.)

