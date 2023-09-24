PONGO POETRY | For Every Negative, There’s a Positive

Pongo Poetry Project’s mission is to engage youth in writing poetry to inspire healing and growth. In the spring of 2022, Pongo began mentoring poetry with young people at the Echo Glen Children’s Center, a juvenile institution for youth serving criminal sentences. Studies of incarcerated youth indicate that up to 70% suffer from a mental health disorder and that many have experienced childhood trauma. The isolation, economic upheaval, and turmoil of the last two years have only exacerbated this issue. Youth at Echo Glen have endured significant mental and emotional challenges in the last two years, including increased rates of depression, anxiety, sleep issues, and behavioral challenges.

Pongo believes there is power in creative expression, and articulating one’s pain to an empathetic audience. Through this special monthly column in partnership with the South Seattle Emerald, Pongo invites readers to bear witness to the pain, resilience, and creative capacity of youth whose voices and perspectives are too often relegated to the periphery. To learn more about Pongo’s work of inspiring healing and relief among youth coping with mental and emotional turmoil, register for the autumn edition of its Ignite Pongo training series today.

Wish Poem

by a young person at the Echo Glen Children’s Center

When I was young, I used to wish I was older

Today, I wish I wasn’t getting in trouble, getting in detention

Every day I wish I get to see my family

My wish is the color of yellow cause it’s happiness

It is the sound of laughing playing and loving

My wish feels like I’m not gonna achieve it

My wish is always thoughtful

My wish is never getting in trouble

My wish is seeing brothers and sisters

Changing Ways

by a young person at the Echo Glen Children’s Center

No New Year’s resolution for me

No crying decree

No promises, just average changes

Less time overthinking

More time exercising

Less time eating unhealthy

More time thinking positive

Not so many regrets

A few better moments

Not so many cold nights

A few more smiles

Less frowns

More silence

Less troubles

More changes

Change after all… is good

Change after all

Is all I know

For Every Negative, There’s a Positive

by a young person at the Echo Glen Children’s Center

I’m from Washington

I’m biracial

Where I’m from we have Sunday dinners

We make gumbo with sausage, fried chicken, and rice

We also have mac and cheese and watermelon

Where I’m from we watch Law and Order

I watch it with my mother, my grandparents, and everyone

It’s my favorite show

Where I’m from we go to New Life Baptist All Black Church

Every Sunday

There’s a lot of Gospel singing

When I go home, I’m looking forward to wrestling

I can get all my anger out on the mat

I get to exercise,

it makes me feel good

I’m looking forward to seeing my brother

We love watching movies together

We like to box

Make music, and try to freestyle

I’m looking forward to leaving jail

I’m tired of being locked up in a box

I’m tired of doing what these folks want me to do

I wanna just do me on my own time

When I go home, I’m looking forward to finishing high school

I want to graduate and move on to college

To study psychology

Reading this poem, I hope you guys know

For every dark night comes a brighter day

📸 Featured Image: Illustration by 周杰意 Jieyi Zhou.

