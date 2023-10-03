PHOTO ESSAY | Walk the Block 2023

“I love the community, and the community is filled with artists.”

by Susan Fried

Hundreds of people attended the third annual Wa Na Wari Walk the Block. The annual fundraising event that covers multiple blocks in the Central District from Union to Cherry Street and 23rd to Martin Luther King Jr. Way features visual art, live music, and performances in Wa Na Wari’s neighbor’s yards and businesses. This year’s event was bigger than ever. Probably the biggest problem most people encountered was that there was so much great art, music, and dance happening that it was impossible to see it all.

Nisreen El-Saadoun, who lives near 23rd and Union, attended the walk with her husband and daughter for the first time on Saturday and said she was impressed by the experience. The walk was “full of so much love, so much positive energy, incredible people, smiles, and of course the art, food and music and just love, a lot of love.”

Georgia McDade came back to Walk the Block again this year because she said, “I love the community. I love the community and the community is filled with artists. It’s just so wonderful to see so many people with so many different talents and to see those talents on display.”

Elisheba Johnson, one of Wa Na Wari’s original cofounders, said that the planning for the 2023 Walk the Block started in February of 2023 but they may need to start planning for 2024 even earlier. I for one can’t wait to see what they come up with next year.

NYC-based performance artist Ayana Evans invites the audience to participate in her performance on the Sub Pop Stage at Nova High School during the third annual Walk the Block art festival and fundraiser. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Tariq Sahali walks through a tunnel of money created during the performance of NYC-based performance artist Ayana Evans at the Sub Pop Stage at Nova High School during the third annual Walk the Block art festival and fundraiser. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Two Walk the Block attendees look at a piece entitled “Portraits of the Neighborhood” located across from the Wa Na Wari house on 24th Avenue. (Photo: Susan Fried)

A woman works on a painting at a stop on Walk the Block. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Jeremy Thunderbird shows the options available from his Native Soul Cuisine table at the Walk the Block Food Rodeo. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Rachel McKinney, a dancer and instructor with Northwest Tap Connection performs on the Medgar Evers Pool rooftop during the third annual Walk the Block art festival. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Marvine Faty and Northwest Tap Connection performed on the Medgar Evers Pool rooftop during the third annual Walk the Block art festival. (Photo: Susan Fried)

“Free Your Mind,” a social justice public art project, hangs on a fence along Cherry Street during the third annual Walk the Block art festival. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Walk the Block attendees making art. (Photo: Susan Fried)

People could take pedicabs to get from place to place during the third annual Walk the Block art festival. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Susan Fried is a 40-year veteran photographer. Her early career included weddings, portraits, and commercial work — plus, she ’ s been The Skanner News’ Seattle photographer for 25 years. Her images have appeared in the University of Washington ’ s The Daily, The Seattle Globalist, Crosscut, and many more. She’s been an Emerald contributor since 2015. Follow her on Instagram @fried.susan.

📸 Featured Image: (DJ) Trumendous and Yirim Seck performed on the Hip Hop 50 Music Stage at Fat’s Chicken and Waffles on Sept. 30 during the third annual Walk the Block Art Festival and Fundraiser. (Photo: Susan Fried)

