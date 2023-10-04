South End Scoop: Books & More From KCLS — National Hispanic Heritage Month 2023

The King County Library System (KCLS) and the South Seattle Emerald are teaming up to bring you the “South End Scoop.” Dig into this community-centered column each month for great book, music, movie, and event recommendations from your local librarians.

National Hispanic Heritage Month (NHHM) runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 and pays tribute to the generations of Hispanic Americans who have enriched our nation. The national observation began in 1968 as Hispanic Heritage Week under President Lyndon Johnson and was expanded by President Ronald Reagan in 1988 to cover the 30-day period that exists now.

Read on for a selection of books, music, and events to help you celebrate NHHM at KCLS!

LIBRARIAN PICKS

Kids (ages 3 to 7)

“Plátanos Go With Everything” by Lissette Norman, illustrated by Sara Palacios

Plátanos Go With Everything by Lissette Norman

Celebrate food, love, and family in this vibrant and joyous ode to a young girl’s love for plátanos. Readers discover how Yesenia’s favorite food from the Dominican Republic can be sweet, savory, and everything in between. Author Lissette Norman explains how food can connect you to family and homelands, and the past and present in this magical read for children and their caretakers.

Kids and Tweens (ages 8 to 13)

“Tumble” by Celia C. Pérez

Tumble by Celia C. Pérez

This Pura Belpré Honor book follows charismatic and determined Addie on a journey of self-discovery. After Addie’s stepfather asks if she would like to be adopted by him, Addie decides to find her biological father. Addie discovers that her father’s family is the famous Bravos, a legendary luchador family. The Bravos were not what Addie was expecting, but the more she learns about luchador culture and the new side of her family, the more she starts to find herself.

Teens (ages 14 to 17)

Lucha of the Night Forest by Tehlor Kay Mejia

This Latin American-centered fantasy takes readers on a thrilling adventure. Lucha will do anything to protect her younger sister Lis as their mother struggles with addiction. Without many options, she strikes up a dangerous deal to gain magical powers but finds herself in the middle of a feud between gods. Lucha and Lis go on the run with the beautiful and mysterious Paz, who Lucha starts to fall for. As Lucha’s powers grow, she must decide who she truly is, and find out if the magic will overcome her, or if she’s really in control.

Adults (ages 18 and older)

Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny’s full-length album Un Verano Sin Ti takes clear inspiration from Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic where his parents are from, and where the two halves of the album were recorded. This album is all about heartbreak, while also being an incredible and upbeat love letter to his roots. He is unafraid to tackle the social and political landscapes of Puerto Rico, namely the power blackouts and increased femicide happening there. This album hit 183 million streams in a single day and is absolutely worth the hype.

Recommendations courtesy of KCLS Librarian Shel Grinstead. Shel is a teen services librarian at the Tukwila Library. When not at the library, Shel enjoys going to concerts, playing cozy games, and trying out new handicrafts. Drop by a Game On! event on Wednesdays after school or check out one of their art programs.

UPCOMING EVENTS

KCLS offers a variety of in-person and online events and activities for all ages! All events are free. Find one that interests you at KCLS.org/Events.

Thursday, Oct. 5, 4:00–5:00 p.m.

Kent Library, 212 2nd Avenue N. Kent, WA 98032

Learn some basic ukulele chords and practice strumming in a beginner-friendly environment. This event is also offered on Oct. 19 at the same time and location.

Friday, Oct. 6, 11:00 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Renton Library, 100 Mill Ave. S., Renton, WA 98057

Do you need help finding a good résumé template? Do you have a résumé that needs some revising? Are you struggling to find the right words to convey your skills and experience? Drop in for some one-on-one help with your résumé! This event is offered on multiple dates throughout the rest of the year.

Saturday, Oct. 7, 11:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m.

Burien Library, 400 SW 152nd St., Burien, WA 98166

Bring a plant, take a plant! Labeled indoor and outdoor plants, seeds, and bulbs are welcome. Master Gardeners will provide free advice.

Saturday, Oct. 7, 4:00–5:00 p.m.

Online event

Meet Dana Simpson, local author and illustrator of the Phoebe and Her Unicorn series, and the Ozy and Millie internet strip. Dana will share her passion and experiences as a writer and cartoonist, and will answer the questions you’ve always wanted to ask an author.

Sunday, Oct. 8, 11:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.

Renton Library, 100 Mill Ave. S., Renton, WA 98057

The Renton Library is partnering with Washington Health Outreach to offer free and low-cost veterinary care for community members in need. Washington Health Outreach will be set up in the parking lot of the library.

Tuesday, Oct. 10, 4:00–5:30 p.m.

Tukwila Library, 14380 Tukwila International Blvd., Tukwila, WA 98168

How do horror filmmakers get specific responses from their audience? In this workshop from the Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP), study scenes from Jordan Peele’s Get Out (2017) and Iris K. Shim’s Umma (2022) to find out how. Then, use what you learn to create your own mini horror story with music, body language, camera angles, and word choice.

Tuesday, Oct. 10, 6:00–7:00 p.m.

Online event

Play trivia featuring different types of Weird but True Facts! For teens and adults.

Tuesday, Oct. 10, 6:00–7:00 p.m.

Renton Library, 100 Mill Ave. S., Renton, WA 98057

Fall marks the annual salmon migration to the Cedar River. Join the Environmental Science Center for an engaging presentation about our local salmon’s life cycle, habitat, and the threats they face. Bonus — learn how you can be a Salmon Hero!

Wednesday, Oct. 11, 6:00–7:30 p.m.

Kent Library, 212 2nd Ave. N., Kent, WA 98032

Explore the outdoors by foraging for mushrooms. Puget Sound Mycological Society Past President Marian Maxwell will explain the basics of mushroom hunting, including permits required, most sought-after mushrooms, cooking, dangers, and where to hunt.

Saturday, Oct. 14, 11:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m.

Online event

Grab your cafecito and join a book group that focuses on reading, discussing, and amplifying books written by Latino/Latine authors. This event will discuss The Haunting of Alejandra by V. Castro.

Saturday, Oct. 14, 11:00 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Skyway Library, 12601 76th Ave. S., Seattle, WA 98178

In honor of Día de los Muertos, decorate a sugar skull with local artist Amaranta Sandys. Sponsored by the Friends of the Skyway Library.

NEED A LIBRARY CARD?

Residents in the KCLS service area (in King County, outside the City of Seattle) can sign up instantly for a physical card to access our full collection, or a digital eCard to access our digital collection. Visit KCLS.org/Library-Cards to get started. Contact Ask KCLS at KCLS.org/Ask if you need assistance with your account, or call (425) 462-9600 or (800) 462-9600.

