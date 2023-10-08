PONGO POETRY | A Sign of Growth

Pongo Poetry Project’s mission is to engage youth in writing poetry to inspire healing and growth. For over 20 years, Pongo has mentored poetry with children at the Child Study and Treatment Center (CSTC), the only state-run psychiatric hospital for youth in Washington State. Many CSTC youth are coping with severe emotional, behavioral, and mental health challenges. Approximately 40% of youth arrive at CSTC having been court ordered to get treatment; however, by the end of their stay, most youth residents become voluntary participants. Pongo believes there is power in creative expression and articulating one’s pain to an empathetic audience. Through this special monthly column in partnership with the South Seattle Emerald, Pongo invites readers to bear witness to the pain, resilience, and creative capacity of youth whose voices and perspectives are too often relegated to the periphery. To partner with Pongo in inspiring healing and relief among youth coping with mental and emotional turmoil, register for the autumn edition of its Ignite Pongo training series today!

Content Warning: Some of these poems discuss self-harm.

A Sign of Growth

by a young person at CSTC

I’ve been thinking about

being at past facilities and CSTC

and how it is a sign of growth

because when I was younger

I never wanted to get

treatment or help

because I always thought

I could do everything by myself

Like when I was younger

I was into self-harm

and I always thought I could

solve things myself

without medicine

or help

What I appreciate about

the facilities and CSTC

is giving me this treatment

because some people aren’t even

lucky enough to get it

I appreciate that they give me a realization

that it sometimes takes more people

to get the support you need

because when I was younger

I didn’t get that support

Because one person

is not strong enough

to hold the world

I dedicate this poem to everybody who didn’t get this treatment or didn’t get the help they needed when they were younger.

Imagine

by a young person at CSTC

Imagining a better world

by imagining myself

becoming some type of leader

becoming a therapist or counselor

at a place like CSTC

getting to understand myself better

So I can help others understand themselves better

and get them in the right mindset to help themselves and others

Feeling Welcomed

by a young person at CSTC

I kind of want to talk more

about myself actually

It all started when I was adopted

and I felt I couldn’t fit into the family

because of all my struggles

They set me apart from my family

So to cope with that, I always self-harmed

and each time I self-harmed

I tried to double the pain

I guess doing that

I was always trying

to get away from the family

trying to get to the hospital

so someone could

actually care for me

It gave me a sense of comfort

They cared for me

They would talk to me about my past

They would try to encourage me

not to self-harm

It felt comforting because

they were empathizing with me

which my family could never do

because they never had the struggles I have

After I was released

I always tried to find a way

to get back to the hospital

so I could get that comfort again

When my family realized I was trying

to get away from them to be cared for

they started to care for me

even more than the hospital did

It made me feel I was welcomed

and that I belonged with that family after all

I dedicate this poem to everyone who has family struggles.

📸 Featured Image: Illustration by by 周杰意 Jieyi Zhou.

Before you move on to the next story … The South Seattle Emerald is brought to you by Rainmakers. Rainmakers give recurring gifts at any amount. With over 1,000 Rainmakers, the Emerald is truly community-driven local media. Help us keep BIPOC-led media free and accessible. If just half of our readers signed up to give $6 a month, we wouldn't have to fundraise for the rest of the year. Small amounts make a difference. We cannot do this work without you. Become a Rainmaker today!