PONGO POETRY | A Sign of Growth

Pongo Poetry Project’s mission is to engage youth in writing poetry to inspire healing and growth. For over 20 years, Pongo has mentored poetry with children at the Child Study and Treatment Center (CSTC), the only state-run psychiatric hospital for youth in Washington State. Many CSTC youth are coping with severe emotional, behavioral, and mental health challenges. Approximately 40% of youth arrive at CSTC having been court ordered to get treatment; however, by the end of their stay, most youth residents become voluntary participants.
Pongo believes there is power in creative expression and articulating one’s pain to an empathetic audience. Through this special monthly column in partnership with the South Seattle Emerald, Pongo invites readers to bear witness to the pain, resilience, and creative capacity of youth whose voices and perspectives are too often relegated to the periphery. To partner with Pongo in inspiring healing and relief among youth coping with mental and emotional turmoil, register for the autumn edition of its Ignite Pongo training series today!
Content Warning: Some of these poems discuss self-harm.
A Sign of Growth
by a young person at CSTC
I’ve been thinking about
being at past facilities and CSTC
and how it is a sign of growth
because when I was younger
I never wanted to get
treatment or help
because I always thought
I could do everything by myself
Like when I was younger
I was into self-harm
and I always thought I could
solve things myself
without medicine
or help
What I appreciate about
the facilities and CSTC
is giving me this treatment
because some people aren’t even
lucky enough to get it
I appreciate that they give me a realization
that it sometimes takes more people
to get the support you need
because when I was younger
I didn’t get that support
Because one person
is not strong enough
to hold the world
I dedicate this poem to everybody who didn’t get this treatment or didn’t get the help they needed when they were younger.
Imagine
by a young person at CSTC
Imagining a better world
by imagining myself
becoming some type of leader
becoming a therapist or counselor
at a place like CSTC
getting to understand myself better
So I can help others understand themselves better
and get them in the right mindset to help themselves and others
Feeling Welcomed
by a young person at CSTC
I kind of want to talk more
about myself actually
It all started when I was adopted
and I felt I couldn’t fit into the family
because of all my struggles
They set me apart from my family
So to cope with that, I always self-harmed
and each time I self-harmed
I tried to double the pain
I guess doing that
I was always trying
to get away from the family
trying to get to the hospital
so someone could
actually care for me
It gave me a sense of comfort
They cared for me
They would talk to me about my past
They would try to encourage me
not to self-harm
It felt comforting because
they were empathizing with me
which my family could never do
because they never had the struggles I have
After I was released
I always tried to find a way
to get back to the hospital
so I could get that comfort again
When my family realized I was trying
to get away from them to be cared for
they started to care for me
even more than the hospital did
It made me feel I was welcomed
and that I belonged with that family after all
I dedicate this poem to everyone who has family struggles.
📸 Featured Image: Illustration by by 周杰意 Jieyi Zhou.
