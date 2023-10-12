South End Scoop: Books & More From KCLS — October 2023

The King County Library System (KCLS) and the South Seattle Emerald are teaming up to bring you the “South End Scoop.” Dig into this community-centered column each month for great book, music, movie, and event recommendations from your local librarians.

(Photo courtesy of the King County Library System.)

Settle into fall with cozy, magical, and inspirational songs, stories, and events this month. And if you’re feeling creative, try entering KCLS’ Terrifying Tales Short Story Contest for the chance to be published online! Participants have until Oct. 21 to submit a spooky story.

LIBRARIAN PICKS

Kids (ages 3 to 7)

Storytime Singalong Vol. 3 by Emily Arrow

Emily Arrow’s third Storytime Singalong album is beloved by kids and parents alike! Her latest installment includes fun new tracks inspired by different picture books. “How to Make Friends With a Ghost Song,” inspired by Rebecca Green’s book of the same title, is a fantastic standout track. Arrow has expertly captured the heart and creativity from the original book, and the song will make you want to clap your hands and stomp your feet.

Kids and Tweens (ages 8 to 13)

Séance Tea Party by Reimena Yee

Feel the chill in the air and remember what it’s like to be afraid of growing up in Reimena Yee’s charming graphic novel. Lora would be perfectly happy to stay young forever, but when everyone else around her starts growing up and letting go of their childlike inclinations, she starts to feel left behind. That is, until she holds a tea party and meets the ghost haunting her house. This is a great read for fans of Raina Telgemeier and for anyone who wants to read about growing up, letting go, and holding on to the magic of the world around you.

Teens (ages 14 to 17)

I’m Not Supposed to Be in the Dark by Riss M. Neilson

Aria can’t see ghosts anymore because her grandfather severed her connection to the spiritual realm. Even though her magic is stifled, she’s convinced something supernatural is happening in town. When her ex-best friend ends up possessed, she is determined to get her powers back. This ghost story is filled with self-discovery, love, friendship, and magic. The dreamy suspense will keep you on the edge of your seats.

Adult (ages 18 and older)

The Dead Romantics by Ashley Poston

Ashley Poston’s debut adult fiction novel is a quirky whirlwind romance with a ton of heart. Florence Day is not only a ghostwriter for one of the most well-loved romance authors in the industry, she can also see ghosts. After a disastrous meeting with her new editor, she learns about a loss in the family and has to go home for the first time in years. Facing ghosts from her past and present, Ashley is forced to question everything when she arrives at her family’s funeral home, including if love ever really dies.

Recommendations courtesy of KCLS Librarian Shel Grinstead. Shel is a teen services librarian at the Tukwila Library. When not at the library, Shel enjoys going to concerts, playing cozy games, and trying out new handicrafts.

UPCOMING EVENTS

KCLS offers a variety of in-person and online events and activities for all ages! All events are free. Find one that interests you at KCLS.org/Events.

Tuesday, Oct. 17, 6:30–8:00 p.m.

Skyway Library, 12601 76th Ave. S., Seattle

Join cartoonist, illustrator, designer, dog enthusiast, and one of Seattle Magazine’s most influential people in Washington State to talk about her books, Seattle Walk Report and Secret Seattle. Author Voices With Lamar Giles Wednesday, Oct. 18, 3:00–3:45 p.m. Online event Join a fast-paced conversation and Q&A with award-winning author Lamar Giles. Learn more about his books for tweens and teens and how he became a founding member of We Need Diverse Books.

Thursday, Oct. 19, 12:30–4:30 p.m. (multiple dates)

Federal Way Library, 34200 1st Way S., Federal Way

We are living in stressful times. Find assistance and support at the Federal Way Resource Center. Social service representatives are available on the first and third Thursday of the month to help connect you to the resources you need.

Thursday, Oct. 19, 3:30–4:30 p.m.

Tukwila Library, 14380 Tukwila International Blvd., Tukwila

Join the Tukwila Library and Highline Community College for a presentation and Q&A session on the college application process.

Sunday, Oct. 22, 2:00–4:00 p.m. (multiple dates)

Federal Way Library, 34200 1st Way S., Federal Way

Develop your small business brand at this series of events. Bring a high-quality digital logo to make a rubber stamp using the Glowforge laser printer, cut vinyl for a branded shirt, and use a T-shirt press. You can also photograph your merchandise at a pop-up photography booth.

Wednesday, Oct. 25, 3:30–4:30 p.m.

Boulevard Park Library, 12015 Roseberg Ave. S., Burien

Join us for watercolor painting with local artist Gwendolyn Wood. Learn how to create a lineless watercolor in this fun workshop. All materials will be provided.

Friday, Oct. 27, 3:30–4:30 p.m.

Fall City Library, 33415 SE 42nd Pl., Fall City

Worms are more than just creepy crawlies; they are the clean-up crews in the circle of life! Dig into Oxbow Farm’s worm bin and learn about soil, waste, and these fascinating critters.

Saturday, Oct. 28, 2:15–4:00 p.m. (multiple dates)

Bellevue Library, 111 110th Ave. NE, Bellevue

Get artsy with 2SLGBTQ+ artists and creators. Come as you are to work on a project, create art together, bring materials to trade, or just hang out with fellow creatives.

Wednesday, Nov. 1, 6:00–7:00 p.m.

Online event

Regardless of where you are in life, it’s easier to make decisions and commitments if you know what motivates you, what you believe in, and what your goals and dreams are. Whether you’re thinking about going to college after high school or wondering about your career options, this interactive workshop will help you clarify your goals.

Tuesday, Nov. 7, 5:30–6:30 p.m.

Online event

Meet graphic novelist Nidhi Chanani, author of Pashmina, Shark Princess, and more. Learn about Chanani’s creative process and her new release Super Boba Café.

Tuesday, Nov. 7, 7:30–8:30 p.m.

Online event

Join us for a discussion with critically acclaimed and bestselling novelist, playwright, and teacher, Uzma Jalaluddin. She is the author of Much Ado About Nada (2023), Three Holidays and a Wedding (2023), Hana Khan Carries On (2021) — currently in development for film by Amazon Studios and Mindy Kaling — and Ayesha at Last (2019).

NEED A LIBRARY CARD?

Residents in the KCLS service area (in King County, outside the City of Seattle) can sign up instantly for a physical card to access our full collection, or a digital eCard to access our digital collection. Visit KCLS.org/Library-Cards to get started. Contact Ask KCLS at KCLS.org/Ask if you need assistance with your account, or call (425) 462-9600 or (800) 462-9600.

