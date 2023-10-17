A South End Guide to Día de Muertos 2023

by Agueda Pacheco Flores

Across cultures, this time of year, when the sun starts to set early and the clouds grow gray, signals the long winter to come. In American culture, the dark ambiance spurs thoughts of scary movies, pumpkin patches, and end-of-the-month night walks for candy. But for Mexicans and other Latinos from countries such as Ecuador, Peru, and Bolivia, the season is meant to honor and welcome the deceased back into this plane of existence.

In Mexico, people start honoring their dead on Oct. 27 up until Nov. 2. Each day is dedicated to different loved ones. Traditionally, the first day, Oct. 27, is for dead pets, while Oct. 28 is for those who died violently, then people who’ve drowned, then souls who lack family that can remember them. Oct. 31 is set aside for unborn children or children who weren’t baptized. Finally, the official Día de Muertos, Nov. 1 and 2, is for children and then adults.

Altars are set up with food, sugar skulls, alebrijes, paper-mache figures, orange cempasúchil flowers, candles, and pan dulce. Photos of deceased family and friends always make up the centerpiece. These ofrendas, as they are known in Spanish, can be as simple or as elaborate as one chooses. Across Mexico, graveyards are cleaned, decorated, and visited en masse. And yes, kids do get treats door by door in Mexico too, but it’s known as “calaverita” and not “trick-or-treat.”

So, while Halloween is a celebration linked to Celtic and Gaelic origins, Día de Muertos is a custom heavily influenced by the Indigenous communities of Mexico. Where they find common ground is how both celebrations changed due to the arrival of the Catholic Church.

Here in the South End, Latinos don’t set aside their traditions just because Halloween reigns supreme. Want to celebrate the dead? Below, the Emerald has rounded up the go-to spots for Día de Muertos this season.

The 50-year-old organization will host its annual Día de Muertos celebration on Saturday, Nov. 4. But its ofrenda exhibits will be viewable starting Nov. 1 until Nov. 17. This year, the organization’s website says it’ll be honoring the departed “including our social justice heroes, victims of racially-motivated police brutality, victims of hate crimes and gun violence, those who lost their lives too soon, and those who have made a positive impact in our community.”

Local artist Amaranta Sandys will teach people how to properly decorate a sugar skull while also teaching people about its origins, significance, and purpose on the altar. She’ll explain why these cute skulls often have names on their foreheads and how these sugar skulls replaced real ones. The hour-and-a-half workshop is for kids 5 years and older. Luckily, kids won’t be required to boil their own sugar and mold them.

Burien’s Community Center will be full of music, dancing, arts and crafts, and altars at its Día de los Muertos Event. On Nov. 3, the City of Burien’s free event will include stories for kids, traditional music, dance performances, and food.

Auburn’s Latino-run outdoor flea market, La Pulguita, will have the usual weekend eats and common knickknackery and Mexican products sold at swap meets. But on Nov. 4 and 5, the market will be accompanied by a community festival indoors. The shopping center will house community ofrendas and fun activities for kids, like face painting and arts and crafts. It’ll also be celebrating with music, dance, and a traditional mariachi — live.

The LGBTQ-centered nonprofit turns 32 this Día de Muertos. Entre Hermanos will host its annual gala at the Renaissance Hotel. The event will feature, among many things, performers, food, and a live auction. Proceeds from ticket sales will go toward the organizations continued support of LGBTQ Latinos in Washington through legal services, health care, and community building.

At the Eastside Community Center in Tacoma, Día de Muertos will be celebrated with Mexican food, altars dedicated to the dead, and, in honor of the holiday’s Indigenous roots, will also include dancers in traditional Mexica regalia. The Mexica dancers will be part of a procession to the community center. Folkloric dancers will also join the event, alongside live music.

TASWIRA, the African streetwear gallery in Pioneer Square, will host a market in honor of Día de Muertos. The gallery, founded by Avery Barnes, features clothes and art made sustainably by women in Africa. TASWIRA helps women in Africa with sewing classes and work spaces. The storefront and community space will host vendors who will sell arts and crafts, as well as food, all while live music fills the air.

Agueda Pacheco Flores is a journalist focusing on Latinx culture and Mexican American identity. Originally from Querétaro, Mexico, Pacheco is inspired by her own bicultural upbringing as an undocumented immigrant and proud Washingtonian.

📸 Featured Image: Photo via Rolling Stones/Shutterstock.com

