PONGO POETRY | Cell Thoughts

Pongo Poetry Project’s mission is to engage youth in writing poetry to inspire healing and growth. For over 20 years, Pongo has mentored poetry with youth at the Clark Children & Family Justice Center (CCFJC), King County’s juvenile detention facility. Many CCFJC residents are Youth of Color who have endured traumatic experiences in the form of abuse, neglect, and exposure to violence. These incidents have been caused and exacerbated by community disinvestment, systemic racism, and other forms of institutional oppression. In collaboration with CCFJC staff, Pongo poetry writing offers CCFJC youth a vehicle for self-discovery and creative expression that inspires recovery and healing. Through this special bimonthly column in partnership with the South Seattle Emerald, Pongo invites readers to bear witness to the pain, resilience, and creative capacity of youth whose voices and perspectives are too often relegated to the periphery. To learn more about Pongo’s work of inspiring healing and relief among youth coping with mental and emotional turmoil, register for the autumn edition of its Ignite Pongo training series today!

Cell Thoughts

by a young person at CCFJC

I’ve been feeling down,

had court yesterday,

I thought I’d get out but

The prosecutor came to play.

The state is doubtful

All I can do is pray.

I wonder if I’ll get out

I wonder if I’ll be free

Get to open my own door

With my own master key

But in my cell, I start to stress

because they think

I’m a community threat

When they gave me a chance, I was doing my best

Doing good in school, on house arrest

When my crib got shot up,

I put my luck to the test.

Under the circumstances I had no choice.

Now I’m in Juvie paying the price.

Slowed down my money.

Slowed down my world.

I can’t see my mom.

I can’t see my girl.

Suckas keep talking

It puts me in a whirl.

I’m trying to change

But when I get out

people will retaliate.

I don’t wanna end up in here

I don’t want to stay

’cause the streets will put you here

Or put you in a grave.

I Want to Hear the Lie

by a young person at CCFJC

Sometimes I feel like a sore thumb.

Because I’m different than everyone else.

I don’t follow others.

I only pay attention to myself.

Sometimes I feel like I am a failure.

Because I ended up in jail.

And the community doesn’t want me to come back.

Like a dog sent to the pound.

When it didn’t do anything wrong.

Sometimes I feel like a dying plant.

With no water.

My leaves are shriveled, and my roots are dry.

Because I’m locked away and I can’t get to the water.

I can’t see my family.

I don’t get freedom.

Sometimes I feel like I’m laughing when I’m really crying.

Because it’s hard to face reality.

The truth is what I need to hear

but I want to hear the lie.

At the end of the day

All you get is the truth.

Sometimes I Feel Like

by a young person at CCFJC

Sometimes I feel like a punching bag

Because I get used only when others want me

Because I get beat and beat on no matter how many times I scream out in pain

Because I get thrown out when I cannot fulfill their every want

Sometimes I feel like my mind’s too fast for itself

Because I overthink to the point that I’m getting flooded with thoughts and I end up drowning

Because an idea pops in my head but then instantly disappears like the time when sleeping

Because I start one thing then instantly start another

Sometimes I feel like I want to be listened to

Because I scream but no one hears

Because I have feelings

but every time I share them they get crammed down deeper than the ocean

Because I feel that my opinion doesn’t matter

so why would I share it when if I do I get shut down

Sometimes I feel like a broken mirror and I can’t put the pieces back together.

📸 Featured Image: Illustration by 周杰意 Jieyi Zhou.

