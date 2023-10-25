Historic Mount Zion Baptist Church Inaugurates New Pastor

by Lauryn Bray

As a church choir sang “Holy Spirit Rain Down” alongside praise dancers dressed in pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a Baptist Christian congregation in the heart of Seattle celebrated the installation of its new pastor-elect.

On Sunday, Oct. 22, congregants and visitors, including City Councilmember Sara Nelson, attended Mount Zion Baptist Church’s inauguration ceremony to honor the installation of its new pastor, the Rev. Dr. Paris Lee Smith Sr.

According to its website, Mount Zion Baptist Church was organized in 1890, 38 years after the establishment of Seattle as a city and just one year after Washington became an official state of the U.S. The church’s land was purchased under the direction of the Rev. Dr. W.D. Carter, who led the congregation from 1912 to 1925. In October 2017, the church was designated a Seattle Landmark.

Smith is a preacher, pastor, theologian, professor, and community advocate who has deep roots in the Black Baptist faith community. Prior to his move to Seattle, Smith was the senior pastor at Mount Carmel Baptist Church in Washington, D.C.

Mount Zion Baptist Church’s new pastor, the Rev. Dr. Paris Lee Smith Sr. (Photo: Susan Fried)

“I’ve been preaching for over 37 years,” said Smith in an interview with the Emerald following his installation ceremony. “[Being at Mount Zion] is challenging — it’s a new experience. But I think the weight of responsibility is very encouraging.”

Smith says his faith is what allows him to shoulder this responsibility: “If God sent me here, I think He has the equipment to do what’s necessary, and [I’m grateful that] He’s given me other people to help me do the work here as well.”

Smith is Mount Zion Baptist Church’s 26th preacher. His inauguration service included a call to worship from the Rev. Dr. Phyllis Ratcliff-Beaumonte, scripture recitation and prayer from Deacon John Capps, church announcements from Winona Hollins-Hauge, and an altar call from Smith.

The service also included a sermon on leadership from guest preacher the Rev. Dr. Edward L. Branch of Third New Hope Baptist Church in Detroit, Michigan. Branch spoke about the call to leadership and how many placed in a position to lead fall short of their responsibilities. Branch used Exodus 25-27; 30 from the Bible to convey his meaning.

After pastoral tributes facilitated by the Rev. R. Marthel Barlow, the service closed with an invitation to church membership and closing remarks from Smith.

Guest preacher the Rev. Dr. Edward L. Branch, pastor emeritus of Third New Hope Baptist Church in Detroit, Michigan, preached on leadership at the inauguration of Mount Zion Baptist Church’s new pastor. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Mount Zion Baptist Church is sandwiched between two neighborhoods: Miller Park and the historically Black Central District. Because of displacement caused by gentrification and racist policies that made it difficult for Black people to own homes (or keep them due to rising property taxes), the Central District has gone from being the first Black residential neighborhood in Seattle to a place where most Black people cannot afford to live. Smith says it’s hard to keep a congregation together under the threat of displacement.

“I do understand the gentrification that’s been happening in the neighborhood,” said Smith. “With a lot of people actually losing their homes and having to be forced out of their homes, some of the policy changes that I’m looking to help make or help facilitate is that if you own your home, your taxes don’t go up anymore.”

Smith is working on developing projects to make homeownership in the Central District more affordable. He says he hopes this will bring Black families that were displaced back to the Central District and attract new ones.

(Photo: Susan Fried)

“One of the things I’ll be developing in my design is what is called the Mount Zion Home Ownership and Land Trust Association, which will help protect people and their homes as well as invite more People of Color from all regions to actually be involved in that move to come back to the Central District,” explained Smith.

To Smith, bringing affordable homeownership to the Central District is not just about keeping a congregation together. “I think the community as a whole — not just the congregation — has experienced some fractures in the fellowship,” said Smith. “I feel as though my responsibility as pastor, priest, and prophet for this particular congregation and community is to bring healing, unity, and [exercise] the right to empower people to help those who are poor, marginalized, and disenfranchised.”

Lauryn Bray is a writer and reporter for the South Seattle Emerald. She has a degree in English with a concentration in creative writing from CUNY Hunter College. She is from Sacramento, California, and has been living in King County since June 2022.

📸 Featured Image: Praise team dancers celebrate the inauguration Sunday of the Mount Zion Baptist Church’s new pastor, Reverend Dr. Paris Lee Smith Sr. (Photo: Susan Fried)

