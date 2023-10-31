PHOTO ESSAY | T’Challaween 2023

On a beautiful sunny Saturday, Oct. 28, hundreds of dragons, princesses, superheroes, and other assorted creatures showed up with their families for T’Challaween, the South Seattle Emerald’s fourth annual Halloween parade.
The event started at South College Street and 18th Avenue South on Beacon Hill and ended almost a mile away at Jefferson Park. Along the way, the parade walkers stopped at nine candy stations plus neighbors who joined in passing out additional treats using candy chutes and other fun means of distribution. In addition to candy, there were other attractions along the way, including an opportunity to pop giant bubbles and a photo op in front of a T’Challaween banner. Over 4,000 bags of candy weighing 230 pounds were distributed by volunteers and community partners.
We hope you enjoyed T’Challaween, and can’t wait to see you turn out again next year!
Susan Fried is a 40-year veteran photographer. Her early career included weddings, portraits, and commercial work — plus, she’s been The Skanner News’ Seattle photographer for 25 years. Her images have appeared in the University of Washington’s The Daily, The Seattle Globalist, Crosscut, and many more. She’s been an Emerald contributor since 2015. Follow her on Instagram @fried.susan.
📸 Featured Image: A group of costumed youth pose for a photo in front of the T’Challaween banner in Beacon Hill’s Feed the People Plaza. (Photo: Susan Fried)
