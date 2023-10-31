PHOTO ESSAY | T’Challaween 2023

by Susan Fried

On a beautiful sunny Saturday, Oct. 28, hundreds of dragons, princesses, superheroes, and other assorted creatures showed up with their families for T’Challaween, the South Seattle Emerald’s fourth annual Halloween parade.

The event started at South College Street and 18th Avenue South on Beacon Hill and ended almost a mile away at Jefferson Park. Along the way, the parade walkers stopped at nine candy stations plus neighbors who joined in passing out additional treats using candy chutes and other fun means of distribution. In addition to candy, there were other attractions along the way, including an opportunity to pop giant bubbles and a photo op in front of a T’Challaween banner. Over 4,000 bags of candy weighing 230 pounds were distributed by volunteers and community partners.

We hope you enjoyed T’Challaween, and can’t wait to see you turn out again next year!

From Jedi and Rebel pilots hailing from a galaxy far, far away to the spooky yet loveable characters from The Nightmare Before Christmas, the spirits of imagination and playfulness were in full swing. Conversations and laughter filled the air as participants of all ages immersed themselves in trick-or-treating. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Creativity flourished at this year’s T’Challaween as attendees donned a delightful array of costumes, bringing a vibrant energy to the event. (Photo: Susan Fried)

No T’Challaween would be complete without superheroes (and some villains too!). (Photo: Susan Fried)

A shark and their pirate companion munch on some treasured lollipops. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Space was a popular costume theme this year as shown by these two small astronauts trick-or-treating with their green alien adult in the background. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Youth dressed as Spiderman and the Little Mermaid stop to collect candy at a T’Challaween candy station. (Photo: Susan Fried)

A Krillin from the Dragon Ball Z franchise poses for a quick photo as they lead their group consisting of a devil and Naruto from the titular anime series down the parade route for more candy. (Photo: Susan Fried)

A little goldfish and their orange jellyfish parent smile in between candy stations. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Many opted to dress as characters from beloved Disney films, like the One Hundred and One Dalmatians. (Photo: Susan Fried)

An air of mystery surrounded this T’Challaween attendee, who chose a captivating mask that blended fierceness with style. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Many posed for photos at the T’Challaween photo booth in Beacon Hill’s Feed the People Plaza. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Two Emerald-own heroes embracing the spirit of T’Challaween: Managing Editor Rosette Royale (left), charming in a playful giraffe onesie, and Executive Director Michael McPhearson (right), channeling the powerful aura of Black Panther, pose for a delightful photo that captures the essence of community and festivity. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Susan Fried is a 40-year veteran photographer. Her early career included weddings, portraits, and commercial work — plus, she ’ s been The Skanner News’ Seattle photographer for 25 years. Her images have appeared in the University of Washington ’ s The Daily, The Seattle Globalist, Crosscut, and many more. She’s been an Emerald contributor since 2015. Follow her on Instagram @fried.susan.

📸 Featured Image: A group of costumed youth pose for a photo in front of the T’Challaween banner in Beacon Hill’s Feed the People Plaza. (Photo: Susan Fried)

